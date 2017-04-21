Syrie: sanctions du Canada contre des entités liées aux armes chimiques
Le gouvernement canadien a pris vendredi de nouvelles sanctions contre la Syrie en ciblant directement des responsables et des entités liés à la recherche ou à la fabrication d'armes chimiques.
Les sanctions portent sur le gel des avoirs et l'interdiction de transactions pour "17 hauts dirigeants du régime Assad et cinq entités en lien avec l’utilisation d’armes chimiques en Syrie", a annoncé le ministère des Affaires étrangères.
C'est un changement radical de l'approche canadienne vis-à-vis du conflit syrien avec une deuxième série de sanctions en une semaine, alors que le Canada n'avait plus appliqué de sanctions contre la Syrie et son président Bachar al-Assad depuis 2014.
Mercredi, l'Organisation pour l'interdiction des armes chimiques (OIAC) avait assuré que des tests prouvaient de manière "irréfutable" que du gaz sarin ou une substance similaire avait été utilisé à Khan Cheikhoun (nord-ouest) le 4 avril dans une attaque qui a fait 87 morts.
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Bodies of chlorine gas victims are seen after Assad Regime forces attacked with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Sadduldin Zaidan /Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
-
A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: A wounded kid receives medical treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: A wounded kid waits for the treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Wounded kids wait for the treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death) Body of a baby is seen after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Firas Faham/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man in taken by civil defence workers following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian child receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Children get treatment at a hospital after Assad Regime forces attacked with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Karkas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Les sanctions visent des centres de recherche ou des sociétés chimiques comme Mahrous Group, Organization for technological industries (OTI), le National Standards and Calibration Laboratory (NSCL), Sigma Tech ou l'Institut supérieur des sciences appliquées et de la technologie (HIAST), selon la liste du ministère.
Les Etats-Unis ont déjà placé certaines de ces entités sur leur liste noire de même que leurs dirigeants comme par exemple Bayan Batar, le directeur général de l'OTI.
Ce responsable est parmi les 17 personnes visées par les sanctions canadiennes vendredi.
"Les sanctions supplémentaires contre des dirigeants clés du régime syrien envoie au régime Assad un message ferme et clair selon lequel les crimes de guerre qu’il a commis ne seront pas tolérés et les auteurs seront tenus responsables de leurs actes", a déclaré la ministre des Affaires étrangères Chrystia Freeland.
Le Canada a pris des mesures "pour obliger les responsables à rendre des comptes au profit des Syriens, notamment en étant le principal bailleur de fonds dans l’enquête internationale sur l’utilisation d’armes chimiques en Syrie", a-t-elle ajouté.
Le gouvernement fédéral a alloué sur trois ans 1,6 milliard de dollars canadiens pour financer la sécurité, la stabilisation, l’aide humanitaire et l’aide au développement en Syrie et en Irak.
De plus, le pays a depuis novembre 2015 accueilli plus de 40 000 réfugiés syriens.
LIRE AUSSI:
» Attaque chimique en Syrie: la Russie pose encore son veto à l'ONU
» Syrie: Poutine prévoit d'autres attaques chimiques «faussement attribuées» à Assad
Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter