Charlie Chaplin

A Charlie Chaplin statue

Charlie Chaplin poster

A man walks near a bronze statue of Charles Chaplin as part of the art event 'Bench-art in Marunouchi' in Tokyo on September 10, 2012. The event features 20 bronze statuea on benches and runs from September 6 to October 14. (YOSHIKAZU TSUNO/AFP/GettyImages)

A Charlie Chaplin statue

Charlie Chaplin impersonator performs outside the the Montblanc Sanlitun Concept Store during the Montblanc international gala to celebrate the official opening of its new and biggest concept store in the world on June 1, 2012 in Beijing, China. (Photo by Feng Li/Getty Images For Montblanc)

This theater image released by Boneau/Bryan-Brown shows Rob McClure as Charlie Chaplin in a scene from "Chaplin The Musical," in New York. (AP Photo/Boneau/Bryan-Brown, Joan Marcus)

A man performs as a Charlie Chaplin living statue near the Puerta del Sol square in Madrid on June 6, 2012. Since the beginning of the economic crisis in Spain, the number of living statues has increased in Madrid. Spain has the highest unemployment rate in the industrialised world, with 24.44 percent of the workforce idle, according to the national statistics office Ine. (DOMINIQUE FAGET/AFP/GettyImages)

Charlie Chaplin poster

Ceramic figurines of British actor Charles Chaplin called 'caganers' are pictured during their presentation in Gerona on November 7, 2012. Statuettes of well-known people defecating are a strong Christmas tradition in Catalonia, dating back to the 18th century as Catalonians hide caganers in Christmas Nativity scenes and invite friends to find them. The figures symbolize fertilization, hope and prosperity for the coming year. (LLUIS GENE/AFP/Getty Images)

Charlie Chaplin marionette

Charlie Chaplin

Charlie Chaplain's iconic bowler hat and cane are displayed during a press preview at auction house Bonham's in Hollywood, California, on November 15, 2012. Chaplin's hat and cane are to go under the hammer in Los Angeles this weekend as part of an auction which also includes a John Lennon nude drawing of himself and Yoko Ono. The hat and cane trademark of Chaplin's Little Tramp character are in 'remarkable condition' and are estimated to go for between $40,000 and $60,000 at the sale by auction house Bonhams on Sunday November 18. (FREDERIC J. BROWN/AFP/Getty Images)