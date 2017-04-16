Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

Salt Bae a voté pour le référendum en Turquie et bien sûr, il n'a rien fait comme tout le monde

Publication: Mis à jour:
Imprimer

Le nom de Nusret Gökçe ne vous dit peut-être pas grand chose. Celui de Salt Bae, peut-être plus. Derrière ce surnom se cache un boucher turc devenu une véritable star ces derniers mois, sur les réseaux sociaux, en raison de sa façon peu commune de saler la viande.

Son geste de saupoudrage de sel enchante les internautes et les personnalités depuis début janvier, jusqu'à être devenu une façon de célébrer son but au football. Salt Bae en est bien conscient, mais cela reste sa marque de fabrique et personne ne réalise ce geste aussi bien que lui, comme il l'a rappelé ce dimanche 16 avril.

Sur Instagram, notre boucher a partagé un cliché où on peut le voir glisser son bulletin dans l'urne, à l'occasion d'un vote crucial pour le référendum en Turquie. Inimitable, comme pouvez le voir ci-dessous.

İşlem tamam#saltbae #saltlife #salt

A post shared by Nusr_et#Saltbae (@nusr_et) on

Quelque 55,3 millions d'électeurs turcs se prononcent dimanche pour ou contre une révision constitutionnelle qui renforcerait considérablement les pouvoirs du président de la République, Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Ses partisans soutiennent qu'une telle mesure est nécessaire pour doter la Turquie d'un exécutif fort et stable au moment où le pays affronte des défis sécuritaires et économiques. Mais ses détracteurs dénoncent un texte taillé sur-mesure pour le président, qu'ils accusent de dérive autoritaire, notamment depuis le putsch manqué du 15 juillet.

LIRE AUSSI:
» Cinq questions pour comprendre le référendum en Turquie
» Turquie: référendum crucial sur le renforcement des pouvoirs d'Erdogan
» Les impacts des réfugiés syriens sur la Turquie


Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter

À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
Référendum en Turquie
sur
  • Référendum en Turquie

    A plainclothes policeman patrols near a polling station during a referendum in the Kurdish-dominated southeastern city of Diyarbakir, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Sertac Kayar

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman leaves from a polling station after casting her vote during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish police officers stand guard at the entrance of a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling station escorted by his security in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    People arrive to vote at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A man wearing a tie in the colours of the Turkish national flag arrives to vote at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan greets his supporters as he leaves a polling station in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Two women check a list with names at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Women vote at a polling station during a referendum in the Uskudar district in Istanbul, Turkey April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    People gather next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) speaks to media next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Media react as they surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's wife Emine leaves voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman casts her ballot at a polling station in Ataturk Library during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman casts her ballot at a polling station Ataturk Library during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    People gather next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A man casts his ballot at a polling station during a referendum Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman casts her ballot at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Huseyin Aldemir

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A woman in a wheelchair is moved to cast her ballot at a polling station during a referendum Aegean port city of Izmir, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Osman Orsal

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine with grandchildren Mahinur and Ahmet Akif pose for a picture at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine with grandchildren Mahinur and Ahmet Akif pose for a picture at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    A security officer looks on as media surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) speaks to media next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Women leave voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Media surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Media surround Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan (C) speaks to media next to the polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan and his wife Emine leave a polling station in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Alkis Konstantinidis

  • Référendum en Turquie

    Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan leaves a voting booth at a polling station during a referendum in Istanbul, Turkey, April 16, 2017. REUTERS/Murad Sezer

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions