Demonstrators attend the traditional May Day labour day march in Nantes, France, May 1, 2017. The placard reads "The labour code also knows how to work". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe

Sex workers wearing masks take part in a demonstration on International Labor Day in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2017. The placard reads "Sex work is a decent job". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

People carry a banner during a May Day rally at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 1, 2017. The banner reads, "For decent work, salary, life!". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

A member of the "Afro Ilu Oba De Min" group performs as she takes part in a demonstration against Brazil's President Michel Temer during International Labour Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 1, 2017. The sign reads "Out Temer." REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Workers are seen at the Zocalo during a demonstration on International Labor Day in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

An activist burns a pinata with a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump during a demonstration on International Labor Day in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso

Trade unionists take part in a demonstration against Brazil's President Michel Temer on International Labour Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce

Marvin Ortiz leads a group of protesters at McArthur Park for the May Day protest march in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Protesters gather at McArthur Park for the May Day protest march in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

Protesters gather at McArthur Park for the May Day protest march in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot

A woman distributes carnations during a May Day demonstration in Lisbon, Portugal May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante

A demonstrator holds up a sign that reads 'Resist' during a workers union protest against President Michel Temer's government on Labor Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday, May 1, 2017. Labor reform will 'modernize' the current legislation, accelerate job creation and secure workers' rights, Brazil's president Michel Temer said in a video speech published in the official presidency account on Youtube. Photographer: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg via Getty Images

BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 01: Leftist demonstrators march during the 'Revolutionary 1st of May' May Day protest in Kreuzberg district on May 1, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Labour unions and leftists each had their own marches across the city today and thousands of revelers celebrated at the MyFest street party. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)

Thousands of Parisians took out to the streets to join a massive manifestation on May 1st. Different collectives and organizations called their militants to march against the results of the polls of first tour presidential elections in France. Clashes during the march were held between manifestants and police riot.

A manifestant hold a flag with the face of Che Guevara during Working Day march in Paris on May 1, 2017. Thousands of Parisians took out to the streets to join a massive manifestation on May 1st. Different collectives and organizations called their militants to march against the results of the polls of first tour presidential elections in France. Clashes during the march were held between manifestants and police riot.

Protestors and French labour union workers, attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protest, March 9, 2016. The slogan reads "El Khomri law, a rotten life". REUTERS/Christian Hartmann TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

Balloons of French Trade Union CGT float over the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Tear gas floats in the air as demonstrators walk behind a banner which reads, "Populist Self-Defence" during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes

Demonstrators confront police on the annual May Day worker's march on May 1, 2017 in Paris, France. Police dealt with violent scenes in central Paris during the rally held close to the Place de la Bastille. The violent riot of the first may 2017, causing 6 policemen wounded may molotov coktail, and 5 protester arerested. (Photo by Julien Mattia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Demonstrators confront police on the annual May Day worker's march on May 1, 2017 in Paris, France. Police dealt with violent scenes in central Paris during the rally held close to the Place de la Bastille. The violent riot of the first may 2017, causing 6 policemen wounded may molotov coktail, and 5 protester arerested. (Photo by Julien Mattia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take part in a rally on May Day in Caracas, on May 1, 2017. Security forces in Venezuela fired tear gas to drive back protesters Monday as pro- and anti-government May Day rallies erupted exactly one month into a wave of deadly political unrest. Officers clashed with some 300 protesters, some throwing stones, who tried to break through security barriers to the electoral council headquarters in central Caracas. / AFP PHOTO / Carlos BECERRA (Photo credit should read CARLOS BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images)

Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take part in a rally on May Day in Caracas, on May 1, 2017. Security forces in Venezuela fired tear gas to drive back protesters Monday as pro- and anti-government May Day rallies erupted exactly one month into a wave of deadly political unrest. Officers clashed with some 300 protesters, some throwing stones, who tried to break through security barriers to the electoral council headquarters in central Caracas. / AFP PHOTO / Carlos BECERRA (Photo credit should read CARLOS BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images)

People attend a pro-European Union rally called by the opposition group "Momentum" in Budapest, Hungary, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo

People attend a pro-European Union rally called by the opposition group "Momentum" in Budapest, Hungary, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

A woman stands dressed as the Statue of Liberty during a May Day protest in New York, U.S. May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar

People attend a demonstration of leftists at May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Kreuzberg dirstict, Germany, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Mang

Graciela Valenzuela, of Los Angeles, waits with protesters at McArthur Park for the May Day protest march in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 1, 2017. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot

Leftwing demonstrators walk through a street during May Day demonstrations in Hamburg, Germany, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer

People march during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

People carry a banner that reads "Strength is Unity" in Spanish during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini

Union members take part in a May Day Rally organised by the newly-formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) in Durban, South Africa, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Union members take part in a May Day Rally organised by the newly-formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) in Durban, South Africa, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Union members take part in a May Day Rally organised by the newly-formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) in Durban, South Africa, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward

Demonstrators attend a May Day march in London, Britain May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Laborers and political workers chant slogans as they take part in a rally demanding reasonable wages and workers' safety, on International Labor Day in Karachi, Pakistan May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Laborers and political workers chant slogans as they take part in a rally demanding reasonable wages and workers' safety, on International Labor Day in Karachi, Pakistan May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

German riot police is monitoring a demonstration of leftists at May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Mang

NEW YORK, NY - MAY 1: Signs were available to attendees during a May Day rally in Washington Square Park, May 1, 2017 in New York City. Across the country and world people are protesting, marching and staying home from work on the traditional day of workers rights. This year's event has taken on extra significance due to the global surge in populist and right-wing movements. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

People hold a banner that reads "Constitution our law" during the May Day rally in Warsaw, Poland May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel

People sing a revolutionary song titled "The Internationale" during a May Day rally in Malaga, southern Spain May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca

People take part in a May Day rally at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin

People take part in a May Day rally in rebel-held Luhansk, Ukraine, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko

People carry flags as they take part in a May Day rally in rebel-held Luhansk, Ukraine, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko