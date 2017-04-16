Des élus veulent retirer la citoyenneté britannique à la première dame de Syrie
Des élus britanniques ont réclamé, dimanche, la révocation de la citoyenneté de la femme du président syrien, Bachar el-Assad.
Dans une lettre à l'intention de la secrétaire de l'Intérieur, Amber Rudd, des libéraux-démocrates ont signalé qu'Asma el-Assad ne devrait pas pouvoir représenter son mari tout en conservant la nationalité britannique.
"La première dame de Syrie n'a pas agi en tant que citoyenne, mais en tant que porte-parole pour la présidence syrienne", a écrit le parlementaire Tom Brake.
Asma el-Assad doit cesser de défendre "les actes barbares" du régime ou voir sa citoyenneté révoquée, a-t-il poursuivi.
Née au Royaume-Uni, Mme el-Assad avait mené ses études en sol britannique. Avant son mariage, en 2000, elle travaillait à titre de spécialiste en investissements au sein d'une banque d'affaires.
Londres réclame le départ de son mari et condamne l'utilisation d'armes chimiques contre son propre peuple.
