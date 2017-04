Mort, pillages et faim: chronique d'une nuit d'émeute au Venezuela

An opposition member wearing a pot on her head shouts slogans against Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, right, and his wife Cilia Flores greet supporters during a rally outside of Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, center, waves a national flag during a rally in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A supporter of Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro holds a picture of the late President Hugo Chavez during a rally outside of Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

An opposition member, wearing a T-shirt that reads in Spanish: "free Ledezma," in reference to Caracas' mayor Antonio Ledezma, holds a chain during a protest in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

Venezuela's President Nicolas Maduro, right, greets supporters during a rally outside of Miraflores presidential palace in Caracas, Venezuela, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2015. (AP Photo/Fernando Llano)

A demonstrator breaks the glass windows of the main door of a police station during an anti-government protest in San Cristobal, Venezuela, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2015. (AP Photo/STR)