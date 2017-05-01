Des rassemblements Ã MontrÃ©al pour souligner la JournÃ©e des travailleurs (VIDÃ‰O)
Quelques centaines de militants ont bravÃ© la pluie et le froid, lundi soir, Ã MontrÃ©al, pour souligner la JournÃ©e internationale des travailleurs, lors de deux rassemblements dont les revendications Ã©taient bien diffÃ©rentes.
Le premier Ã©vÃ©nement Ã©tait organisÃ© par la Coalition du 1er mai, qui incluait des organismes communautaires et plusieurs syndicats.
Munis de leurs parapluies, puis de tambours et trompettes, les marcheurs ont parcouru le quartier CÃ´te-des-Neiges dans une ambiance festive pour dÃ©fendre les droits des travailleurs, mais aussi revendiquer l'augmentation du salaire minimum Ã 15 $.
Plusieurs d'entre eux ont fait valoir que la hausse de 50 cents du salaire minimum, qui est passÃ© Ã 11,25 $ lundi, ne suffit pas pour que ces travailleurs vivent dignement.
"L'augmentation de 11,25 $, ce n'est rien, ce n'est pas suffisant", a tranchÃ© Viviana Medina, du Centre des travailleuses et travailleurs immigrants, qui milite pour la hausse du salaire Ã 15 $ depuis 2012.
"MÃªme le 15 $, si on continue Ã retarder cela, ce ne sera pas assez non plus", a-t-elle ajoutÃ©.
Sylvia Bissonnette, coordonnatrice du Groupe de recherche et de formation sur la pauvretÃ© au QuÃ©bec, estime qu'il n'est pas normal que les travailleurs Ã bas salaire aient Ã se rendre dans les banques alimentaires.
Elle ne croit pas, comme certains politiciens et chercheurs le prÃ©disent, que l'augmentation du salaire puisse provoquer des pertes d'emplois.
"Couche-Tard, qui engage au salaire minimum, qui gagne des milliards de dollars, pourrait payer plus. McDonald's aussi. Wal-Mart aussi. Ce sont des (entreprises) qui paient au salaire minimum qui auraient les moyens de payer plus que Ã§a", a-t-elle soutenu.
Kathleen Gudmundsson, qui recherche actuellement un emploi, trouve dommage que les jeunes de la gÃ©nÃ©ration Y aient Ã s'habituer Ã la prÃ©caritÃ© de l'emploi.
"On doit donner aux employÃ©s un meilleur standard de vie", a-t-elle soulignÃ©.
Les reprÃ©sentants de certains partis politiques Ã©taient prÃ©sents Ã la manifestation, dont la dÃ©putÃ©e de QuÃ©bec solidaire Manon MassÃ© et le candidat du parti dans Gouin, Gabriel Nadeau-Dubois. Le vice-prÃ©sident du Nouveau Parti dÃ©mocratique, Hans Marotte, Ã©tait Ã©galement du nombre.
"Les Ã©tudes l'ont dÃ©montrÃ© que c'est toute la sociÃ©tÃ© qui s'enrichit quand on fait monter les salaires", a martelÃ© M. Nadeau-Dubois
Dans les endroits oÃ¹ le salaire minimum a Ã©tÃ© haussÃ© Ã 15 $ "la catastrophe qu'on annonÃ§ait ne s'est pas produite", a-t-il ajoutÃ©.
L'autre marche qui partait du square Phillips, dans le centre-ville de MontrÃ©al, s'est avÃ©rÃ©e plus mouvementÃ©e. Environ 200 personnes ont participÃ© Ã la manifestation qui se voulait "anticapitaliste".
Les militants ont lancÃ© des bombes fumigÃ¨nes Ã la police, qui a rÃ©pondu avec du gaz lacrymogÃ¨ne. Quelques vitrines de banques aussi Ã©tÃ© fracassÃ©es. Seule une personne a Ã©tÃ© arrÃªtÃ©e.
Abonnez-vous Ã notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter
-
Demonstrators attend the traditional May Day labour day march in Nantes, France, May 1, 2017. The placard reads "The labour code also knows how to work". REUTERS/Stephane Mahe
-
Sex workers wearing masks take part in a demonstration on International Labor Day in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2017. The placard reads "Sex work is a decent job". REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
-
People carry a banner during a May Day rally at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 1, 2017. The banner reads, "For decent work, salary, life!". REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
-
A member of the "Afro Ilu Oba De Min" group performs as she takes part in a demonstration against Brazil's President Michel Temer during International Labour Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 1, 2017. The sign reads "Out Temer." REUTERS/Nacho Doce
-
Workers are seen at the Zocalo during a demonstration on International Labor Day in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
-
An activist burns a pinata with a picture of U.S. President Donald Trump during a demonstration on International Labor Day in Mexico City, Mexico May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Carlos Jasso
-
Trade unionists take part in a demonstration against Brazil's President Michel Temer on International Labour Day in Sao Paulo, Brazil May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Nacho Doce
-
Marvin Ortiz leads a group of protesters at McArthur Park for the May Day protest march in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
-
Protesters gather at McArthur Park for the May Day protest march in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
-
Protesters gather at McArthur Park for the May Day protest march in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kyle Grillot
-
A woman distributes carnations during a May Day demonstration in Lisbon, Portugal May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rafael Marchante
-
A demonstrator holds up a sign that reads 'Resist' during a workers union protest against President Michel Temer's government on Labor Day in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, on Monday, May 1, 2017. Labor reform will 'modernize' the current legislation, accelerate job creation and secure workers' rights, Brazil's president Michel Temer said in a video speech published in the official presidency account on Youtube. Photographer: Dado Galdieri/Bloomberg via Getty Images
-
BERLIN, GERMANY - MAY 01: Leftist demonstrators march during the 'Revolutionary 1st of May' May Day protest in Kreuzberg district on May 1, 2017 in Berlin, Germany. Labour unions and leftists each had their own marches across the city today and thousands of revelers celebrated at the MyFest street party. (Photo by Sean Gallup/Getty Images)
-
Thousands of Parisians took out to the streets to join a massive manifestation on May 1st. Different collectives and organizations called their militants to march against the results of the polls of first tour presidential elections in France. Clashes during the march were held between manifestants and police riot.
-
A manifestant hold a flag with the face of Che Guevara during Working Day march in Paris on May 1, 2017. Thousands of Parisians took out to the streets to join a massive manifestation on May 1st. Different collectives and organizations called their militants to march against the results of the polls of first tour presidential elections in France. Clashes during the march were held between manifestants and police riot.
-
Thousands of Parisians took out to the streets to join a massive manifestation on May 1st. Different collectives and organizations called their militants to march against the results of the polls of first tour presidential elections in France. Clashes during the march were held between manifestants and police riot.
-
Thousands of Parisians took out to the streets to join a massive manifestation on May 1st. Different collectives and organizations called their militants to march against the results of the polls of first tour presidential elections in France. Clashes during the march were held between manifestants and police riot.
-
Thousands of Parisians took out to the streets to join a massive manifestation on May 1st. Different collectives and organizations called their militants to march against the results of the polls of first tour presidential elections in France. Clashes during the march were held between manifestants and police riot.
