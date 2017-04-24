Serena Williams écrit à son futur bébé
"Mon bébé, tu m'as donné une force que j'ignorais posséder." Serena Williams a partagé lundi sur son compte Instagram un message à l'adresse de l'enfant qu'elle doit mettre au monde en septembre.
My Dearest Baby, You gave me the strength I didn’t know I had. You taught me the true meaning of serenity and peace. I can't wait to meet you. I can't wait for you to join the players box next year. But most importantly, I am so happy to share being number one in the world with you.... once again today. On @alexisohanian bday. 😉 from the world's oldest number one to the world's youngest number one. -Your Mommy
De nouveau en tête du classement WTA publié lundi, la joueuse américaine a souhaité marquer l'anniversaire du père de l'enfant, Alexis Ohanian, 34 ans, tout en adressant un message d'amour à celui ou celle qui va l'obliger à s'éloigner des courts quelques mois.
"Tu m'as enseigné la véritable définition des mots sérénité et paix. Je suis si impatiente de te rencontrer. Je suis si heureuse de partager (ma place de) N.1 mondiale avec toi! Le jour de l'anniversaire d'Alexis, de la plus vieille N.1 mondiale au plus jeune! Ta maman" a-t-elle rédigé.
Alexis Ohanian, co-fondateur du site Reddit et Serena Williams se sont officiellement fiancés en décembre dernier.
"Je suis heureuse de confirmer que Serena attend un enfant pour cet automne", a déclaré vendredi à l'AFP Kelly Bush Novak, son agent. "Elle est impatiente de revenir en 2018".
Selon Patrick Mouratoglou, son entraîneur français, la joueuse souhaite effacer le record de titres du Grand Chelem (24) détenus par l'Australienne Margaret Court. L'Américaine en détient pour l'instant 23.
Voir aussi:
-
LONDON, ENGLAND - JULY 12: Serena Williams attends the Wimbledon Champions Dinner at The Guildhall on July 12, 2015 in London, England. (Photo by Karwai Tang/WireImage)
-
Serena Williams attending the WTA Pre-Wimbledon Party at The Roof Gardens, Kensington, London. PRESS ASSOCIATION Photo. Picture date: Thursday June 25, 2015. See PA story SHOWBIZ Wimbledon. Photo credit should read: Dominic Lipinski/PA Wire
-
Serena Williams attends the 2015 Vanity Fair Oscar Party hosted by Graydon Carter at Wallis Annenberg Center for the Performing Arts on February 22, 2015 in Beverly Hills, California.
-
Serena Williams attends the Late Show With David Lettermen at the Ed Sullivan Theatre in New York on August 22, 2012.
-
Serena Williams attends the 13th Annual BNP PARIBAS TASTE OF TENNIS event, benefitting New York Junior Tennis & Learning at the W New York Hotel in New York, NY on August 23, 2012.
-
Serena Williams arriving at the WTA Pre-Wimbledon Party, Kensington Roof Gardens, London.
-
Serena Williams arriving for the Virgin pre-Wimbledon Party at Kensington Roof Gardens, west London.
-
Serena Williams arriving for The 18th annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Party to celebrate the 82nd Academy Awards at the Pacific Design Center in Los Angeles.
-
Serena Williams arriving at the Vanity Fair Oscar Viewing Party 2010, at the Sunset Tower, Los Angeles
-
NEW YORK, NY - AUGUST 22: Tennis Pro Serena Williams attends the 14th Annual BNP Paribas Taste Of Tennis at W New York Hotel on August 22, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images for BNP Paribas)
-
LATE NIGHT WITH JIMMY FALLON -- Episode 695 -- Pictured: Serena Williams arrives on September 10, 2012 -- (Photo by: Lloyd Bishop/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images)
-
Serena Williams 25th Annual Footwear News Achievement Awards Held At MoMA New York City 11/29/11 © J. Graylock/jpistudios.com 310-657-9661
-
Serena Williams Vanity Fair after Party for the 84th Academy Awards Sunset Towers West Hollywood, California Sunday February 26th, 2012 2/26/10 © Howard Wise/jpistudios.com 310-657-9661
-
2012 U.S. Open Women's Singles champion Serena Williams poses for a photo with her trophy in Central Park, Monday, Sept. 10, 2012, in New York. This year alone, Williams claimed the U.S. Open trophy alongside the gold medals she won at the London Olympics and the silver plate she took home from Wimbledon. (AP Photo/John Minchillo)
-
LOS ANGELES, CA - NOVEMBER 16: Tennis player Serena Williams attends Google and T-Mobile's celebration of the launch of Google Music at Mr. Brainwash Studio on November 16, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by David Livingston/Getty Images)
-
HOLLYWOOD, CA - JULY 14: Tennis player Serena Williams arrives at the launch party for Pharrell Williams' new vodka-based liqueur 'Qream' on July 14, 2011 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Tullberg/Getty Images)
-
Tennis player Serena Williams speaks onstage at The 2011 ESPY Awards held at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on July 13, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/WireImage)
-
NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 19: Professional tennis player Serena Williams attends the 2012 Range Rover Evoque New York City debut at Highline Stages on April 19, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Charles Eshelman/FilmMagic)
-
Serena Williams attends a pre-ESPYs party on July 12, 2010 in Los Angeles, California.
-
NEW YORK - SEPTEMBER 16: Professional tennis player Serena Williams attend a cocktail party benefitting FFAWN at Gucci Fifth Avenue on September 16, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/WireImage)
