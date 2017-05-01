A banner reads "No right to work. No unemployment rights" protests against the French labour law proposal during the May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Philippe Wojazer

A man holds a figurine that reads "If you enjoyed working, you enjoyed life", during a parade commemorating May Day in La Paz, Bolivia May 1, 2016. REUTERS/David Mercado

Workers hold a banner and signs during a May Day march by the Portuguese union CGTP in Lisbon, Portugal, May 1, 2016. The banner reads: "We demand what is ours! Work, salary, stability and rights". REUTERS/Hugo Correia

Members of the General Confederation of Work (CGT) take part in a May Day rally in Valencia, Spain, May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Heino Kalis

Palestinian labourers working in Israel wait to cross a checkpoint to go to work through the main Israeli terminal near the West Bank town of Qalqilya on International Workers' Day May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Right-wing protestors walk during a demonstration in the town of Plauen, Germany, May 1, 2016. The text reads 'Work - Future - Homeland'. REUTERS/Hannibal Hanschke

Palestinian labourers working in Israel pray before crossing a checkpoint to go to work through the main Israeli terminal near the West Bank town of Qalqilya on International Workers' Day May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

Palestinian labourers working in Israel make their way to their workplaces through the main Israeli terminal near the West Bank town of Qalqilya on International Workers' Day May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

A vendor makes tea for Palestinian labourers working in Israel as they go to their workplaces through the main Israeli terminal near the West Bank town of Qalqilya on International Workers' Day May 1, 2016. REUTERS/Abed Omar Qusini

People March during May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands converged on the square for the traditional May Day march. (Ramon Espinosa, Pool Photo via AP)

Soldiers with images of Cuban leader Fidel Castro march during the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of people converged on the square for the traditional May Day march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A metal sculpture of Cuban revolutionary hero Ernesto 'Che' Guevara, is illuminated at sunrise before the start of the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of people converged on the square for the traditional May Day march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Cuba's Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, Cuba's President Raul Castro, center, and Cuba's Vice President Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, wave as they watch the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of people converged on the square for the traditional May Day march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Indonesian workers shout slogans during a May Day rally in Jakarta, Indonesia, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of workers urged the government to raise minimum wages and improve working condition. (AP Photo/Achmad Ibrahim)

Tear gas canisters explode near riot police during clashes as part of the traditional May Day march in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1, 2016. The traditional May Day rallies are taking on greater weight this year in France as Parliament is debating a bill that would allow longer working hours and let companies lay workers off more easily. (AP Photo/Michel Spingler)

Workers protest in front of the national palace asking for better working conditions, during the May Day march in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Left-wing groups, governments and trade unions were staging rallies around the world to mark International Workers Day, also known as May Day. ( AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Workers protest asking for better working conditions, during the May Day march in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Left-wing groups, governments and trade unions were staging rallies around the world to mark International Workers Day, also known as May Day. ( AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

A man holds up a banner that read's in Creole "Youths asking for work," as they march for better working conditions, during the May Day march in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Left-wing groups, governments and trade unions were staging rallies around the world to mark International Workers Day, also known as May Day. ( AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

Workers protest asking for better working conditions, during the May Day march in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Left-wing groups, governments and trade unions were staging rallies around the world to mark International Workers Day, also known as May Day. The banner they hold reads in Creole "Lets count our forces." ( AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

A man speaks on a bullhorn asking for better working conditions, during the May Day march in Port-au-Prince, Haiti, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Left-wing groups, governments and trade unions were staging rallies around the world to mark International Workers Day, also known as May Day. ( AP Photo/Dieu Nalio Chery)

A woman holds a sign during a to celebrate May Day, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, May 1, 2016. People walked towards Asuncion's downtown during the May Day march and grouped in front of Government's Justice and Work Ministries. The visible text on the sign reads in Spanish "Organize." (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Irma Dominguez sings and holds her fist during a march to celebrate May Day, in Asuncion, Paraguay, Sunday, May 1, 2016. People walked towards Asuncion's downtown during the May Day march and grouped in front of Government's Justice and Work Ministries. (AP Photo/Jorge Saenz)

Workers march in front of a banner with a message that reads in Spanish "The fist of unity, defeating the traitorous policies of MAS," during a May Day march, in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, May 1, 2015. Left-wing groups, governments and trade unions were staging rallies around the world to mark International Workers Day, also known as May Day. The banner refers to the government party Movement Towards Socialism, led by President Evo Morales. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Poeple gather during a May Day rally in support of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, May 1, 2016. President Rousseff is facing impeachment over allegations her administration violated fiscal laws. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff flashes a victory sign as she stands next to a banner that reads in Portuguese "Impeachment without crime is a coup," during a May Day rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, May 1, 2016. President Rousseff is facing impeachment over allegations her administration violated fiscal laws. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff speaks during a May Day rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, May 1, 2016. President Rousseff is facing impeachment over allegations her administration violated fiscal laws. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A demonstrator holds a flower during a May Day rally in support of Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, May 1, 2016. President Rousseff is facing impeachment over allegations her administration violated fiscal laws. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff blows kisses towards supporters during the May Day rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, May 1, 2016. President Rousseff is facing impeachment over allegations her administration violated fiscal laws. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff, surrounded by union leaders, one holding a banner that reads in Portuguese "Impeachment without crime is a coup," attends a May Day rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, May 1, 2016. President Rousseff is facing impeachment over allegations her administration violated fiscal laws. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff waves towards supporters during a May Day rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, May 1, 2016. President Rousseff is facing impeachment over allegations her administration violated fiscal laws. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A masked protestor stands amid tear gas smoke during clashes with riot police as part of the traditional May Day march in Paris, France, Sunday, May 1st, 2016. Fearing France's worker protections are under threat, hundreds of angry youths on the sidelines of a May Day labor rally hurled stones and wood at police in Paris, receiving repeated bursts of tear gas in response.On (AP Photo/Kamil Zihnioglu)

Brazil's President Dilma Rousseff gestures to supporters during a May Day rally in Sao Paulo, Brazil, Sunday, May 1, 2016. President Rousseff is facing impeachment over allegations her administration violated fiscal laws. (AP Photo/Andre Penner)

A man carries a sign in the form of a heart that reads in Spanish "Cuba - USA live the friendship" after the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands converged on the square for the traditional May day march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Indigenous women carry a Bolivian flag during a May Day march in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Left-wing groups, governments and trade unions were staging rallies around the world Sunday to mark International Workers Day, also known as May Day. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

Bolivia's President Evo Morales speaks at the Presidential Palace, in La Paz, Bolivia, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Left-wing groups, governments and trade unions were staging rallies around the world Sunday to mark International Workers Day, also known as May Day. (AP Photo/Juan Karita)

A man rides his custom made bicycle after the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of people converged on the plaza for the traditional march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

People march during the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands converged on the plaza for the traditional May Day march. (Ismael Francisco/Cubadebate via AP)

People march during the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands converged on the plaza for the traditional May Day march. (Ismael Francisco/Cubadebate via AP)

People march during the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands converged on the plaza for the May Day traditional march. (Roberto Garaycoa MartÃ­nez/Cubadebate via AP)

People with images of Cuban leader Fidel Castro march during May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of people converged on the square for the traditional May Day march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A man wearing a shirt decorated with images, of independence hero Simon Bolivar, left, late President Hugo Chavez, second left, Cuban revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara, second right, and Cuban leader Fidel Castro, which reads in Spanish "The Fantastic Four of the Revolution," marches during the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of people converged on the square for the traditional May Day march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Supporters of the Iraqi Communist Party wave communist and Iraqi flags during a May Day celebration in Baghdad, Iraq, Sunday, May 1, 2016. May 1 is celebrated as the International Labor Day or May Day across the world. (AP Photo/Khalid Mohammed)

A domestic worker from Bangladesh speaks on her mobile phone as she wears a traditional costume during a demonstration to mark Labor Day in Beirut, Lebanon, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Hundreds of Lebanese Communist party members and foreign domestic workers marched to mark May Day, using the occasion to protest the worsening economic conditions in the country. (AP Photo/Bilal Hussein)

