Le nouveau Google Earth fascine

"Glacial water burping into the Atlantic in deep Southern Argentina."

'The Earth has problem skin; one popped, the other didn't."

"Tonight's Finale: Nature inspires awe - cloud, ice and rock in southern South America."

"Happy Alligator Lake, Mexico. I'm certain it has an official name, but that's what it looks like to me."

'Tonight's Finale: Haruna, a large and powerful tropical cyclone, wreaks clockwise destruction across Madagascar."

"This taffy-twisted African rock reminds me of a dolphin, and Alfred Hitchcock."

"Freetown. A major west African port city, capital of Sierra Leone."

"Even as I took this picture I was thinking it will make a nice desktop background. And it does."

"I don't think that sand came from those rocks."

"This green Aussie lake somehow reminds me of a haggis."

"Some fault lines are visible from space. Tectonic plates make a rift in the Andes."

"Arid fingers of sand-blasted rock look like they're barely holding on against the hot Saharan wind."

"Mars is a very interesting planet, with its rugged, ancient surface. But this is Earth."

"Tonight's Finale: There is an undeniable beauty in human imagination. What do you see in this Saharan cloud?"

"All the grains of sand in all the deserts can't compare to the number of ways I love you. #ValentineFromSpace"

"Your perspective often dictates what you see. From here I see a puffball on an oyster half-shell. How about you?"

"Dragon skin. A bad place to take a walk, near the Horn of Africa."

"Tonight's Finale: The Himalayas to the horizon, gives me such a feeling of wild grandeur."

"Tonight's finale:You hear all about the man in the moon, but what about the man in Patagonia?"

"As I look at the verdant fjords and inlets of southern NZ, I ask myself can this possibly be real? Yet there it is."

"If you give wind and sand enough time together, they create art."

"Where there's water, there's life. Serpentine river and center pivot irrigation farms in South Africa."

"A lot of the Australian Outback looks like somebody spilled something on it."

"Tonight's Finale: Asteroid impact - the Manicouagan Crater in Quebec. On old scar, but a big one at 100 km across."

"Split, Croatia, a fine natural harbor on the gorgeously rugged Adriatic coast."

"Cape Town, South Africa, the glinting sun highlighting the water."

"King George's Sound, Australia. Charles Darwin got off the Beagle and hosted a dance here in February, 1836."

"Eye of the Storm - Tropical Cyclone Haruna, today over Madagascar, with Canadarm2 pointing at the eye."

"These delicate cappuccino frosting decorations are, in fact, endless hummocks of Saharan sand."

"Tonight's Finale: The full moon rises over the only planet we have ever called home."

"Mama Iceberg and her litter of baby ice cubes, slowly melting into the South Atlantic Ocean."

"The Outback is full of scary faces, staring up in forbidding horror."

"Tonight's finale: Northern Lights - recent aurora in green and red waves, USA and Canada below, the universe above."

'The incredibly green lush wetness of the Amazon basin."

"Clouds, shadows and sand, playing with my imagination."

"Earth has a bellybutton! My guess is that this perfect African circle is a meteor impact crater."