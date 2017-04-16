Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

L'opposition dénonce des manipulations, va contester le résultat en Turquie

 |  Par Agence France-Presse
Publication: Mis à jour:
Imprimer

Les deux principaux partis d'opposition au président turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan ont dénoncé dimanche des "manipulations" lors d'un référendum crucial sur le renforcement de ses pouvoirs, dont les résultats partiels donnaient une courte victoire au oui.

Bülent Tezcan, secrétaire-général adjoint du premier parti d'opposition, le CHP (social-démocrate), a dénoncé sur la chaîne CNN-Türk une "violation" après la décision du Haut-Conseil Electoral (YSK) de valider les bulletins de vote non marqués du sceau officiel. Et le deuxième parti d'opposition, le HDP, a fait savoir sur Twitter qu'il allait contester les votes provenant de "deux tiers" des urnes.

LIRE AUSSI:
» Cinq questions pour comprendre le référendum en Turquie
» Turquie: référendum crucial sur le renforcement des pouvoirs d'Erdogan
» Les impacts des réfugiés syriens sur la Turquie


Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter

À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
Référendum en Turquie
sur
  • Référendum en Turquie

    A plainclothes policeman patrols near a polling station during a referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman leaves from a polling station after casting her vote during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish police officers stand guard at the entrance of a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling station escorted by his security in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    People arrive to vote at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A man wearing a tie in the colours of the Turkish national flag arrives to vote at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Two women check a list with names at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Women vote at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    People gather next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) speaks to media next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Media react as they surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine leaves voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Ataturk Library during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman casts her ballot at a polling station Ataturk Library during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    People gather next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A man casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman in a wheelchair is moved to cast her ballot at a polling station during a referendum Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine with grandchildren Mahinur and Ahmet Akif pose for a picture at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine with grandchildren Mahinur and Ahmet Akif pose for a picture at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A security officer looks on as media surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) speaks to media next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Women leave voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Media surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Media surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) speaks to media next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine leave a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions