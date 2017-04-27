Édition: ca
Region: QC

Ashley Graham s'éclate à Montréal lors d'une séance photo pour Addition Elle (VIDÉO)

Publication: Mis à jour:
Imprimer

Lorsque Ashley Graham passe à Montréal pour une séance photo pour la marque Addition Elle, cela donne une séance de danse hot avec le célèbre styliste Cary Tauben. Attention, c'est chaud!

On le sait le top modèle, égérie de la marque montréalaise Addition Elle, n'a aucun problème à dévoiler ses formes et danser face caméra. Cela participe pour elle à faire la promotion de la diversité corporelle et démontrer aux femmes qu'il leur faut assumer leurs courbes.

On pressent que de nombreux curieux auraient voulu savoir que la belle Américaine était en ville pour les besoins d'un shooting.



Journée mondiale de la lingerie, c'est clairement tous les jours pour le mannequin américain.

Happy International Lingerie Day 💋

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on

8; line-height:0; margin-top:40px; padding:50% 0; text-align:center; width:100%;">

Happy International Lingerie Day 💋

A post shared by A S H L E Y G R A H A M (@theashleygraham) on


 

Discussions

SUIVRE LE HUFFINGTON POST