Soldiers hold a Cuban flag as they march during the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of people converged on the square for the traditional May Day march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

People march during a May Day rally in the center of Barcelona, Spain, Sunday, May 1, 2016. May 1 is celebrated as the International Labor Day or May Day across the world. (AP Photo/Manu Fernandez)

Activists of the Sri Lankan Marxist political party Peoples' Liberation Front clad in skeleton costumes march carrying bags symbolizing what they call capitalistic exploitations during a rally to mark May Day or International Labor Day in Colombo, Sri Lanka, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Trade unions and other groups were staging rallies around the world Sunday to mark International Workers Day. (AP Photo/Eranga Jayawardena)

People with an image of the Cuban leader Fidel Castro march during the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of people converged on the square for the traditional May Day march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

People with posters of the Cuban leader Fidel Castro march during the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of people converged on the square for the traditional May Day march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Musicians dressed in T-shirts with the face of Cuban revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara play during the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of people converged on the square for the traditional May Day march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

A woman with an umbrella and holding a picture of Cuban revolutionary hero Ernesto "Che" Guevara stands in the street after the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of people converged on the square for the traditional May Day march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Youths perform in front of a Cuban flag beamed on a giant screen, before the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of people converged on the square for the traditional May Day march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

Cuba's Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, Cuba's President Raul Castro, center, Cuba's Vice President Jose Ramon Machado Ventura, second right, and Workers' Union chief Ulises Guilart, right, wave as they watch the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of people converged on the square for the traditional May Day march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

An Indian woman laborer cleans a platform of a railway station in Gauhati, India, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Trade unions and other groups were staging rallies around the world Sunday to mark International Workers Day. (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

Cuba's Vice President Miguel Diaz-Canel, left, and Cuba's President Raul Castro, watch the May Day parade at Revolution Square, in Havana, Cuba, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Thousands of people converged on the square for the traditional May Day march. (AP Photo/Ramon Espinosa)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - MAY 01: Leftist protesters march on May Day after clashing with police forces on 01 May, 2016 in Hamburg, Germany. Tens of thousands of people across Germany participated in marches and gatherings by labor unions and in some cities left-wing and anarchist activists took to the streets under heavy oversight by police. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

An Indian laborer carries goods on his head as he unloads them from a train at a railway station in Gauhati, India, Sunday, May 1, 2016. Trade unions and other groups were staging rallies around the world Sunday to mark International Workers Day. (AP Photo/ Anupam Nath)

BRUSSELS, BELGIUM - MAY 1 : People attend a rally to mark the International Labor Day at the Place Rouppe in Brussels, Belgium on May 1, 2016. (Photo by Dursun Aydemir/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - MAY 01: An explosive blasts next to police forces after clashing with leftist protesters on May Day on 01 May, 2016 in Hamburg, Germany. Tens of thousands of people across Germany participated in marches and gatherings by labor unions and in some cities left-wing and anarchist activists took to the streets under heavy oversight by police. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - MAY 01: Leftist protesters march on May Day on 01 May, 2016 in Hamburg, Germany. Tens of thousands of people across Germany participated in marches and gatherings by labor unions and in some cities left-wing and anarchist activists took to the streets under heavy oversight by police. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - MAY 01: Police forces use a water cannon against leftist protesters on May Day on 01 May, 2016 in Hamburg, Germany. Tens of thousands of people across Germany participated in marches and gatherings by labor unions and in some cities left-wing and anarchist activists took to the streets under heavy oversight by police. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - MAY 01: Police forces clash with leftist protesters during a march on May Day on 01 May, 2016 in Hamburg, Germany. Tens of thousands of people across Germany participated in marches and gatherings by labor unions and in some cities left-wing and anarchist activists took to the streets under heavy oversight by police. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - MAY 01: Leftist protesters march on May Day on 01 May, 2016 in Hamburg, Germany. Tens of thousands of people across Germany participated in marches and gatherings by labor unions and in some cities left-wing and anarchist activists took to the streets under heavy oversight by police. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - MAY 01: Leftist protesters march on May Day on 01 May, 2016 in Hamburg, Germany. Tens of thousands of people across Germany participated in marches and gatherings by labor unions and in some cities left-wing and anarchist activists took to the streets under heavy oversight by police. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - MAY 01: Leftist protesters march on May Day on 01 May, 2016 in Hamburg, Germany. Tens of thousands of people across Germany participated in marches and gatherings by labor unions and in some cities left-wing and anarchist activists took to the streets under heavy oversight by police. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

