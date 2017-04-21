MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 06: Eva Longoria attends The Art of Fusion on Star Island at Miami Beach on December 6, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Haute Living)

MIAMI, FL - DECEMBER 05: Actress Eva Longoria attends Moments In Motion, An Exclusive Unveiling Of Never Before Seen Photos At De Nolet, Miami For Art Basel on December 5, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images for Ketel One)

US actress Eva Longoria, left and British designer Victoria Beckham arrive for the Global Gift Gala evening at a central London hotel on the Strand, Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2013. (Photo by Joel Ryan/Invision/AP)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 24: Actress Eva Longoria attends the Premiere Of Canon's Project Imaginat10n Film Festival at Alice Tully Hall on October 24, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Canon's Project Imaginat10n)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Actress Eva Longoria (L) and host Mario Lopez speak onstage during the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 27, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NCLR)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Host Eva Longoria attends the Winner's Walk during the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 27, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NCLR)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: TargetÂ’s bull terrier mascot Bullseye and actress Eva Longoria celebrate the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards sponsored by Target at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 27, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Target)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Actress Eva Longoria attends the Producer's post party during the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards on September 27, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Michael Kovac/Getty Images for NCLR)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Host Eva Longoria (R) arrives at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 27, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NCLR)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Host Eva Longoria poses backstage during the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 27, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for NCLR)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Host Eva Longoria poses backstage during the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 27, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for NCLR)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Co-hosts Eva Longoria (L) and Mario Lopez pose backstage during the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 27, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for NCLR)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Host Eva Longoria poses backstage during the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 27, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jerod Harris/Getty Images for NCLR)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 27: Host Eva Longoria arrives at the 2013 NCLR ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 27, 2013 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NCLR)

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: Actress Eva Longoria accepts the Community Service Award at the 26th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards presented by Target at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on September 5, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Leigh Vogel/Getty Images for Hispanic Heritage Awards)

WASHINGTON, DC - SEPTEMBER 05: Superintendent Alberto Carvalho and actress Eva Longoria attend the 26th Annual Hispanic Heritage Awards presented by Target at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts on September 5, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Larry French/Getty Images for Hispanic Heritage Awards)

MIAMI, FL - AUGUST 15: Actress Eva Longoria arrives for Telemundo's Premios Tu Mundo Awards at American Airlines Arena on August 15, 2013 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Gustavo Caballero/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - AUGUST 13: Host Eva Longoria attends Hollywood Foreign Press Association's 2013 Installation Luncheon at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

MARBELLA, SPAIN - AUGUST 04: Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala 2013 red carpet at Gran Melia Don pepe Resort on August 4, 2013 in Marbella, Spain. (Photo by Daniel Perez/Getty Images)

MARBELLA, SPAIN - AUGUST 03: Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Celebrity Golf Tournament to help raise money for The Eva Longoria Foundation and Fundacion SOS at La Quinta Golf & Country Club on August 3, 2013 in Marbella, Spain. (Photo by Daniel Perez/Getty Images)

PACIFIC PALISADES, CA - JUNE 17: Actress Eva Longoria attends the premiere party of Lifetime Original Series 'Devious Maids' at the Bel-Air Bay Club on June 17, 2013 in Pacific Palisades, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

CHICAGO, IL - JUNE 13: Main cast member Ana Ortiz (L) and executive producer Eva Longoria attend Lifetime's Devious Maids Chicago Screening at Regal Cinemas Webster Place on June 13, 2013 in Chicago, Illinois. (Photo by Jeff Schear/Getty Images for A+E Networks)

WASHINGTON, DC - JUNE 07: Eva Longoria poses for photographers at the Hyatt Regency Hotel on Capitol Hill during the YWCA USA Women of Distinction Awards Gala on June 7, 2013 in Washington, United States. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

US actress Eva Longoria poses on May 18, 2013 as she arrives for the screening of the film 'Jimmy P. Psychotherapy of a Plains Indian' presented in Competition at the 66th edition of the Cannes Film Festival in Cannes. Cannes, one of the world's top film festivals, opened on May 15 and will climax on May 26 with awards selected by a jury headed this year by Hollywood legend Steven Spielberg. AFP PHOTO / ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT (Photo credit should read ANNE-CHRISTINE POUJOULAT/AFP/Getty Images)

US actress Eva Longoria poses as she arrives to take part in the 'Global gift gala', a charity event organized by her foundation, on May 13, 2013 in Paris. AFP PHOTO GUILLAUME BAPTISTE (Photo credit should read GUILLAUME BAPTISTE/AFP/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: Actress Eva Longoria attends the Ferragamo Celebrates The Launch Of L'Icona Highlighting The 35th Anniversary Of Vara at The McKittrick Hotel, Home of Sleep No More on April 30, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jennifer Graylock/Getty Images for Ferragamo)

NEW YORK, NY - APRIL 30: Actress Eva Longoria attends the Hulu NY Upfront on April 30, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Brad Barket/Getty Images for Hulu)

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL - MARCH 11: Actress Eva Longoria attends the 2013 Laureus World Sports Awards at the Theatro Municipal Do Rio de Janeiro on March 11, 2013 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Buda Mendes/Getty Images For Laureus)

NEW YORK, NY - MARCH 07: Eva Longoria with 'Goose' attends the Sheba. Feed Your Passion Campaign launch at Copacabana on March 7, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - FEBRUARY 18: (L-R) Actresses Ali Larter, Olivia Munn wearing Juicy Couture and Eva Longoria attend Vanity Fair and Juicy Couture's Celebration of the 2013 Â“VanitiesÂ” Calendar hosted by Vanity Fair West Coast Editor Krista Smith and actress Olivia Munn in support of the Regional Food Bank of Oklahoma, a member of Feeding America, at the Chateau Marmont on February 18, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Charley Gallay/Getty Images for VF)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - FEBRUARY 13: Actress Eva Longoria joins Conde Nast Traveler as they celebrate The Leading Hotels Of The World 85th Anniversary at Mr. C Beverly Hills on February 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Alexandra Wyman/Getty Images for Conde Nast Traveler)

NEW YORK, NY - FEBRUARY 12: Eva Longoria attends the NYSE Celebrates Lay's 'Do Us a Flavor' Contest Finalists during the opening bell at New York Stock Exchange on February 12, 2013 in New York City. (Photo by Kris Connor/Getty Images)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Actress Eva Longoria attends Latino Inaugural 2013: In Performance at Kennedy Center at The Kennedy Center on January 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Rick Diamond/Getty Images for Latino Inaugural 2013)

WASHINGTON, DC - JANUARY 20: Actress Eva Longoria attends The Daily Beast Bi-Partisan Inauguration Brunch at Cafe Milano on January 20, 2013 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Charles Norfleet/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 13: Actress Eva Longoria attends the 14th Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe Awards After Party held at the Oasis Courtyard at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

BEVERLY HILLS, CA - JANUARY 13: Actress Eva Longoria attends the 14th Annual Warner Bros. And InStyle Golden Globe Awards After Party held at the Oasis Courtyard at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 13, 2013 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

LOS ANGELES, CA - JANUARY 12: Actress Eva Longoria attends the 2nd Annual Sean Penn and Friends Help Haiti Home Gala benefiting J/P HRO presented by Giorgio Armani at Montage Hotel on January 12, 2013 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Imeh Akpanudosen/Getty Images)

SANTA MONICA, CA - JANUARY 10: Actress Eva Longoria arrives at the 18th Annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at Barker Hangar on January 10, 2013 in Santa Monica, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - OCTOBER 13: (L-R) Actors Eva Longoria, Taraji P. Henson and Kerry Washington attend BET's Black Girls Rock 2012 CHEVY Red Carpet at Paradise Theater on October 13, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by D Dipasupil/Getty Images for BET)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Actress Eva Longoria poses in the press room during the 2012 NCLR ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 16, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images for NCLR)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Actress Eva Longoria onstage at the 2012 NCLR ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 16, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NCLR)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Actors Eva Longoria and George Lopez onstage at the 2012 NCLR ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 16, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NCLR)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Co-host Eva Longoria speaks onstage at the 2012 NCLR ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 16, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NCLR)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Actor George Lopez (L) and host/executive producer Eva Longoria arrive at the 2012 NCLR ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 16, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images for NCLR)

PASADENA, CA - SEPTEMBER 16: Actors George Lopez and Eva Longoria onstage at the 2012 NCLR ALMA Awards at Pasadena Civic Auditorium on September 16, 2012 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for NCLR)

LOS ANGELES, CA - SEPTEMBER 15: Actress Eva Longoria arrives at The Eva Longoria Foundation's Pre-ALMA Awards Dinner Presented By Target on September 15, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Valerie Macon/Getty Images)

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 07: Eva Longoria attends the women's singles semifinal match between Serena Williams of the United States and Sara Errani of Italy on Day Twelve of the 2012 US Open at USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center on September 7, 2012 in the Flushing neighborhood of the Queens borough of New York City. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

CHARLOTTE, NC - SEPTEMBER 05: Actress Eva Longoria attends the Your Life Your Time Your Vote Event hosted by Got Your 6 and Lifetime Television at Amos Southend on September 5, 2012 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Jason Arthurs/Getty Images)

MARBELLA, SPAIN - AUGUST 19: Eva Longoria attends the Global Gift Gala 2012 at Gran Melia Resort Don Pepe on August 19, 2012 in Marbella, Spain. The Global Gift Gala is hosted by Cesare Scariolo Foundation and Eva Longoria Foundation to raise money for children. (Photo by Daniel Perez/Getty Images)

MONTE-CARLO, MONACO - JUNE 14: (L-R) Actress Eva Longoria, Anne Sweeney, Mary Steenburgen and Ted Danson arrive at the Closing Ceremony of the 52nd Monte Carlo TV Festival on June 14, 2012 in Monte-Carlo, Monaco. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

US actress Eva Longoria poses during the closing Ceremony of the 52nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 14, 2012 in Monaco. The Monte-Carlo Television Festival, held since 1961, runs from June 10 to 14, 2012. AFP PHOTO VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/GettyImages)

US actress Eva Longoria (C) signs autographs as part of the 52nd Monte-Carlo Television Festival on June 13, 2012 in Monaco. The Monte-Carlo Television Festival held since 1961, aims at encouraging the new art form of television. AFP PHOTO / VALERY HACHE (Photo credit should read VALERY HACHE/AFP/GettyImages)