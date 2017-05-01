Édition: ca
Region: QC

Met Gala 2017: les stars se préparent (PHOTOS)

Publication: Mis à jour:
Imprimer

Lundi 1 mai 2017, les stars les plus en vue de la planète se préparent à fouler le tapis rouge du Met Gala 2017. Après « Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology » de l'année 2016, cette édition est un hommage à la créatrice de la griffe Comme des Garçons: Rei Kawakubo.



Céline Dion qui se réjouit de fouler pour la première fois le fameux tapis rouge.



Bella Hadid

#MetGala ready. Behind the scenes with @bellahadid, now on Instagram Stories.

A post shared by ALEXANDER WANG (@alexanderwangny) on



Amy Schumer

#balmain #metball

A post shared by @amyschumer on



Adriana Lima, le top modèle et fameux Ange de Victoria's Secret



Le Met Gala 2017 en photos

Close
Met Gala 2017: toutes les photos du tapis rouge
sur
  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Actors Claire Danes (L) and Hugh Dancy attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Rose Byrne attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Actor Bobby Cannavale (L) and actress Rose Byrne attend 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Francesco Carrozzini (L) and Bee Shaffer attend the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Anna Wintour attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Bee Shaffer attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Anna Wintour attends the 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Neilson Barnard/Getty Images)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Bee Shaffer attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala - Arrivals at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by Venturelli/WireImage)

  • 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 01: Television personality Carly Steel attends 'Rei Kawakubo/Comme des Garcons: Art Of The In-Between' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 1, 2017 in New York City. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images)

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée


À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
Met Gala 2016: les plus belles et les pires tenues
sur
  • À vous de juger: Kimye (a.k.a. Kim Kardashian-West and Kanye West) in Balmain

    Yes, they are one entity, mainly because they've nailed couple dressing with these ensembles. Sure, Kim's Balmain gown is OTT, but given the tech/futuristic theme, it totally works. As for Yeezy, well, we kind of appreciate that he rocked a pair of shredded jeans to the Met Gala, because, well, only he could get away with it. At least his jacket is blingin', right? We'd do without those blue contacts though.

  • TOP: Beyonce en Givenchy

    Again, if we're going by theme here, we need to put Queen Bey on the guest list. Sure, this latex Givenchy number may look like "condom couture" (as described by Johnny Wujek on E!), but you can bet it is condom couture at its finest.

  • FLOP: Katy Perry en Prada

    You know the saying, "If you don't have anything nice to say, don't say anything at all?" Well, we'll just leave you with this photo. Oh, and the "tech" part of this is Katy Perry's Tamagotchi.

  • FLOP: Taylor Swift en Custom Louis Vuitton

    Okay, we have to say, this ~*edgy*~ look on Taylor Swift totally works for her. The peroxide blond is giving us some serious Courtney Love vibes, and that dark lip is everything on the pop superstar. As for the dress and shoes? Totally fitting with the theme. Nailed it, Tay.

  • À VOUS DE JUGER: Blake Lively In Burberry

    Yes, Blake Lively's gown is pretty and regal, but is it futuristic or tech-like? No. Despite this, we'd put her on our best list if it weren't for that shimmery pink fabric underneath the chiffon.

  • FLOP: Gigi Hadid; TOP: Zayn Malik

    Oh, Gigi. We had such high hopes for you, especially when you said on Tommy Hilfiger's Snapchat that you helped design this dress yourself and sketched it while in Paris. But it's just so...blah. And bizarre, especially with that random piece of chiffon going up to your neck and the beaded bodice. Zayn, on the other hand, killed it with those robotic sleeves.

  • TOP: Bella Hadid en Givenchy

    Bella Hadid, on the other hand, SLAYED the red carpet in this Givenchy gown. Simple at the top, but oh-so-dramatic at the bottom, she is definitely one of the best dressed of the night. And her and The Weeknd? Serious #relationshipgoals.

  • TOP: Kristen Stewart en Chanel

    Put Kristen Stewart in Chanel, and you can't go wrong (which is probably why she is so dedicated to the French fashion house). We appreciate that while this is somewhat futuristic, it does still keep with KStew's punk rock aesthetic.

  • À VOUS DE JUGER: Florence Welch en Gucci

    Again, another case of a celeb sticking to her personal style, while still nailing the theme. We love the juxtaposition of this Victorian-esque dress with its futuristic, shimmery fabric.

  • TOP: Nina Dobrev en Marchesa

    Okay, perhaps this is more Victorian than 2016, but we can't deny how stunning Nina Dobrev looks in this whimsical gold Marchesa gown. WOW.

  • FLOP: Nicki Minaj en Moschino

    Wowza. This dominatrix Moschino gown is a LOT. But hey, we give Nicki credit for rockin' it with confidence.

  • TOP: Emma Stone en Prada

    First thing's first, that HAIR. Emma Stone kinda reminds us of Mila Kunis/Margot Robbie, and in the best way possible. Second, the DRESS. If "Xena: Warrior Princess" had a 2016 remake, she would be wearing this, hands-down.

  • FLOP: Emma Roberts en Custom Tory Burch

    All we have to say is this gown makes us want to "Scream," Queen.

  • TOP: Brie Larson en Custom Proenza Schouler

    Like we said before, it seems as though tech translates into sequins and sparkles at this year's Met Gala. Not that we're complaining. This tiered sequined number is quite striking on Brie, and we're digging that centre bow.

  • FLOP: Madonna en Givenchy

    After being to six Met Galas, it seems as though Madonna just said, "Eff it!" and decided to wear whatever the hell she wanted to wear. Her mood this year? Leather, lace and an exposed backside.

  • FLOP: Madonna in Givenchy

    Yep.

  • TOP: Claire Danes en Zac Posen

    First off, we're loving the Grace Kelly vibes Claire Danes is giving us in this dress. Second, the gown is technologically-advanced, as it actually lit up. Bravo, Claire and Zac.

  • TOP: Lady Gaga en Versace

    Yes, this is wild, but unlike Madonna's ensemble, Gaga's outfit seems more calculated as opposed to just, "I wanna wear whatever." The coolest part? The leotard is made entirely out of circuit boards, which fits the theme to a T.

  • TOP: FKA Twigs en Atelier Versace

    When we think futuristic, we instantly think of FKA Twigs, and she did not disappoint in her Atelier Versace gown. But what really makes this look pop is the accessories: the robotic hand pieces and that headpiece. Love.

  • TOP: Cindy Crawford en Balmain

    You know how much we love the supers, and seeing Cindy Crawford in this futuristic Balmain dress (as opposed to the '90s dresses the current supermodels are wearing...hey, what goes around comes around, right?) is EVERYTHING.

  • Emma Watson en Calvin Klein Collection

    The future will be eco-friendly and organic, at least if Emma Watson has anything to do with it. Okay, okay, maybe we're taking our assumptions too far, but given that the actress donned an ensemble made from organic silk and cotton with zippers made from recycled plastic, you can't blame us.

  • Zendaya

  • FLOP: Alicia Vikander en Louis Vuitton

    We're not too sure how we feel about this look. Yes, it's futuristic in its quirkiness, but something just seems off. Maybe it's the faux bra on top of the sequined dress, or that random piece of black fabric, but we just can't say we LOVE it.

  • TOP: Kendall Jenner en Versace

    Okay first, Kendall looks incredible. Second, we're diggin' the netted motif on this Versace dress...it kinda reminds us of wires, a.k.a. technology.

  • À VOUS DE JUGER: Kylie Jenner en Balmain

    Considering this is Kylie's first Met Gala, you'd think she'd go all out, but instead she played it safe (well, at least safe for Kylie Jenner) in this Balmain number. Yes, it's sparkly and beaded and over-the-top, but it's something we've kind of come to expect from the youngest of the Kardashian-Jenner clan, and we wish she had taken a bigger risk and gone outside of her comfort zone.

  • Lorde

  • TOP: Emily Ratajkowski en Atelier Prabal Gurung

    Is Emily Ratajkowski's dress sexy? Hell yes. Futuristic? Maybe not, but we'll let it slide.

  • TOP: Emily Ratajkowski en Atelier Prabal Gurung

    And now you see why.

  • Willow Smith en Chanel et Jaden Smith en Louis Vuitton

    Can you say #SiblingGoals? Seriously, the two coolest kids on the block.

  • TOP: Lily-Rose Depp en Chanel

    We DIE at this Lily-Rose Depp ensemble. The plunging neckline. The tweed. The bolero jacket. She can do no wrong!

  • À VOUS DE JUGER: Lupita Nyong'o en Calvin Klein Collection

    Dress: yes. Hair: uhhh....

  • FLOP: Selena Gomez in Louis Vuitton

    Selena, what are you doing? This dress seems a mix of Lolita and dominatrix (which seemingly was a constant theme tonight), and it just doesn't work.

  • FLOP: Kerry Washington EN Marc Jacobs

    Sorry Kerry Washington, but we're getting more "The Witches" vibes than technology.

  • Kate Hudson

  • Marco Perego et Zoe Saldana

  • Miranda Kerr

  • Hailey Baldwin

  • Allison Williams

  • TOP: Sarah Jessica Parker

  • will.i.am

  • Demi Lovato

  • Naomi Watts

  • Karlie Kloss

  • Emily Blunt

  • Jennifer Connelly

  • Kate Mara

  • Rachel McAdams

  • Rachel McAdams

  • Alexander Skarsgard

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Actor Alexander Skarsgard attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

  • Katie Holmes

    NEW YORK, NY - MAY 02: Katie Holmes attends the 'Manus x Machina: Fashion In An Age Of Technology' Costume Institute Gala at Metropolitan Museum of Art on May 2, 2016 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/FilmMagic)

  • Freida Pinto and Tory Burch

  • Jennifer Konner, Jenna Lyons, and Lena Dunham

  • Dakota Fanning

  • Ciara

  • Olivia Wilde

  • Bette Midler

  • Alexander Wang and Amy Schumer

  • Adriana Lima

  • Michelle Williams

  • Mindy Kaling

  • Elle Fanning

  • Jennifer Hudson

  • Kate Upton

  • Karolina Kurkova

  • Gugu Mbatha-Raw

  • Rose Byrne and Bobby Cannavale

  • Lily Aldridge

  • Uma Thurman

  • Kate Bosworth

  • Saorise Ronan in Custom Christopher Kane

  • Maria Sharapova

  • Chloe Grace Moretz

  • Amber Heard

  • Rosie Huntington-Whiteley

  • Irina Shayk

  • Hailee Steinfeld

  • Sienna Miller

  • Poppy Delevingne

  • Grimes

  • Allison Sarofim

  • Keith Urban and Nicole Kidman

  • Diane von Furstenberg

  • Tavi Gevinson

  • Amber Valletta

  • Rita Ora in Vera Wang

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions