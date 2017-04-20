Nintendo préparerait-il un mini Super Nintendo pour Noël?

The legendary Japanese role-playing game series returns with its 15th (!) entry. Don't worry if you haven't kept up, though, as every numbered game is a standalone story. While recent entries have been linear or massively-multiplayer, this edition is an open-world game in an Earth-like setting that combines familiar, modern-day trappings like smartphones, paved highways and southern accents with magic, monsters, muscle cars and loot-filled dungeons. In this coming-of-age story, you play a crown prince on a road trip with his best buddies to consumate an arranged marriage but who ends up searching for egendary weapons with which to defeat the imperial power that has long threatened your homeland.

Hello Game's indie survival game got some bad reviews at the outset because their promise of a procedurally generated galaxy with 18 quintillion had raised expectations without the realization that a galaxy of such size is pretty empty no matter how pretty it looks. Nonetheless, it was a fascinatingly relaxed take on gaming for those who enjoy such experiences and the recent "Fopundation" updates have ramped up the gameplay beyond exploration and collection as you make your way towards the centre to make it more more enjoyable and challenging.

There weren't a lot of releases for the Wii U this year, what with Nintendo moving on to next spring's new Switch console, but this unique indie game from Toronto's DrinkBox Studios made a big impact there thanks to Wii U's gamepad touchscreen as well as appearing on smaller handheld devices You control one-armed warrior Sasha and her "living sword" as she searches for her monster-napped family across a beautifully art designed hellscape.

Rated E for Everyone Kids love driving games because they can't drive yet. But too many are racing simulators that care more about realism than fun. This is not one of those. The "Horizon" games turn the track-based main "Forza" series into an open-world adventure where you can switch between exploring aimlessly to racing AI-controlled cars or real people online. This third edition sets itself apart by being set in Australia, a land that offers every ecosystem imaginable. Geography nerds may notice that not everything is in its right place, but who cares when you can hop in an exotic car and cruise along the Great Ocean Road, race the streets of Surfer's Paradise, zoom through the rain forest and head deep into the outback while blasting tunes and besting friends.

Ever wonder what it would have been like to be alive in caveman days? The latest "Far Cry," a first-person action-adventure series which reinvents itself with each unique sandbox setting, goes "Primal" by reskinning the fantastic "Far Cry 4" and moving it from Nepal back to the Stone Age. You play Takkar, a 10,000 B.C.-era hunter who becomes leader of his Wenja tribe while fending off human and animal attacks, crafts weapons and tames beasts across the game's dangerous open world.

Rated E for Everyone Nintendo has been playing its Italian plumber card for decades, but it's hard to argue when they continue to put together such creative games from familiar assets. The "Paper Mario" series puts 2D characters in a 3D world, essentially mashing up the original "Super Mario" side-scrollers with the later three-dimensional role-playing games. "Color Splash" adds a literal fresh coat of paint on the proceedings while keeping the combat strategically turn-based. The game more than earns its keep with a comedic script, creative level design and beautiful arts'n'crafts-inspired graphics.

The acclaimed Gears of War trilogy helped define the Xbox 360 but series creators Epic moved on after an Xbox One prequel and a new studio took the reins here. Set 25 years after the third game's war-ending climax, Gears of War 4 still uses Peak Oil and resource wars as its subtext. But you now play series star Marcus Fenix's son J.D. and the once-futuristic if war-torn society has not gone relatively primitive, living fossil fuel-free in a series of city-states and "outsider" communities. As ever, though, the game succeeds on the back of its top-notch third-person, cover-based shooting mechanics, albeit with new tower defense tricks. The game hits its target in both the single-player campaign and the well-balanced multiplayer modes.

Created by the team behind Call of Duty's breakout Modern Warfare series, the original Titanfall landed with high expectations and promptly fell over. But unlike movies, the iterative nature of software development means that sequels often surpass originals and that is the case here in the year's best first-person shooter. You still get to run around in a giant mech suit, the "titan" exoskeleton that is the series titular selling point, but the addition of a single-player campaign has given the world a lot more story structure than just multiplayer maps. That said, the multiplayer — played both in and out of the mech suit — has also been improved with new gameplay mechanics and tweaks that led to "Titanfall 2" winning the Game Critics Awards for "best online multiplayer."

The Montreal-made cyberpunk series take us back to the dystopian future as it continues to examine the notion of transhumanism, or people getting enhanced abilities thanks to technological implants. Set in 2029, this first-person follow-up to the hit revival "Human Revolution," is set two years after that game's "Aug Incident" in which augmented humans attacked the public leading to a "mechanical apartheid" era with "augs" losing their civil rights and facing segregation. You play an augmented agent who works with Interpol and moonlights with a hacktivist group while trying to take down the Illuminati and navigating this tricky racial allegory in a game that celebrates freedom of choice.