HAMBURG, GERMANY - MAY 01: Police forces make an arrest while clashing with leftist protesters march on May Day on 01 May, 2016 in Hamburg, Germany. Tens of thousands of people across Germany participated in marches and gatherings by labor unions and in some cities left-wing and anarchist activists took to the streets under heavy oversight by police. (Photo by Alexander Koerner/Getty Images)

People take part in the traditional 'Revolutionary' May Day demonstration in Berlin, on May 1, 2016. Thousands of leftists, trade unionists and workers took to the streets of the capital on the occasion of International labour day. / AFP / dpa / Kay Nietfeld / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read KAY NIETFELD/AFP/Getty Images)

Police move in against protesters after the traditional 'Revolutionary' May Day demonstration in Berlin, on May 1, 2016. Thousands of leftists, trade unionists and workers took to the streets of the capital on the occasion of International labour day. / AFP / dpa / Kay Nietfeld / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read KAY NIETFELD/AFP/Getty Images)

Masked protester throws stones at police after the traditional 'Revolutionary' May Day demonstration in Berlin, on May 1, 2016. Thousands of leftists, trade unionists and workers took to the streets of the capital on the occasion of International labour day. / AFP / dpa / Kay Nietfeld / Germany OUT (Photo credit should read KAY NIETFELD/AFP/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 01: Leftist protesters march on May Day on May 1, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Tens of thousands of people across Germany participated in marches and gatherings by labor unions and in some cities left-wing and anarchist activists took to the streets under heavy oversight by police. In Berlin far-right protesters also attempted to hold rallies during the day. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

Demonstrators hold flags during the traditional May Day rally in Lisbon on May 1, 2016. Thousands of people demonstrated today in Lisbon and Portugal's main cities against the government's austerity measures. / AFP / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Demonstrators hold the Portuguese flag during the traditional May Day rally in Lisbon on May 1, 2016. Thousands of people demonstrated today in Lisbon and Portugal's main cities against the government's austerity measures. / AFP / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Demonstrators hold placards reading 'jobs', 'employment', 'rights' and 'public services' during the traditional May Day rally in Lisbon on May 1, 2016. Thousands of people demonstrated today in Lisbon and Portugal's main cities against the government's austerity measures. / AFP / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

A demonstrator shouts slogans during the traditional May Day rally in Lisbon on May 1, 2016. Thousands of people demonstrated today in Lisbon and Portugal's main cities against the government's austerity measures. / AFP / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

A demonstrator wrapped in a Cuban flag with Che Guevara passes by a Portuguese flag during the traditional May Day rally in Lisbon on May 1, 2016. Thousands of people demonstrated today in Lisbon and Portugal's main cities against the government's austerity measures. / AFP / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Demonstrators hold flags uring the traditional May Day rally in Lisbon on May 1, 2016. Thousands of people demonstrated today in Lisbon and Portugal's main cities against the government's austerity measures. / AFP / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

A demonstrator holds a flag during the traditional May Day rally in Lisbon on May 1, 2016. Thousands of people demonstrated today in Lisbon and Portugal's main cities against the government's austerity measures. / AFP / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

