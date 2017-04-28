La CorÃ©e du Sud dit non Ã Trump qui lui demande de payer le bouclier antimissile (VIDÃ‰O)
SÃ©oul a balayÃ© vendredi des propos du prÃ©sident amÃ©ricain Donald Trump estimant que la CorÃ©e du Sud devait payer pour un bouclier antimissile amÃ©ricain, Ã un milliard de dollars, en cours d'installation face aux menaces nord-corÃ©ennes.
Les premiers Ã©lÃ©ments du systÃ¨me Thaad (Terminal High Altitude Area Defense) sont dÃ©jÃ arrivÃ©s sur un parcours de golf du comtÃ© de Seongju, Ã 250 kilomÃ¨tres au sud de SÃ©oul, suscitant la colÃ¨re de PÃ©kin dans un contexte de fortes tensions dans la pÃ©ninsule.
Des responsables amÃ©ricains ont dit que le bouclier serait opÃ©rationnel dans les "prochains jours".
"J'ai informÃ© la CorÃ©e du Sud qu'il serait appropriÃ© qu'ils payent. C'est un systÃ¨me Ã un milliard de dollars", a dÃ©clarÃ© M. Trump Ã l'agence Reuters: "C'est phÃ©nomÃ©nal, Ã§a dÃ©truit des missiles direct dans le ciel".
Washington et SÃ©oul sont liÃ©s par un traitÃ© de sÃ©curitÃ© depuis la guerre de CorÃ©e (1950-53) et plus de 28.000 soldats amÃ©ricains sont dÃ©ployÃ©s au Sud.
SÃ©oul a rÃ©pliquÃ© qu'aux termes de l'accord sur la prÃ©sence militaire amÃ©ricaine dans le pays, le Sud fournit le terrain du systÃ¨me Thaad et les infrastructures, tandis que Washington doit payer pour son dÃ©ploiement et son fonctionnement.
"Il n'y a pas de changement dans cette position de base", a dit le ministÃ¨re sud-corÃ©en de la DÃ©fense dans un communiquÃ©.
Les tensions se sont considÃ©rablement aggravÃ©es ces derniers temps dans la pÃ©ninsule aprÃ¨s une sÃ©rie de tirs de missiles par Pyongyang et les avertissements de Washington selon lesquels l'option militaire Ã©tait sur "la table".
South Korean protesters hold placards during a rally against the deployment of the US Terminal High Altitude Area Defense (THAAD) system near the US embassy in Seoul on April 28, 2017. Seoul on April 28 brushed aside US President Donald Trump's suggestion it should pay for a $1 billion missile defence system the two allies are installing in South Korea to guard against threats from the North. / AFP PHOTO / JUNG Yeon-Je (Photo credit should read JUNG YEON-JE/AFP/Getty Images)
ModÃ©rer les ardeurs
M. Trump a dÃ©clarÃ© qu'il y avait "une chance" de "gros gros conflit" avec la CorÃ©e du Nord, ce qui ferait courir Ã la CorÃ©e du Sud, dont la capitale est Ã portÃ©e de l'artillerie de Pyongyang, le risque de pertes humaines gigantesques.
Les Etats-Unis viennent toutefois de dire qu'il Ã©tait nÃ©cessaire de renforcer les sanctions contre Pyongyang, laissant entrevoir la possibilitÃ© d'une reprise de dialogue. Le chef du commandement amÃ©ricain dans le Pacifique, l'amiral Harry Harris, a dit qu'il fallait ramener le rÃ©gime reclus "Ã la raison, pas le mettre Ã genoux".
La Maison Blanche souhaite Ã©galement que la Chine en fasse plus pour modÃ©rer les ardeurs nuclÃ©aires de son alliÃ©. Le chef de la Maison Blanche a estimÃ© que le prÃ©sident chinois Xi Jinping faisait "beaucoup d'efforts" en ce sens.
Mais PÃ©kin est furieux du dÃ©ploiement du Thaad, qui menace d'aprÃ¨s lui l'Ã©quilibre rÃ©gional et ses propres capacitÃ©s balistiques.
Sur Twitter, certains internautes ironisaient: "Alors, il veut commencer une guerre avec la CorÃ©e du Nord et que ce soit la CorÃ©e du Sud qui paie".
Ce bouclier est supposÃ© pouvoir intercepter et dÃ©truire les missiles nord-corÃ©ens Ã courte et moyenne portÃ©e durant la phase terminale de leur vol.
Les Sud-CorÃ©ens sont partagÃ©s sur le sujet, seuls 51,8% se dÃ©claraient favorables au Thaad dans un sondage Korea Research de mars.
Un accord 'horrible'
La CorÃ©e du Sud a Ã©tÃ© frappÃ©e de plein fouet par une sÃ©rie de mesures adoptÃ©es par PÃ©kin, apparemment en reprÃ©sailles.
La Chine a interdit aux groupes de touristes chinois de se rendre en CorÃ©e du Sud, plombant l'industrie locale du tourisme. Le nombre de touristes chinois a chutÃ© de 40% en mars.
Le gÃ©ant du commerce Lotte a dÃ» fermer 85 de ses 99 magasins chinois en raison d'appels au boycottage. C'est ce groupe qui a fourni le terrain de golf accueillant le bouclier antimissiles. D'aprÃ¨s les estimations, Lotte devrait essuyer des pertes accumulÃ©es de l'ordre d'un milliard de dollars pour le seul premier semestre.
La Export-Import Bank of Korea vient d'estimer que la CorÃ©e du Sud pourrait perdre jusqu'Ã 16 000 milliards de wons (14 milliards de dollars) de revenus --recul des Ã©changes et du nombre de touristes chinois-- sur les deux prochaines annÃ©es.
Dans son entretien avec Reuters, M. Trump dit qu'il va renÃ©gocier ou mettre fin Ã un traitÃ© de libre-Ã©change avec SÃ©oul, entrÃ© en vigueur en 2012, Ce sujet, Ã©voquÃ© pendant la campagne au grand dam de SÃ©oul, semblait avoir disparu du radar. Mais "c'est inacceptable, c'est un accord horrible conclu par Hillary (Clinton)", a-t-il dit.
