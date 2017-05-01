Yes, they are one entity, mainly because they've nailed couple dressing with these ensembles. Sure, Kim's Balmain gown is OTT, but given the tech/futuristic theme, it totally works. As for Yeezy, well, we kind of appreciate that he rocked a pair of shredded jeans to the Met Gala, because, well, only he could get away with it. At least his jacket is blingin', right? We'd do without those blue contacts though.

Again, if we're going by theme here, we need to put Queen Bey on the guest list. Sure, this latex Givenchy number may look like "condom couture" (as described by Johnny Wujek on E!), but you can bet it is condom couture at its finest.

You know the saying, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all?" Well, we'll just leave you with this photo. Oh, and the "tech" part of this is Katy Perry's Tamagotchi.

Okay, we have to say, this ~*edgy*~ look on Taylor Swift totally works for her. The peroxide blond is giving us some serious Courtney Love vibes, and that dark lip is everything on the pop superstar. As for the dress and shoes? Totally fitting with the theme. Nailed it, Tay.

Yes, Blake Lively's gown is pretty and regal, but is it futuristic or tech-like? No. Despite this, we'd put her on our best list if it weren't for that shimmery pink fabric underneath the chiffon.

Oh, Gigi. We had such high hopes for you, especially when you said on Tommy Hilfiger's Snapchat that you helped design this dress yourself and sketched it while in Paris. But it's just so...blah. And bizarre, especially with that random piece of chiffon going up to your neck and the beaded bodice. Zayn, on the other hand, killed it with those robotic sleeves.

Bella Hadid, on the other hand, SLAYED the red carpet in this Givenchy gown. Simple at the top, but oh-so-dramatic at the bottom, she is definitely one of the best dressed of the night. And her and The Weeknd? Serious #relationshipgoals.

Put Kristen Stewart in Chanel, and you can't go wrong (which is probably why she is so dedicated to the French fashion house). We appreciate that while this is somewhat futuristic, it does still keep with KStew's punk rock aesthetic.

Again, another case of a celeb sticking to her personal style, while still nailing the theme. We love the juxtaposition of this Victorian-esque dress with its futuristic, shimmery fabric.

Okay, perhaps this is more Victorian than 2016, but we can't deny how stunning Nina Dobrev looks in this whimsical gold Marchesa gown. WOW.

Wowza. This dominatrix Moschino gown is a LOT. But hey, we give Nicki credit for rockin' it with confidence.

First thing's first, that HAIR. Emma Stone kinda reminds us of Mila Kunis/Margot Robbie, and in the best way possible. Second, the DRESS. If "Xena: Warrior Princess" had a 2016 remake, she would be wearing this, hands-down.

All we have to say is this gown makes us want to "Scream," Queen.

Like we said before, it seems as though tech translates into sequins and sparkles at this year's Met Gala. Not that we're complaining. This tiered sequined number is quite striking on Brie, and we're digging that centre bow.

After being to six Met Galas, it seems as though Madonna just said, "Eff it!" and decided to wear whatever the hell she wanted to wear. Her mood this year? Leather, lace and an exposed backside.

First off, we're loving the Grace Kelly vibes Claire Danes is giving us in this dress. Second, the gown is technologically-advanced, as it actually lit up. Bravo, Claire and Zac.

Yes, this is wild, but unlike Madonna's ensemble, Gaga's outfit seems more calculated as opposed to just, "I wanna wear whatever." The coolest part? The leotard is made entirely out of circuit boards, which fits the theme to a T.

When we think futuristic, we instantly think of FKA Twigs, and she did not disappoint in her Atelier Versace gown. But what really makes this look pop is the accessories: the robotic hand pieces and that headpiece. Love.

You know how much we love the supers, and seeing Cindy Crawford in this futuristic Balmain dress (as opposed to the '90s dresses the current supermodels are wearing...hey, what goes around comes around, right?) is EVERYTHING.

The future will be eco-friendly and organic, at least if Emma Watson has anything to do with it. Okay, okay, maybe we're taking our assumptions too far, but given that the actress donned an ensemble made from organic silk and cotton with zippers made from recycled plastic, you can't blame us.

We're not too sure how we feel about this look. Yes, it's futuristic in its quirkiness, but something just seems off. Maybe it's the faux bra on top of the sequined dress, or that random piece of black fabric, but we just can't say we LOVE it.

Okay first, Kendall looks incredible. Second, we're diggin' the netted motif on this Versace dress...it kinda reminds us of wires, a.k.a. technology.

Considering this is Kylie's first Met Gala, you'd think she'd go all out, but instead she played it safe (well, at least safe for Kylie Jenner) in this Balmain number. Yes, it's sparkly and beaded and over-the-top, but it's something we've kind of come to expect from the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and we wish she had taken a bigger risk and gone outside of her comfort zone.

Is Emily Ratajkowski's dress sexy? Hell yes. Futuristic? Maybe not, but we'll let it slide.

Can you say #SiblingGoals? Seriously, the two coolest kids on the block.

We DIE at this Lily-Rose Depp ensemble. The plunging neckline. The tweed. The bolero jacket. She can do no wrong!

Dress: yes. Hair: uhhh....

Selena, what are you doing? This dress seems a mix of Lolita and dominatrix (which seemingly was a constant theme tonight), and it just doesn't work.

Sorry Kerry Washington, but we're getting more "The Witches" vibes than technology.

