Plus d'incendies de forêt à venir au Québec, soutient un chercheur
Alors qu'on se souvient de l'incendie majeur qui a dévasté il y a un an les forêts des environs de Fort McMurray, en Alberta, des chercheurs québécois avertissent que le Québec n'est pas à l'abri. Un risque qui aura un impact grandissant sur la quantité de bois disponible pour l'exploitation forestière.
Avec le réchauffement climatique, la sécheresse du territoire québécois va augmenter dans les prochaines années, tout comme les incendies de forêt, a soutenu mercredi le professeur et chercheur Yves Bergeron.
L'homme est affilié au Département des sciences biologiques de l'UQAM et à l'Institut de recherche sur les forêts de l'UQAT, et est aussi titulaire de la chaire de recherche du Canada en écologie et aménagement forestier durable. Il a présenté mercredi des résultats de recherche dans la foulée du colloque du Centre d'étude de la Forêt, qui s'est tenu plus tôt cette semaine, et au consortium de recherche Ouranos sur la climatologie régionale et l'adaptation aux changements climatiques.
L'augmentation des incendies de forêt est une catastrophe du point de vue économique, a ajouté le professeur Bergeron.
Il y a actuellement de 10 à 20 pour cent du bois disponible à la coupe au Québec qui brûle avant d'être recueilli, soutient-il. "C'est inquiétant aujourd'hui".
Et cette proportion risque d'augmenter si rien n'est fait. La cible d'un pour cent de coupe provient du temps de régénération naturelle de la forêt.
M. Bergeron souligne par contre qu'il y a actuellement moins d'incendies qu'avant. Le climat s'est peut-être réchauffé, mais les précipitations ont aussi augmenté, explique le chercheur.
Cela ne sera toutefois pas toujours le cas: selon les simulations effectuées, les précipitations ne vont pas augmenter suffisamment pour compenser le réchauffement. Ce qui va créer un climat sec, beaucoup plus sensible aux incendies de forêt.
"Les feux vont devenir de plus en plus importants", tranche M. Bergeron.
Tout le nord-ouest du Québec est très à risque, soutient le chercheur, qui souligne qu'il s'agit aussi de l'une des zones les plus exploitées par les entreprises forestières comme Produits forestiers Resolu, Chantiers Chibougameau, Barette-Chapais et bien d'autres.
"Pour compenser pour les incendies, il faudrait que la forêt pousse deux fois plus vite. C'est impossible".
Dans le pire scénario des projections, le Québec sera à un niveau en 2100 où il y aura un pour cent de coupe et un pour cent d'arbres qui seront détruits par les incendies de forêt.
"Au niveau écologique, ce n'est pas une catastrophe, mais c'est une catastrophe au niveau économique", avance-t-il, soulignant qu'il pourrait être difficile de maintenir les taux de coupe actuels. "Parce qu'il y aura une compétition entre ceux qui veulent avoir accès au bois et le feu, qui, malheureusement, va prendre aussi le bois".
"Si on n'a pas les volumes, on ne peut pas créer la richesse", dit-il, soulignant que l'industrie forestière assure 60 000 emplois au Québec et que beaucoup de petites municipalités en dépendent.
Il y a toutefois des solutions, comme la diversification des espèces.
L'épinette noire, favorite des entreprises forestières, est particulièrement sensible aux incendies. S'il y a deux incendies de suite, l'espèce ne sera peut-être pas capable de reprendre racine. D'ailleurs, pour le moment, 80 pour cent du Nord québécois est composé d'épinettes noires. Le pin gris est plus résistant, offre-t-il en guise de suggestion de reboisement.
Il suggère aussi d'augmenter les feuillus, comme le bouleau et le peuplier. Ces espèces brûlent moins, assure M. Bergeron.
Mais il faut agir de façon proactive, sans plus tarder, avertit-il, en mettant en place des stratégies d'aménagement forestier durable des forêts.
