Google installe de vrais clients dans ses voitures autonomes
Le groupe américain Alphabet, maison mère de Google, a donné un nouveau coup d'accélérateur à son programme de voitures sans chauffeur en annonçant mardi qu'il a commencé à tester ses véhicules avec de vrais passagers.
"Nous voulons qu'autant de personnes que possible expérimentent notre technologie", affirme le patron de Waymo, la filiale dédiée du groupe, John Krafcik dans un blog annonçant les essais avec des clients.
Des tests ont déjà été menés discrètement au cours du mois écoulé avec quelques passagers à Phoenix en Arizona, mais Waymo veut désormais les ouvrir plus largement à d'autres résidents de cette région.
"Durant la durée de cet essai, nous accepterons des centaines de personnes avec des profils et des besoins de transports variés, qui souhaitent faire des trajets et donner leurs impressions sur les voitures sans chauffeur de Waymo", explique John Krafcik.
"Plutôt que de proposer aux gens un trajet ou deux, l'objectif de ce programme est de donner aux participants l'accès à notre flotte tous les jours, à n'importe quelle heure, pour aller n'importe où dans une zone grande comme environ deux fois San Francisco", ajoute-t-il.
Google's new self-driving prototype car drives around a parking lot during a demonstration at Google campus on Wednesday, May 13, 2015, in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Riders enter the Google's new self-driving prototype car for a ride during a demonstration at Google campus on Wednesday, May 13, 2015, in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
Teresa Favuzzi, of Sacramento, waves as she gets a ride in the new Google self-driving prototype car during a demonstration at Google campus on Wednesday, May 13, 2015, in Mountain View, Calif. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
This May 13, 2015 photo shows the front of Google's new self-driving prototype car during a demonstration at Google campus in Mountain View, Calif. The car, which needs no gas pedal or steering wheel, will make its debut on public roads this summer. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
In this May 13, 2015 photo, a reporter walks toward Google's new self-driving prototype car during a demonstration at the Google campus in Mountain View, Calif. The car, which needs no gas pedal or steering wheel, will make its debut on public roads this summer. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
In this May 13, 2015 photo, Jessie Lorenz, of San Francisco, touches the new Google self-driving prototype car during a demonstration at the Google campus in Mountain View, Calif. The car, which needs no gas pedal or steering wheel, will make its debut on public roads this summer. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
FILE - In this May 13, 2015, file photo, Google's new self-driving prototype car is presented during a demonstration at the Google campus in Mountain View, Calif. The latest models of Google's self-driving cars are now cruising the streets near the Internet company's Silicon Valley headquarters in a test of how they work around other vehicles driven by people. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
In this May 13, 2015 photo, Google's new self-driving prototype car drives around a parking lot during a demonstration at Google campus in Mountain View, Calif. The car, which needs no gas pedal or steering wheel, will make its debut on public roads this summer. (AP Photo/Tony Avelar)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - FEBRUARY 02: Google's Chris Urmson (R) shows a Google self-driving car to U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx (L) and Google Chairman Eric Schmidt (C) at the Google headquarters on February 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx joined Google Chairman Eric Schmidt for a fireside chat where he unveiled Beyond Traffic, a new analysis from the U.S. Department of Transportation that anticipates the trends and choices facing our transportation system over the next three decades. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - FEBRUARY 02: Google Chairman Eric Schmidt sits in a Google self-driving car at the Google headquarters on February 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx joined Google Chairman Eric Schmidt for a fireside chat where he unveiled Beyond Traffic, a new analysis from the U.S. Department of Transportation that anticipates the trends and choices facing our transportation system over the next three decades. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx inspects a Google self-driving car at the Google headquarters on February 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx joined Google Chairman Eric Schmidt for a fireside chat where he unveiled Beyond Traffic, a new analysis from the U.S. Department of Transportation that anticipates the trends and choices facing our transportation system over the next three decades. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx (L) and Google Chairman Eric Schmidt (R) inspect a Google self-driving car at the Google headquarters on February 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx joined Google Chairman Eric Schmidt for a fireside chat where he unveiled Beyond Traffic, a new analysis from the U.S. Department of Transportation that anticipates the trends and choices facing our transportation system over the next three decades. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx (L) and Google Chairman Eric Schmidt (R) inspect a Google self-driving car at the Google headquarters on February 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx joined Google Chairman Eric Schmidt for a fireside chat where he unveiled Beyond Traffic, a new analysis from the U.S. Department of Transportation that anticipates the trends and choices facing our transportation system over the next three decades. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx (L) and Google Chairman Eric Schmidt (R) stand next to a Google self-driving car at the Google headquarters on February 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx joined Google Chairman Eric Schmidt for a fireside chat where he unveiled Beyond Traffic, a new analysis from the U.S. Department of Transportation that anticipates the trends and choices facing our transportation system over the next three decades. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx (R) and Google Chairman Eric Schmidt (L) walk around a Google self-driving car at the Google headquarters on February 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx joined Google Chairman Eric Schmidt for a fireside chat where he unveiled Beyond Traffic, a new analysis from the U.S. Department of Transportation that anticipates the trends and choices facing our transportation system over the next three decades. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx inspects a Google self-driving car at the Google headquarters on February 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx joined Google Chairman Eric Schmidt for a fireside chat where he unveiled Beyond Traffic, a new analysis from the U.S. Department of Transportation that anticipates the trends and choices facing our transportation system over the next three decades. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx (R) and Google Chairman Eric Schmidt (L) get out of a Google self-driving car at the Google headquarters on February 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx joined Google Chairman Eric Schmidt for a fireside chat where he unveiled Beyond Traffic, a new analysis from the U.S. Department of Transportation that anticipates the trends and choices facing our transportation system over the next three decades. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
MOUNTAIN VIEW, CA - FEBRUARY 02: U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx (R) and Google Chairman Eric Schmidt (L) ride in a Google self-driving car at the Google headquarters on February 2, 2015 in Mountain View, California. U.S. Transportation Secretary Anthony Foxx joined Google Chairman Eric Schmidt for a fireside chat where he unveiled Beyond Traffic, a new analysis from the U.S. Department of Transportation that anticipates the trends and choices facing our transportation system over the next three decades. (Photo by Justin Sullivan/Getty Images)
Waymo espère ainsi apprendre "où les gens veulent aller dans une voiture sans chauffeur, comment ils communiquent avec [ses] véhicules, et quelles informations et commandes ils veulent avoir à l'intérieur".
Même si, à terme, l'objectif est d'avoir des voitures totalement autonomes, pour ces premiers tests un ingénieur de Waymo restera présent dans le siège du conducteur pour superviser en permanence le bon déroulement des trajets. Ces trajets seront gratuits pour les passagers.
Waymo dit pour l'instant accepter "un nombre limité" de passagers, mais vouloir étendre son programme au fil de l'année. La société va parallèlement élargir sa flotte de véhicules de tests avec une grosse commande de 500 monospaces Pacifica supplémentaires auprès du constructeur automobile Fiat-Chrysler (FCA).
Pression sur Uber
La plupart des constructeurs automobiles, mais aussi de nombreux groupes du secteur technologique, travaillent actuellement sur les véhicules autonomes.
Google avait toutefois été l'un des pionniers et Waymo dit aujourd'hui avoir parcouru près de 4,8 millions de kilomètres sur les routes américaines avec sa flotte.
Celle-ci est constituée essentiellement de berlines Lexus de Toyota sur lesquelles Waymo a installé ses équipements, ainsi que de monospaces Chrysler Pacifica spécialement adaptés aux besoins de l'entreprise technologique suite à un accord conclu l'année dernière entre Alphabet et FCA.
Alphabet avait alors passé une première commande de 100 monospaces. La production des 500 exemplaires supplémentaires annoncés mardi devrait démarrer le mois prochain, a précisé FCA dans un communiqué séparé.
John Krafcik a souligné que le monospace était "un véhicule polyvalent" particulièrement bien adapté à la nouvelle phase de tests avec de vrais passagers. "La collaboration aide les deux entreprises à apprendre comment amener les voitures autonomes sur le marché, et comprendre les avantages de cette technologie en termes de sécurité et de mobilité".
Avant Waymo, le service de réservation de voiture avec chauffeur Uber avait déjà commencé l'an dernier à embarquer des clients dans ses propres véhicules autonomes.
La nouvelle offensive de Waymo va toutefois renforcer la pression sur le programme d'Uber, déjà victime de plusieurs déconvenues.
Uber a dû suspendre temporairement ses tests plus tôt cette année après qu'une de ses voitures a été impliquée dans un accident. Waymo a également porté plainte en février contre Uber et sa filiale de camions autonomes Otto, les accusant d'avoir volé ses technologies concernant notamment les capteurs lasers dits "Lidar", permettant à un véhicule de "voir" les voitures, piétons ou autres obstacles autour de lui.
