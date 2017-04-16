Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Oui au référendum en Turquie: Erdogan salue une «décision historique»

Le président turc Recep Tayyip Erdogan a salué dimanche une "décision historique" en revendiquant la victoire du oui au référendum sur le renforcement de ses pouvoirs, et appelé les pays étrangers à "respecter" cette décision.

"La Turquie a pris une décision historique au sujet de son système de gouvernance", a déclaré M. Erdogan lors d'un discours à Istanbul. ""Nous voulons que les organisations et les pays étrangers respectent la décision de notre nation", a-t-il ajouté, alors que l'opposition turque conteste le résultat du scrutin.

