Henri de Toulouse-Lautrec, In Bed, 1892

Heinrich Aldegrever, Eve, 1540.

Henri Matisse, Odalisque with Arms Raised, (of Henriette Darricarrière), 1923, National Gallery of Art, Washington, D.C.

Wangechi Mutu, The Storm Has Finally Made It Out Of Me Alhamdulillah, 2012. Mixed media collage on linoleum, 73" H x 114" W x 4" D. Image courtesy of the Artist and Susanne Vilemetter Los Angeles Projects; Photo Credit: Robert Wedemeyer.

Dorothy Iannone, The Next Great Moment In History Is Ours, 1970, Courtesy die Künstlerin, Air de Paris, Paris, und Peres Projects, Berlin, Foto: Joachim Littkemann

Egon Schiele, Sitting girl, 1917

Gustave Courbet, The Bather, 1868, Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York

Wangechi Mutu, The Original Nine Daughters (detail), 2012. Series of 9 etchings, Paper size 19 x10 inches each, image size 15 x 7 inches. Edition of 30 + 11 APs. Couortesy of the Artist and Pace Editions, Inc.

A photographer takes pictures of the painting 'Self-Portrait as Tehuana or Diego on My Mind' by Mexican artist Frida Kahlo during a press preview on April 29, 2010 at the Martin-Gropius-Bau museum in Berlin. From April 30 to August 9, 2010, the museum presents a retrospective on the important painter known for her self-portraits often depicting her own pain. AFP PHOTO JOHN MACDOUGALL (Photo credit should read JOHN MACDOUGALL/AFP/Getty Images)

Shunga by Hokusai

Pierre-Auguste Renoir, Torso Before The Bath, 1875

Vincent van Gogh, Nude Woman Reclining January-February 1887, Paris Oil on canvas, 24 x 41 cm. Rijksmuseum Kröller-Müller, Otterlo

A photographic self-portrait of Japanese artist Yasumasa Morimura dressed as Mexican artist Frida Kahlo, hangs in the Institute of Contemporary Art, Thursday, March 25, 2004, in Boston. The piece, titled "An Inner Dialogue with Frida Kahlo (Hand-shaped Earring), 2001" is part of the exhibit "Made in Mexico," which is scheduled to run through May 9, 2004. (AP Photo/Angela Rowlings)

Philippe Halsman and Salvador Dali, "In Voluptas Mors," 1951. Photo credit Philippe Halsman/Magnum Photos

Egon Schiele, Reclining Semi Nude with Red Hat, 1910

Dorothy Iannone, aus: Dialogues (unnumbered), 1968, Sammlung Andersch, Neuss, © Dorothy Iannone, Foto: Markus Hawlik, Berlin

Amedeo Modigliani, Red Nude, 1917

Gustave Courbet, The Origin of the World (L'Origine du monde), 1866, Paris: Musée d'Orsay

Chuck Close, Laura I, 1984, color Polaroids mounted on aluminum, 97" x 215" (243.8 cm x 546.1 cm), overall installed, 97" x 43" (243.8 cm x 109.2 cm), five panels, each. Photos via Pace Gallery.

In this photo taken Tuesday, Oct. 9, 2012, a painting by Frida Kahlo (The Frame, 1938) is seen as part of one of two new exhibits featuring art exclusively by women at the Seattle Art Museum, in Seattle. Included in the exhibition is the only U.S. stop for an exhibit from the Pompidou Center in Paris, home of the modern art museum there, of painting, sculpture, drawing, photography and video. The exhibit runs through Jan. 13, 2013. (AP Photo/Elaine Thompson)

Daniel Maidman, Blue Leah #7, 2012, oil on canvas, 24"x36. Photo credit Daniel Maidman

The Dream of the Fisherman's Wife, Hokusai, 1814

This Feb. 8, 2013 photo shows Frida Kahlo's 1942 "Self Portrait with Cropped Hair" part of the exhibition featuring the works of Kahlo and Diego Rivera, "Frida & Diego: Passion Politics and Painting," at the High Museum in Atlanta. The exhibit features more than 140 works, making it the largest exhibition of the couple's art ever displayed together. Atlanta’s High will be the only U.S. venue for the exhibition, which opens Feb. 14 and runs through May 12. . (AP Photo/David Goldman)

Amedeo Modigliani, Nude on a Blue Cushion, 1917

Mickalene Thomas, Origin of the Universe 1, 2012 Rhinestones, acrylic, oil and enamel on wood panel

Gustave Courbet, Nude Reclining by the Sea

Egon Schiele, Reclining nude, 1910

Van Gogh, Nude Woman on a Bed, 1887

Wengechi Mutu, All the way up, all the way out, 2012. Collage and mixed media on linoleum, 74 x 50 3/8 inches. Image courtesy of the Artist and Susanne Vilemetter Los Angeles Projects; Photo Credit: Robert Wedemeyer.

Gustav Klimt, Girlfriends or Two Women Friends, 1916–17, (Galerie Welz, Salzburg, later destroyed)