Think of this third installment of the Mafia series like Grand Theft Auto set in the Deep South in 1968. You play Lincoln Clay, a black Vietnam War vet who gets roped into some trouble. The game boldly delves into the racial issues of the time, a rarity for video game subject matter. Clay is often treated with contempt and subject to racial slurs but he also gets to kick a lot of racist ass, including taking out the KKK. The story itself, however, is more of a pulp tale as Clay, an orphan who was adopted by black mobsters, takes on the Italian mafia in the New Orleans-inspired town of New Bordeaux. Though the missions can get repetitive, Clay is an incredibly complex character and the game also boasts an incredible '60s soundtrack booming out of your car's AM radio to amp up the immersion.

Rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and Up Movies based on games are notoriously terrible, and the "Ratchet and Clank" film did suck. BUT this game based on that movie, which was itself based on Insomniac's popular PS2-era game series about a Lombax mechanic and his tiny robot BFF, is actually amazing and perfect for younger kids. The diverse platforming controls are tight and the galaxy of planets are cleverly constructed and a blast to explore. The storyline, a reboot of the 2002 original game about how Ratchet and Clank met, joined the Galactic Rangers and defeated Dr Nefarious, is pretty funny and the difficulty adjustable depending on age and experience. But the best part is that the action is so cartoonish that one weapon actually shoots disco balls that make all the alien enemies dance.

The Canadian-made "Watch Dogs" series moves from gritty Chicago to the sunny San Francisco Bay Area but continues to capture the corporate surveillance state zeitgeist. You play memorable African-American hacker Marcus Holloway, one of the game's many well-developed characters. He discovers that a Facebook-esque corporation is aggregating and selling personal information so he joins an Anonymous-like hactivist group called DedSec. The rest of the game is spent exploring the world from Oakland to Silicon Valley while doing hacker missions to return privacy to the people. It's a dramatic improvement over the original in setting, gameplay and just having a sense of humour, especially that Martin Shkrelli mission.

This sequel to the stealth-meets-steampunk surprise hit let's you play as either the royal bodyguard Corvo, star of the first game, or as his daughter Emily, the ousted Empress of Dunwall. Either way, the goal of the game is to return Emily to her throne but the bulk is played in the new coastal outpost of Karnaca, giving players a chance to explore a whole new alternate-history sandbox city. Thanks to the imaginative setting, stealth gameplay and well-executed missions, Dishonored 2 claimed Best Action/Adventure Game at The Game Awards 2016.

This Sony-exclusive more than lives up to its pedigree. What began as an amalgamation of Indiana Jones and Tomb Raider has become one of the most consistently enjoyable action gaming experiences of modern times. Uncharted 4's archeological antihero Nathan Drake has become his own man by now and his well-developed character is bolstered by the magnificence of the cinematic set-pieces, the genius of the environmental puzzles and the sheer excitement of the gameplay. There's still more killing than makes sense but they absolutely nailed the narrative and pacing, which is why it's one of the year's best reviewed games.

Ten years in the making, Fumito Ueda continues his cult classic streak with The Last Guardian which combines gameplay and themes from his previous masterpieces, Ico and Shadow of the Colossus. You play a young boy trapped in the ruins of a fallen fortress alongside Trico, a monster that's equal parts cat, dog, bird and rat. Most of the decade-long development went into creating this fantastical AI which acts like the most realistic computer creation ever. The environmental puzzles are challenging but not (too) frustrating and the only sporadic violence gives the game a unique zen-like quality that sets it apart.

Set after the 2012 reboot, the game's titular military group is no longer trying to stop an alien invasion. Rather, they're now leading an insurgency against the alien occupation. This classic turn-based strategy game is a refreshing change from the usual sci-fi shooters. It's all about tactics that unfold on the world map and isometric battlefields as your resistance movement engages in asymmetrical guerrilla warfare against the Advent, your new alien overlords, including stealthy sabotage as well as outright fighting. It also uses procedural generation for maps and missions so that the games has extended replay value.

Yes, that DOOM. The first-person shooter that started it all back in 1993 was revived in 2016 to great success. Following a 12-year lag, the space marine with his big effin gun is back shooting up corridors on Mars and in Hell because, amazingly, the Union Aerospace Corp was trying to use hell as a power source to end an energy crisis on earth. The game not only offers both a single-player campaign and multiplayer modes but also a "Snapmap" level editor so gamers can create and share their own creations.

Capcom Vancouver's latest open-world survival horror beat 'em up returned to its original setting, Willamette Colorado, and brought back original protagonist, photojournalist Frank West, who is investigating that initial outbreak. It does drop some of the series' signature gamplay elements like the timer system and co-op but is still all about killing zombies hordes in the most imaginative way possible. Oh, and the game is set during Christmastime, making it a particularly perfect holiday gift.

Rated E for Everyone 2016 marked the 20th anniversary of "Pokemon," and the Japanese pocket monsters took over the world once again thanks to "Pokemon Go." But Pikachu and pals need not be trapped in your phone. The new 3DS games are "Pokemon Sun" and "Pokemon Moon," twin releases set 12 hours apart with unique monsters in each. (No need for both but if a sibling or friend is also getting the game, best to get different ones so they can trade Pokemon between them.) The games take place in the new, Hawaii-themed archipelago of Alola and, as ever, will see you exploring the region while catching, training and battling Pokemon and thwarting bad guys. There are dozens of new species and new evolved forms which will mean something to your child if they are anything like mine. As a bonus, there's a lot of text so it will help your younger, card-collecting kids practice reading.

Rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and Up "Lego Dimensions," which mixes actual Lego bricks and minifigs with a video game, was one of last year's best and just keeps growing. Rather than releasing full-priced new software every year like now-defunct rival "Disney Infinity," Lego's toys-to-life entry instead keeps putting out niche-interest expansion packs. If you're family is new to the series you can get the 14-level starter kit, which includes Batman, Gandalf and Wyldstyle from "The Lego Movie" and includes a number of worlds ranging from "The Simpsons" to "Wizard of Oz" to "Back to the Future." If you already own it, though, then you can pick up new Story Packs (featuring six levels) for "Ghostbusters" and "Fantastic Beasts" as well as single-level packs for "Mission Impossible" and "Sonic the Hedgehog" and Team/Fun packs (which are Lego characters and vehicles you can import into other parts of the game) for "Adventure Time," "Harry Potter, "E.T. the Extra-Terrestrial," "The A-Team" and, perfect for Christmastime, "Gremlins."

Rated E for Everyone This critically acclaimed, creativity fuelled Wii U "game design game" has just been ported from to Nintendo's 3DS where it works just as well. The award-winning title takes those side-scrolling Super Mario platformers of the past ("Super Mario Bros.," "Super Mario Bros. 3," "Super Mario World" and "New Super Mario Bros.") and hands the assets and tools to players to construct their own levels via the touchscreen. It comes packed with 100 3DS-exclusive levels designed by the experts at Nintendo and you can go online to access the seven million or so courses made on the Wii U version. However, 3DS-created levels can only be shared in person via Local Play or StreetPass.

Rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and Up There really isn't any better way to get your kids to exercise than by throwing on "Just Dance." Up to four dancers can get down tonight (whoo) and the game is both entertaining and exhausting. Available across all systems from this generation and the last, the game can be played using motion-control devices, a smartphone app or with the Xbox Kinect and PS cameras. The latter are ideal, however, as it means you can play hands-free and also it can record you and play back your best dance moves afterward. The game comes with packed-in songs like DNCE's "Cake by the Ocean," Beyonce's "Single Ladies" and Silento's "Watch Me (Whip/Nae Nae)." But it also has a Just Dance Unlimited subscription service that lets you access every song the franchise has ever used for a monthly fee, though you do get three months free to start.

Rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and Up This twist on the "Minecraft"-fuelled collecting, crafting and constructing genre adds a single-player Japanese role-playing game narrative to the building blocks-based gameplay. Set in the world of "Dragon Quest," a long-running series by "Final Fantasy" publisher Square Enix, this all-ages sandbox spin-off has you gather raw materials like plants and metals to rebuild the sprawling land of Alefgard, constructing towns in an alternate-reality sequel to the original game where the Dragonlord won and monsters roam the wilds. There's light combat, flexible challenge, cartoonish cube-based graphics and more structure than in "Minecraft" while still allowing for creative gameplay that's accessible for little kids without boring older ones.

Rated E 10+ for Everyone over 10 Winter is the perfect time to get into virtual hockey while warming up from outdoor games. Though not a huge leap from past entries, EA Canada has done enough iterations of their NHL series -- this is literlaly their 26th edition -- to nail the gameplay while the graphics are better than they've ever been. It's a great on-couch multiplayer experience for friends and family members, as well as online co-op and competitive modes, but the game's improved AI has the computer-controlled teams making it as realistic as possible. There are also enough modes, from the trading card-based Hockey Ultimate Team and the upgraded "Be a GM" to the World Cup of Hockey tournament and fantasy hockey Draft Champions to team building and arena creating, to satisfy even the nerdiest hockey nerd.

Rated E10+ for Everyone 10 and Up While the older-skewing "Final Fantasy 15" will be more up your teenage gamers' alley, this "World of" entry is purpose built as an entry point to bring younger players into the series. This was accomplished in terms of both more accessible gameplay and character design that can be switched between a big-headed "chibi" look and a more traditional anime appearance. The game is set in Grymoire, and features classic towns, monsters and characters from across the decades-old series while being a stand-alone spin-off. The combat is turn-based, which means it's based on strategy not reflexes and lets you switch between the brother and sister characters at will.

