Le Frappuccino licorne de Starbucks jusque dans les cheveux

C’est officiel, tout le monde a dans la caboche le nouveau Frappuccino licorne de Starbucks. Certains l’ont même SUR la tête.

Alors qu’on croyait avoir passé au travers la fameuse tendance licorne arc-en-ciel, le désormais célèbre breuvage de la chaîne de cafés lancé mercredi l’a ramené au-devant de la scène.

Pour l'occasion, certaines coiffeuses ont essayé la coloration #FrappuccinoUnicorn et le résultat est… disons magique!

UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO?! UNICORN HAIR!!! Stay tuned tonight for a hilarious video!!! Ps. My clients are amazing. @kianarae96

Une publication partagée par Winnipeg Canada (@hairbymisskellyo) le


La femme de Winnipeg explique même comment elle a fait :

D’autres ont fait pareil :

🦄🌈✨🌙 Unicorn Frappuccino 🌙✨🌈🦄 I had so much fun creating this look inspired by the @starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino using @limecrimemakeup Unicorn Hair color and @brazilianbondbuilder . The best part about this look is that the hair color version is vegan, sugar free, and calorie free. 🙃🌈🦄🌙✨ Check out my video post to see how I created this look! #unicornfrappuccino #behindthechair #btconeshot_vibrant17 #btconeshot_unconventionalcolor17 . . . . . . . #modernsalon #americansalon #notchstl #stl #stlouis #thegrovestl #grovestl #hairstl #stlhair #hairstlouis #stlouishairstylist #hairstyliststlouis #stlhairstylist #caitlinfordhair #anthonythebarber916 #authentichairarmy #esteticausa #imallaboutdahair #licensedtocreate #cosmoprof #fiidnt #brazilianbondbuilder #colortrak #unicornhair #limecrime #limecrimemakeup

Une publication partagée par St Louis - Hairstylist (@caitlinfordhair) le


unicorn love! 🦄💕💜 #unicornfrappuccino #starbucks #unicornhair #sweetandsour

Une publication partagée par Nikki Hunt (@lilone10513) le


Unicorn frapp with a side of bacon😂😂😂

Une publication partagée par Kristin Skubinna (@mermaidgirl) le


Discussions