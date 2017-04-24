President Barack Obama hugs Mari Copeny, 8, backstage at Northwestern High School in Flint, Mich., May 4, 2016. Mari wrote a letter to the President about the Flint water crisis. Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama with First Lady Michelle Obama meets Prince George as the Duke and Duchess of Cambridge watch at Kensington Palace in London, April 22, 2016. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Dec. 4, 2015 "The President acquiesced to a selfie with 11-year-old Jacob Haynes and four-year-old James Haynes after taking a family photograph with departing White House staffer Heather Foster." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Oct. 30, 2015 "The President and First Lady react to a child in a pope costume and mini popemobile as they welcomed children during a Halloween event on the South Lawn of the White House." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Nov. 21, 2015 "The President talks with a young refugee at a Dignity for Children Foundation classroom in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. She was working on a painting." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Oct. 4, 2015 "The President greets families of firefighters during the reading of names at the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Service at Mount Saint Mary's University in Emmitsburg, Md." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Sept. 21, 2015 "The President exchanges a wave with Alya Dorelien Bitar, one-year-old daughter of Maher Bitar, the outgoing National Security Council Director for Israeli and Palestinian Affairs, and his wife, Astrid Dorelien, during a family photo in the Oval Office." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Sept. 4, 2015 "Four-year-old Malik Hall greets the President, almost in disbelief, before a departure photo with Malik's uncle Maurice Owens, center, and his family." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

August 27, 2015 "Nice pajamas. The President greets residents in the Tremé neighborhood of New Orleans. The area experienced significant flooding during Hurricane Katrina ten years ago, and much of it has been rebuilt." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

July 25, 2015 "I love looking at all the individual faces in this photograph of the President greeting children at the U.S. Embassy in Nairobi, Kenya." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

July 17, 2015 "The President greets nine-month-old Josephine Gronniger, whose father, Tim Gronniger, brought his family by the Oval Office for a family photo." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

June 17, 2015 "The President carries the twin boys of Katie Beirne Fallon, Director of Legislative Affairs, into the Oval Office just a few months after they were born." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

June 4, 2015 "At the President's insistence, Deputy National Security Advisor Ben Rhodes brought his daughter Ella by for a visit. As she was crawling around the Oval Office, the President got down on his hands and knees to look her in the eye." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Feb. 23, 2015 "The President's daughter Malia stopped by the Oval Office one afternoon to see her dad and, while they were talking, she wiped something from his face." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama gestures as he talks with Akira Cooper at the Community Children's Center, one of the nation's oldest Head Start providers, in Lawrence, Kan., Jan. 22, 2015. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama holds a baby during a U.S. Embassy meet and greet in Kingston, Jamaica, April 8, 2015. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama blocks the sun from a baby's face as he visits with guests following the eighth annual Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride on the South Lawn of the White House, April 16, 2015. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama greets children following the eighth annual Wounded Warrior Project's Soldier Ride on the South Lawn of the White House, April 16, 2015. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama allows first grader Edwin Caleb to touch his hair during a classroom visit at Clarence Tinker Elementary School at MacDill Air Force Base in Tampa, Fla., Sept. 17, 2014. (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)

President Barack Obama holds a baby during the Congressional Picnic on the South Lawn of the White House, Sept. 17, 2014. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama greets departing staff member Lindsay Hayes and family in the Outer Oval Office, Sept. 26, 2014. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Obama plays with Ella Rhodes in her elephant Halloween costume. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama greets a little boy held by Ferial Govashiri, Personal Aide to the President, in the Outer Oval Office, Oct. 24, 2014. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama and a young boy point at each other as the President greets Marine personnel and their families at Marine Corps Base Hawaii on Christmas Day, Dec. 25, 2014. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

April 4, 2014 "Despite the haphazard framing, I love the expressions on the President and one-year-old Lincoln Rose Smith as she learns to walk in the Oval Office. This moment happened when former Deputy Press Secretary Jamie Smith and her family stopped by for a departure greet and photograph with the President." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama greets the family of departing staff member Archana Snyder, Council of Economic Advisers, in the Outer Oval Office, July 3, 2014.

President Barack Obama greets Emmitt and Pat Smith and family, and Team 22 on the Rose Garden steps of the White House, July 29, 2104. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama talks with 8 year-old members of Girl Scout Troop 2612 from Tulsa, Okla., during the 2014 White House Science Fair, in the Blue Room of the White House, May 27, 2014. The fair celebrates the student winners of a broad range of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM) competitions from across the country. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama greets children participating in the White House Healthy Kids & Safe Sports Concussion Summit, in the East Garden Room of the White House, May 29, 2014. The President met with the group indoors when their South Lawn event was canceled due to weather. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama holds the hand of Lincoln Rose Pierce Smith, the daughter of former Deputy Press Secretary Jamie Smith, in the Oval Office, April 4, 2014. Watching from the other side of the Resolute Desk are Elsa Smith, age 5, and Sage Smith, age 6, Lincoln's cousins. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama lifts a baby while greeting patrons prior to lunch at The Coupe restaurant in Washington, D.C., Jan. 10, 2014. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama plays with 5 month-old Vann Carroll during a visit with wounded warriors and their families who were touring the White House, in the East Room, March 31, 2014. Vann was visiting with mom Ryan Carroll and dad, Major Ben Carroll. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Dec. 25, 2013 "When little kids are around, you never know what will happen. See previous photograph." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

