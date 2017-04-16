-
A plainclothes policeman patrols near a polling station during a referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar
A woman leaves from a polling station after casting her vote during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Turkish police officers stand guard at the entrance of a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling station escorted by his security in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People arrive to vote at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
A man wearing a tie in the colours of the Turkish national flag arrives to vote at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Two women check a list with names at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Women vote at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
People gather next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) speaks to media next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Media react as they surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine leaves voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Ataturk Library during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station Ataturk Library during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
People gather next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A man casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir
A woman in a wheelchair is moved to cast her ballot at a polling station during a referendum Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine with grandchildren Mahinur and Ahmet Akif pose for a picture at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine with grandchildren Mahinur and Ahmet Akif pose for a picture at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
A security officer looks on as media surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) speaks to media next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Women leave voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Media surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Media surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) speaks to media next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine leave a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer