Julia Roberts est la plus belle femme du monde selon le magazine People

 Par
Publication: Mis à jour:
Le magazine People vient de nommer Julia Roberts: plus belle femme du monde. Ce n'est pas la première fois d'ailleurs, la star américaine en 2010 a déjà raflé la mise en 2010, 2005, 2000, et 1991 - autrement dit 5 fois!

À 49 ans, Julia Roberts est encore la plus belle.

Par le passé, Julia Roberts a confié qu'elle était très flattée et avait ironisé en précisant qu'elle le signifierait dans sa carte de Noël qu'elle enverrait aux Clooney - en référence à George qui avait été décrété «L'homme le plus sexy vivant »

Julia Robert avait raflé cette distinction en 1991, elle avait 23 ans - 1 an après la sortie du film « Pretty Woman »

Après l'annonce cette année du nouveau couronnement beauté de la star, la toile a réagi.

Pour certains, choisir Julia Roberts était complètement dépassé:

Pour d'autres, c'est clairement un manque de diversité.

Pour certains, rien d'impressionnant à cela:

Mais tout le monde n'était pas mécontent de la nomination de la star de « Erin Brockovich »


L'évolution du style de Julia Roberts
