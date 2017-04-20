The moment when I looked out across the city and saw my daughters image on The Empire State Building...so breathtaking @kendalljenner I am so proud of you! Happy 150th birthday @harpersbazaarus and thank you for having Kendall on 3 different covers for this special month!! #empirestatebuilding #harpersbazaar #proudmama #love #nyc #whatamemory ... and thank you @tiffanyandco for the beautiful Tiffany Blue!!!!

A post shared by Kris Jenner (@krisjenner) on Apr 19, 2017 at 6:49pm PDT