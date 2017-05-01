Dear Leader's first notable act of 2016 was to detonate a nuclear weapon, a pretty bold start to the New Year if ever there was one. It was the fourth such test by the country although doubts have been raised as to whether or not it was a thermonuclear device - which would mark a huge escalation in their weapons programme - as claimed by state media.

Kim loves a good parade. But rather than the dancers of Rio or the floats of Notting Hill, all he wants to see is weapons and thousands of loyal troops waving in his direction with tears of devotion in their eyes.

Moranbong Band are an all-female group whose members were all personally chosen by Jong-Un. They made their debut on July 7, 2012, and were formed to placate the desire for entertainment in the more well-off sections of society. Have a listen, technically, they're pretty tight.

Kim's uncle Jang Sung-taek (far left) was executed for "anti-party, counter-revolutionary factional acts" on 13 December 2013. Sung-taek had been vocal about economic change and may have been seen to be undermining the prevailing ethos in the leadership of "military first". he is though to have been executed by machine-gun firing squad, which by North Korean standards is relatively humane.

Despite marrying Ri Sol-ju in 2009, Kim is reported to have fathered a daughter with an unknown woman in 2010. Kim is believed to have a legitimate daughter, as reported by NBA basketball player Dennis Rodman, obviously.

Kim is rumoured to have attended the Liebefeld School near Berne, Switzerland where apparently he wasted his privileged education playing video games. The school did not confirm the rumours, but only affirmed that a boy from North Korea has attended the school in that period of time, but that nobody was registered at the school under the name of North Koreas ruling family. They declared that it is not unusual that children of diplomats from foreign nations attend the schools of Koeniz, because the town lies near the Swiss capital Bern, where the diplomats are usually stationed.

Behind the nuclear weapons and the horrid executions, Kim is working hard to turn the nation's capital, Pyongyang, into a modern haven for growing middle class. There's the huge 105-storey Ryugyong Hotel (centre of the pic above) and even a water park. How lovely.

