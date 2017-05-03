Protester Ieshia Evans is approached by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 9, 2016. (REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman)

Protester Ieshia Evans is approached by law enforcement near the headquarters of the Baton Rouge Police Department in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 9, 2016. (REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman)

Law officers stand on a street during protests in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., July 10, 2016. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Demonstrators raise their hands in the air as law officials march down a street during protests in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., July 10, 2016. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

A demonstrator is detained during protests in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., July 10, 2016. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

A demonstrator protesting the shooting death of Alton Sterling is detained by law enforcement officers in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., July 10, 2016. (REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman)

A demonstrator protests the shooting death of Alton Sterling in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., July 10, 2016. (REUTERS/Jonathan Bachman)

A demonstrator raises his hands in front of police in riot gear during protests in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., July 10, 2016. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Demonstrators scuffle with police during protests in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S., July 10, 2016. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Police scuffle with a demonstrator as they try to apprehend him during a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana U.S. July 10, 2016. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Demonstrators stand outside the Louisiana State Capitol building during a rally in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, U.S. July 10, 2016. (REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton)

Troy Holliday, of Baton Rouge, holds a sign and gestures to passing motorists in honor of Alton Sterling, outside the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge, La., Monday, July 11, 2016. Sterling was shot and killed last Tuesday by Baton Rouge police while selling CD's outside the convenience store. (AP Photo/Gerald Herbert)

Police arrest protesters after dispersing crowds in a residential neighborhood in Baton Rouge, La. on Sunday, July 10, 2016. After an organized protest in downtown Baton Rouge protesters wondered into residential neighborhoods and toward a major highway that caused the police to respond by arresting protesters that refused to disperse. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

An armored police truck leads a troop of police through a residential neighborhood in Baton Rouge, La. on Sunday, July 10, 2016. After an organized protest in downtown Baton Rouge protesters wondered into residential neighborhoods and toward a major highway that caused the police to respond by arresting protesters that refused to disperse. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

Police officers arrest activist DeRay McKesson during a protest along Airline Highway, a major road that passes in front of the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters Saturday, July 9, 2016, in Baton Rouge, La. Protesters angry over the fatal shooting of Alton Sterling by two white Baton Rouge police officers rallied Saturday at the convenience store where he was shot, in front of the city's police department and at the state Capitol for another day of demonstrations. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

Members of the New Black Panther Party march in front of the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, July 9, 2016, in support of justice for Alton Sterling, who was killed by police Tuesday. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

A protester yells at police in front of the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters after police arrived in riot gear to clear protesters from the street in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, July 9, 2016. Several protesters were arrested. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

A protester watches as police in riot gear clear the street of protesters in front of the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, July 9, 2016. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

A protester yells at police officers in riot gear after being forced off the motor way in front of the the Baton Rouge Police Department Headquarters in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, July 9, 2016. Several hundred protesters, including members of the New Black Panther party, blocked the road causing police to close the road and move the crowd with riot police. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

A man attempts to stop protesters from engaging with police in riot gear in front of the Baton Rouge Police Department headquarters after police attempted to clear the street in Baton Rouge, La., Saturday, July 9, 2016. Several protesters were arrested. (AP Photo/Max Becherer)

BATON ROUGE, LA -JULY 11: Students gather at a prayer vigil for Alton Sterling at the Memorial Tower on the Louisiana State University campus July 11, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Sterling was shot by a police officer in front of the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on July 5th, leading the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, LA -JULY 10: People gather to protest the shooting of Alton Sterling on July 10, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Alton Sterling was shot by a police officer in front of the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on July 5th, leading the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, LA -JULY 10: People gather to protest against the shooting of Alton Sterling on July 10, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Alton Sterling was shot by a police officer in front of the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on July 5th, leading the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, LA -JULY 10: Protesters shout 'Hands up, don't shoot' as law enforcement gather before charging the protesters to make arrests on July 10, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Alton Sterling was shot by a police officer in front of the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on July 5th, leading the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, LA -JULY 09: Baton Rouge police removed protesters that were arrested on July 9, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Alton Sterling was shot by a police officer in front of the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on July 5th, leading the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, LA -JULY 09: Law enforcement leave the protesters after moving in and making arrest on July 9, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Alton Sterling was shot by a police officer in front of the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on July 5th, leading the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, LA -JULY 09: Protesters face off with Baton Rouge police for a second night in a row on July 9, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Alton Sterling was shot by a police officer in front of the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on July 5th, leading the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)

BATON ROUGE, LA - JULY 09: Gina Key-Conrad pleads with Baton Rouge police in riot gear as they move in on the protesters over the Alton Sterling shooting on July 9, 2016 in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. Alton Sterling was shot by a police officer in front of the Triple S Food Mart in Baton Rouge on July 5th, leading the Department of Justice to open a civil rights investigation. (Photo by Mark Wallheiser/Getty Images)