Le nouveau Frappuccino Starbucks vous en mettra plein la vue!

Unicorn Frappuccino @starbucks . Official release date is April 19th, but you can find certain starbucks stores making these. Our first thoughts upon receiving this drink is oh geez what did we get ourselves into? It's super colorful and artificial looking. I was scared it was going to have the peeps oreo artificial aftertaste, but I was wrong. It looked like this drink would have a blue raspberry or cotton candy taste, but nope! It tastes like a mango lassi! Yum! Creamy mango frappuccino with sour sprinkles and a blue sour syrup (if you don't care for sour things.. exclude the syrup & sprinkles 😁). It's definitely worth trying if you're into fruit smoothies. It's a nice change from their coffee flavored frappuccinos, plus it's pretty! 💁🏻🦄

