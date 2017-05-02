Met Gala 2017: Zendaya affiche de magnifiques cheveux naturels sur le tapis rouge (PHOTOS)
Lundi 1er mai 2017, les stars les plus en vue de la planète ont foulé le tapis rouge du Met Gala 2017 et Zendaya en faisait partie. La star était tout simplement divine.
La comédienne américaine affichait une magnifique coupe de cheveux afro qui lui encadrait merveilleusement le visage. Sa crinière bouclée tombant en volutes sur ses épaules. Côté style, sa longue robe spectaculaire lui dessinant une silhouette de rêve.
Voyez ci-dessous la star sur le tapis rouge du Gala du Met.
1Lucas Jackson / Reuters
2Lucas Jackson / Reuters
3Carlo Allegri / Reuters
Voyez les photos du tapis rouge dans la galerie ci-dessous
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Hailee Steinfeld attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Naomi Watts attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Reese Witherspoon attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: (L-R) Naomi Watts, Stella McCartney and Kate Hudson attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Chrissy Teigen (L) and John Legend attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Janelle Monae attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Naomi Campbell attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Tom Ford and Andrea Riseborough attend 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Paris Jackson attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Dakota Johnson attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Cara Delevingne attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kate Hudson attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Bella Hadid attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Gigi Hadid attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
Frances Bean Cobain and Courtney Love attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017, in New York City, USA. Photo Credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment.
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kim Kardashian West attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Singer Madonna attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Hailey Baldwin attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Mary J. Blige attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Taylor Hill attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jessica Chastain attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Actress Sarah Paulson (L) and singer Madonna attend 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Halle Berry attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
Fabiola Beracasa Beckman attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017, in New York City, USA. Photo Credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment.
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Evan Rachel Wood attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kim Kardashian West attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Zendaya attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: SofÃa Sanchez Barrenechea attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Mary J. Blige and Ben Platt attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rihanna attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Singer Rita Ora attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Zoe Kravitz attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Elle Fanning attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Diane Kruger attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jennifer Lopez attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Haley Bennett attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Lily Aldridge attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kendall Jenner attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Karlie Kloss attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Ashley Graham (L) and Stella Maxwell attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jennifer Lopez (L) and Alex Rodriguez attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
Lily Collins attending The Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Benefit Gala 2017, in New York City, USA. Photo Credit should read: Doug Peters/EMPICS Entertainment.
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jessica Chastain attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kendall Jenner attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images For Entertainment Weekly)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Mary-Kate and Ashley Olsen attend 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Dakota Johnson attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kerry Washington attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Lena Dunham attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Theo Wargo/Getty Images For US Weekly)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Solange Knowles attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Hailee Steinfeld attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Stella Maxwell attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Nicki Minaj attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Stella Maxwell attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Riley Keough arrives at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kylie Jenner arrives at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Matt Damon and Luciana Barroso arrive at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jennifer Connelly arrives at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: The Weeknd and Selena Gomez attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jenni Konner and Lena Dunham attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: The Weeknd and Selena Gomez attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Daisy Ridley arrives at 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at The Metropolitan Museum on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Sean Zanni/Patrick McMullan via Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Jourdan Dunn (L) and Future attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Laura Dern attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Zac Posen and Katie Holmes attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Emily Ratajkowski attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Selena Gomez attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Emma Roberts attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Allison Williams attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Kylie Jenner attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Zoe Kravitz attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Elizabeth Banks attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Lisa Love attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Priyanka Chopra attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Actress Emma Roberts attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: (L-R) Sofia Richie, Chloe Bennet, Behati Prinsloo, and Joan Smalls attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Grace Hartzel attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Tracee Ellis Ross attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Aymeline Valade attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Claire Danes attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by George Pimentel/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Tommy Hilfiger (L) and Dee Ocleppo attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Model Adriana Lima attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Grace Hartzel attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Daria Strokous attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Helen Lasichanh attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Co-Chairperson Katy Perry attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Megyn Kelly attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Joan Smalls attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Candice Swanepoel attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Wendi Deng Murdoch attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Mindy Kaling attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Candice Swanepoel (L) and Behati Prinsloo attend 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Actress Laura Osnes attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Model Behati Prinsloo attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Tom Brady (L) and Gisele Bundchen attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Pharrell Williams and Helen Lasichanh attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Actors Claire Danes (L) and Hugh Dancy attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rose Byrne attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Actor Bobby Cannavale (L) and actress Rose Byrne attend 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Francesco Carrozzini (L) and Bee Shaffer attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Anna Wintour attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Bee Shaffer attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Television personality Carly Steel attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)