June 14, 2013 "The President called me over to pose for a photo with a young boy who had fallen asleep during the Father's Day ice cream social in the State Dining Room of the White House." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Feb. 14, 2013 "The President genuinely enjoys being with kids. Here, he played a magnifying glass game with children during a visit to a pre-kindergarten classroom at the College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center in Decatur, Georgia." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Jan. 25, 2013 "On a cold day, the President races down the Colonnade with Denis McDonough's children en route to the announcement that Denis would become the new Chief of Staff." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama and British Prime Minister David Cameron visit with students while touring Enniskillen Primary School in Enniskillen, Northern Ireland, June 17, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama welcomes Robby Novak, known as “Kid President,” to the Oval Office, April 1, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama hugs students during a visit to a pre-kindergarten classroom at the College Heights Early Childhood Learning Center in Decatur, Ga., Feb. 14, 2013. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Feb. 1, 2012 "Lawrence Jackson captured this cute photograph of the President holding Arianna Holmes, 3, before taking a departure photo with members of her family in the Oval Office." (Official White House Photo by Lawrence Jackson)

Oct. 26, 2012 "The President pretends to be caught in Spider-Man's web as he greets Nicholas Tamarin, 3, just outside the Oval Office. Spider-Man had been trick-or-treating for an early Halloween with his father, White House aide Nate Tamarin in the Eisenhower Executive Office Building. I can never commit to calling any picture my favorite, but the President told me that this was HIS favorite picture of the year when he saw it hanging in the West Wing a couple of weeks later." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

Dec. 16, 2012 "Two days after the shootings at Newtown, the President traveled to Connecticut to meet with the victims' families and give remarks at a prayer vigil. The President spent hours greeting family members. Difficult as that was for everyone, the one moment that helped sooth the pain was when he posed for a photo with the siblings and cousins of Emilie Parker, one of the 20 children who died that day in Newtown. I see both sadness and hope in this photograph, and I know after a lot of tears that day, it meant so much to the President that everyone was able to smile for a moment in this family photo. Thanks to the Parker family for allowing us to show this photograph publicly." (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama greets the children of U.S. embassy staff during a reception at the Chulalongkorn University Sports Center in Bangkok, Thailand, Nov. 18, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama greets a child on the Kingsmill Resort grounds during a break from debate prep in Williamsburg, Va., Oct. 14, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama plays basketball during a visit to the McIntosh family farm in Missouri Valley, Iowa, Aug. 13, 2012. The President toured a cornfield on the family farm to view the effect the drought is having on crops. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama holds a baby while greeting guests during an Independence Day celebration on the South Lawn of the White House, July 4, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama shares his strawberry pie with a boy during a lunch stop at Kozy Corners restaurant in Oak Harbor, Ohio, July 5, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama runs around his desk in the Oval Office with Sarah Froman, daughter of Nancy Goodman and Mike Froman, Deputy National Security Advisor for International Economics, July 9, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama signs a photograph as he greets people on the tarmac upon arrival at Louis Armstrong International Airport in New Orleans, La., July 25, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama greets guests before an event at Oyster River High School in Durham, N.H., June 25, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama and Massachusetts Gov. Deval Patrick listen as students from Orchard Gardens K-8 School in Roxbury, Mass., perform Dr. Marin Luther King Jr.'s "I Have a Dream" speech in the Diplomatic Reception Room of the White House, Feb. 28, 2012. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama greets a girl while touring a neighborhood affected by Hurricane Irene in Wayne, N.J., Sept. 4, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama and First Lady Michelle Obama greet guests at the Pentagon in Arlington, Va., on the tenth anniversary of the 9/11 attacks against the United States, Sunday, Sept. 11, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama greets children from the Valleyland Kids summer program outside a school in Chatfield, Minn., during a three-day bus tour in the Midwest, Aug. 15, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama greets children at a day care facility adjacent to daughter Sasha's school in Bethesda, Md., following her 4th grade closing ceremony, June 9, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama holds up four-month-old Alia Jawando as her father, William Jawando, Deputy Associate Director of Public Engagement, and her mother Michele look on in the Oval Office, March 9, 2011. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Barack Obama plays with his niece Savita during the family's vacation on Martha's Vineyard, Aug. 25 2009. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Obama lifts up a baby April 4, 2009, during the U.S. Embassy greeting at a Prague hotel. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)

President Obama encourages a young participant at the White House Easter Egg Roll on the South Lawn April 13, 2009. (Official White House Photo by Pete Souza)