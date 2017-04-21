Le Frappuccino licorne de Starbucks jusque dans les cheveux
C’est officiel, tout le monde a dans la caboche le nouveau Frappuccino licorne de Starbucks. Certains l’ont même SUR la tête.
Alors qu’on croyait avoir passé au travers la fameuse tendance licorne arc-en-ciel, le désormais célèbre breuvage de la chaîne de cafés lancé mercredi l’a ramené au-devant de la scène.
Pour l'occasion, certaines coiffeuses ont essayé la coloration #FrappuccinoUnicorn et le résultat est… disons magique!
La femme de Winnipeg explique même comment elle a fait :
UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO?! UNICORN HAIR!!
D’autres ont fait pareil :
PRESS PLAY ▶▶▶FOR UNICORN FRAPPUCCINO HAIR!!!🦄🦄🦄🦄
🦄🌈✨🌙 Unicorn Frappuccino 🌙✨🌈🦄 I had so much fun creating this look inspired by the @starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino using @limecrimemakeup Unicorn Hair color and @brazilianbondbuilder . The best part about this look is that the hair color version is vegan, sugar free, and calorie free. 🙃🌈🦄🌙✨ Check out my video post to see how I created this look!