A demonstrator holds a placard reading '1st May, The sun will shine for all of us' and the Portuguese flag during the traditional May Day rally in Lisbon on May 1, 2016. Thousands of people demonstrated today in Lisbon and Portugal's main cities against the government's austerity measures. / AFP / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Demonstrators hold flags uring the traditional May Day rally in Lisbon on May 1, 2016. Thousands of people demonstrated today in Lisbon and Portugal's main cities against the government's austerity measures. / AFP / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Demonstrators hold placards reading 'In defense of the culture' during the traditional May Day rally in Lisbon on May 1, 2016. Thousands of people demonstrated today in Lisbon and Portugal's main cities against the government's austerity measures. / AFP / PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA (Photo credit should read PATRICIA DE MELO MOREIRA/AFP/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 01: French far-right political party National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen lays a wreath at the statue of Joan of Arc (Jeanne d'Arc) during the party's traditional May Day rally on May 1, 2016 in Paris, France. Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of the May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and to fight for laborers' rights. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 01: French far-right political party National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during the party's traditional Joan of Arc (Jeanne d'Arc) May Day rally on May 1, 2016 in Paris, France. Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of the May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and to fight for laborers' rights. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 01: French far-right political party National Front (FN), member of parliament Marion Marechal-Le Pen delivers a speech during the party's traditional Joan of Arc (Jeanne d'Arc) May Day rally on May 1, 2016 in Paris, France. Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of the May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and to fight for laborers' rights. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 01: French far-right political party National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during the party's traditional Joan of Arc (Jeanne d'Arc) May Day rally on May 1, 2016 in Paris, France. Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of the May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and to fight for laborers' rights. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 01: French far-right political party National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen (C), FN's vice-president Florian Philippot (R) and FN general secretary and European MP Nicolas Bay (L) attend a ceremony in front of a statue of Joan of Arc (Jeanne D'Arc) during the party's traditional May Day rally on May 1, 2016 in Paris, France. Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of the May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and to fight for laborers' rights. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 01: French far-right political party National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen takes part in the party's traditional Joan of Arc (Jeanne dï¿½ï¿½Arc) May Day rally at the Jeanne d Arc statue in Saint Augustin Square on May 1, 2016 in Paris, France. Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of the May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and to fight for laborers' rights. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

PARIS, FRANCE - MAY 01: French far-right political party National Front (FN) leader Marine Le Pen delivers a speech during the party's traditional Joan of Arc (Jeanne d'Arc) May Day rally on May 1, 2016 in Paris, France. Labor Day or May Day is observed all over the world on the first day of the May to celebrate the economic and social achievements of workers and to fight for laborers' rights. (Photo by Chesnot/Getty Images)

Protesters clash with police during the traditional May Day demonstration in Paris on May 1, 2016. AFP PHOTO / ALAIN JOCARD / AFP / ALAIN JOCARD (Photo credit should read ALAIN JOCARD/AFP/Getty Images)

A man raises a flare at the start of the traditional 'Revolutionary' May Day demonstration in Berlin, on May 1, 2016. Thousands of leftists, trade unionists and workers took to the streets of the capital on the occasion of International labour day. / AFP / DAVID GANNON (Photo credit should read DAVID GANNON/AFP/Getty Images)

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 01: Leftist protesters march on May Day on May 1, 2016 in Berlin, Germany. Tens of thousands of people across Germany participated in marches and gatherings by labor unions and in some cities left-wing and anarchist activists took to the streets under heavy oversight by police. In Berlin far-right protesters also attempted to hold rallies during the day. (Photo by Carsten Koall/Getty Images)

A soldier stands guard in front of participants in the congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) attending the May Day rally at Mamelodi's Moreleta park on May 1, 2016 in Pretoria. COSATU Secretary General Sdumo Dlamini, South African Communist Party leader Blade Nzimande and South African President Jacob Zuma took part in the rally. / AFP / MUJAHID SAFODIEN (Photo credit should read MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP/Getty Images)

Soldiers stand guard in front of participants in the congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) attending the May Day rally at Mamelodi's Moreleta park on May 1, 2016 in Pretoria. COSATU Secretary General Sdumo Dlamini, South African Communist Party leader Blade Nzimande and South African President Jacob Zuma took part in the rally. / AFP / MUJAHID SAFODIEN (Photo credit should read MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP/Getty Images)

A boy attends the congress of South African Trade Unions (COSATU) as part of the May Day rally at Mamelodi's Moreleta park on May 1, 2016 in Pretoria. COSATU Secretary General Sdumo Dlamini, South African Communist Party leader Blade Nzimande and South African President Jacob Zuma took part in the rally. / AFP / MUJAHID SAFODIEN (Photo credit should read MUJAHID SAFODIEN/AFP/Getty Images)

