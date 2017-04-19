ADVERTISEMENT

Le magazine People vient de nommer Julia Roberts: plus belle femme du monde. Ce n'est pas la première fois d'ailleurs, la star américaine en 2010 a déjà raflé la mise en 2010, 2005, 2000, et 1991 - autrement dit 5 fois!

À 49 ans, Julia Roberts est encore la plus belle.

Par le passé, Julia Roberts a confié qu'elle était très flattée et avait ironisé en précisant qu'elle le signifierait dans sa carte de Noël qu'elle enverrait aux Clooney - en référence à George qui avait été décrété «L'homme le plus sexy vivant »

Julia Robert avait raflé cette distinction en 1991, elle avait 23 ans - 1 an après la sortie du film « Pretty Woman »

Après l'annonce cette année du nouveau couronnement beauté de la star, la toile a réagi.

Pour certains, choisir Julia Roberts était complètement dépassé:

@people When @people chooses Julia Roberts as the world's most beautiful woman as if it's still 1991: pic.twitter.com/hVEGnvCbsV — hellresidentNY (@hellresidentNY) April 19, 2017

Pour d'autres, c'est clairement un manque de diversité.

@people Y'all always pick some white mediocre woman every fucking year. There's no point of this list. pic.twitter.com/P2FfgJxOuh — KATIE GOT MIMOSAZ ✨ (@KateMimosa) April 19, 2017

@people Emma Stone in the running also... um I need to talk w the ppl who are in charge of this mess pic.twitter.com/XhPM5tpjEC — jamie (@hyghforthis) April 19, 2017

@people 5 times. Really? They couldnt find anyone else?

Salma Hayek

viola davis

Sofia Vergara — I Am an Actor (@imaworkingactor) April 19, 2017

@people Billions of people in the world and y'all use the same folks over and over. — 1% caucasianprincess (@TabBarrett) April 19, 2017

Pour certains, rien d'impressionnant à cela:

Mais tout le monde n'était pas mécontent de la nomination de la star de « Erin Brockovich »

@people She is timeless - great inspiration for women getting older. She deserves to be on the cover thank you! — Sarah Byers (@sarahnhb) April 19, 2017





Close  L'évolution du style de Julia Roberts sur  

WireImage

WireImage

WireImage

WireImage

WireImage

WireImage

WireImage

FilmMagic

WireImage

WireImage

WireImage

WireImage

FilmMagic

WireImage

WireImage

WireImage

WireImage

WireImage

WireImage

Gamma-Rapho via Getty Images

Getty

WireImage

Getty

WireImage

WireImage

Getty

FilmMagic

Getty

Getty

Julia Roberts arrives at the premiere of "Jesus Henry Christ," Wednesday, April 18, 2012, at Grauman's Chinese Theater in Los Angeles. "Jesus Henry Christ," opens nationwide on April 20, 2012. (AP Photo/Katy Winn)

Julia Roberts arrives at the premiere of "August: Osage County" on day 5 of the Toronto International Film Festival at the Roy Thomson Hall on Monday, Sept. 9, 2013, in Toronto. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts arrives to the Hammer Museum's "Gala In The Garden" on Saturday, Oct. 11, 2014 in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts arrives at the 66th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Nokia Theatre L.A. Live on Monday, Aug. 25, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts attends the premiere of HBO Films' "The Normal Heart" at the Ziegfeld Theatre on Monday, May 12, 2014, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts arrives at the Oscars on Sunday, March 2, 2014, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Dan Steinberg/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts arrives at the 20th annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Saturday, Jan. 18, 2014, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Paul A. Hebert/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts speaks on stage at the 19th annual Critics' Choice Movie Awards at the Barker Hangar on Thursday, Jan. 16, 2014, in Santa Monica, Calif. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts arrives at the Palm Springs International Film Festival Awards Gala at the Palm Springs Convention Center on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2014, in Palm Springs, Calif. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts arrives at the 21st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at the Shrine Auditorium on Sunday, Jan. 25, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by John Shearer/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts attends the New York Fashion Week Spring/Summer 2016 Givenchy fashion show on Friday, Sept. 11, 2015, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Julia Roberts arrives at the 13th Annual Gala in the Garden at the Hammer Museum on Saturday, Oct. 10, 2015, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)  Partager  Tweeter  ✖ PUBLICITÉ Partager ✖ fermer Image affichée