-
Protestors and French labour union workers, attend a demonstration against the French labour law proposal in Paris, France, as part of a nationwide labor reform protest, March 9, 2016. The slogan reads "El Khomri law, a rotten life". REUTERS/Christian Hartmann TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
-
Balloons of French Trade Union CGT float over the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
-
Tear gas floats in the air as demonstrators walk behind a banner which reads, "Populist Self-Defence" during clashes at the traditional May Day labour union march in Paris, France, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Gonzalo Fuentes
-
Demonstrators confront police on the annual May Day worker's march on May 1, 2017 in Paris, France. Police dealt with violent scenes in central Paris during the rally held close to the Place de la Bastille. The violent riot of the first may 2017, causing 6 policemen wounded may molotov coktail, and 5 protester arerested. (Photo by Julien Mattia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
-
Demonstrators confront police on the annual May Day worker's march on May 1, 2017 in Paris, France. Police dealt with violent scenes in central Paris during the rally held close to the Place de la Bastille. The violent riot of the first may 2017, causing 6 policemen wounded may molotov coktail, and 5 protester arerested. (Photo by Julien Mattia/NurPhoto via Getty Images)
-
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take part in a rally on May Day in Caracas, on May 1, 2017. Security forces in Venezuela fired tear gas to drive back protesters Monday as pro- and anti-government May Day rallies erupted exactly one month into a wave of deadly political unrest. Officers clashed with some 300 protesters, some throwing stones, who tried to break through security barriers to the electoral council headquarters in central Caracas. / AFP PHOTO / Carlos BECERRA (Photo credit should read CARLOS BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Supporters of Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro take part in a rally on May Day in Caracas, on May 1, 2017. Security forces in Venezuela fired tear gas to drive back protesters Monday as pro- and anti-government May Day rallies erupted exactly one month into a wave of deadly political unrest. Officers clashed with some 300 protesters, some throwing stones, who tried to break through security barriers to the electoral council headquarters in central Caracas. / AFP PHOTO / Carlos BECERRA (Photo credit should read CARLOS BECERRA/AFP/Getty Images)
-
People attend a pro-European Union rally called by the opposition group "Momentum" in Budapest, Hungary, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
-
People attend a pro-European Union rally called by the opposition group "Momentum" in Budapest, Hungary, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
-
A woman stands dressed as the Statue of Liberty during a May Day protest in New York, U.S. May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Mike Segar
-
People attend a demonstration of leftists at May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Kreuzberg dirstict, Germany, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Mang
-
Graciela Valenzuela, of Los Angeles, waits with protesters at McArthur Park for the May Day protest march in Los Angeles, California, U.S. May 1, 2017. REUTERS/ Kyle Grillot
-
Leftwing demonstrators walk through a street during May Day demonstrations in Hamburg, Germany, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Fabian Bimmer
-
People march during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
-
People carry a banner that reads "Strength is Unity" in Spanish during a May Day rally in Havana, Cuba, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexandre Meneghini
-
Union members take part in a May Day Rally organised by the newly-formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) in Durban, South Africa, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
-
Union members take part in a May Day Rally organised by the newly-formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) in Durban, South Africa, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
-
Union members take part in a May Day Rally organised by the newly-formed South African Federation of Trade Unions (SAFTU) in Durban, South Africa, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Rogan Ward
-
Demonstrators attend a May Day march in London, Britain May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth
-
Laborers and political workers chant slogans as they take part in a rally demanding reasonable wages and workers' safety, on International Labor Day in Karachi, Pakistan May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
-
Laborers and political workers chant slogans as they take part in a rally demanding reasonable wages and workers' safety, on International Labor Day in Karachi, Pakistan May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
-
German riot police is monitoring a demonstration of leftists at May Day demonstrations in Berlin, Germany, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Christian Mang
-
NEW YORK, NY - MAY 1: Signs were available to attendees during a May Day rally in Washington Square Park, May 1, 2017 in New York City. Across the country and world people are protesting, marching and staying home from work on the traditional day of workers rights. This year's event has taken on extra significance due to the global surge in populist and right-wing movements. (Photo by Drew Angerer/Getty Images)
-
People hold a banner that reads "Constitution our law" during the May Day rally in Warsaw, Poland May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Kacper Pempel
-
People sing a revolutionary song titled "The Internationale" during a May Day rally in Malaga, southern Spain May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
-
People take part in a May Day rally at Red Square in Moscow, Russia, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Sergei Karpukhin
-
People take part in a May Day rally in rebel-held Luhansk, Ukraine, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
-
People carry flags as they take part in a May Day rally in rebel-held Luhansk, Ukraine, May 1, 2017. REUTERS/Alexander Ermochenko
-
Students march during the May Day rally in Tbilisi, Georgia May 1, 2017. REUTERS/David Mdzinarishvili