Cinq questions pour comprendre le référendum en Turquie

Dutch riot police clash with protesters near the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam on March 11, 2017 after the Turkish Family Minister was barred by police from entering the Turkish consulate and escorted out of the country. Turkey's Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was back in Istanbul after being expelled from the Netherlands and escorted back to Germany by Dutch police, condemning The Hague's 'ugly' treatment. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Marten van Dijl / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read MARTEN VAN DIJL/AFP/Getty Images)

A picture taken on March 12, 2017 in Istanbul shows a Turkish flag fluttering at the Dutch Consulate after protesters replaced briefly the Netherlands' national flag with a Turkish one. Protestors briefly took down the Dutch flag at the Dutch consulate in Istanbul and replaced it with a Turkish one, AFP journalists saw, as tensions escalated in a diplomatic row. Turkey's Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was back in Istanbul after being expelled from the Netherlands and escorted back to Germany by Dutch police, condemning The Hague's 'ugly' treatment. / AFP PHOTO / YASIN AKGUL (Photo credit should read YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

A protester waves a Turkish national flag in front of the Dutch Consulate on March 12, 2017 in Istanbul. Protestors briefly took down the Dutch flag at the Dutch consulate in Istanbul and replaced it with a Turkish one, AFP journalists saw, as tensions escalated in a diplomatic row. Turkey's Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was back in Istanbul after being expelled from the Netherlands and escorted back to Germany by Dutch police, condemning The Hague's 'ugly' treatment. / AFP PHOTO / YASIN AKGUL (Photo credit should read YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Turkey's Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya speaks to media after arriving at the Ataturk International airport on March 12, 2017 in Istanbul. Turkey's Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya was back in Istanbul on Sunday after being expelled from the Netherlands and escorted back to Germany by Dutch police, condemning The Hague's 'ugly' treatment. / AFP PHOTO / OZAN KOSE (Photo credit should read OZAN KOSE/AFP/Getty Images)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MARCH 12: Turkish Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya (C), departed from Cologne Bonn Airport, speaks to media upon her arrival, with the attendance of Turkish Minister of Energy and Natural Resources Berat Albayrak (L), at the Ataturk International Airport in Istanbul, Turkey on March 12, 2017. Dutch government canceled Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu's flight permit and blocked Family Minister's convoy from entering the Turkish consulate in Rotterdam. Thousands of people gathered outside of Turkish consulate in sport of the family minister, who later left the are with a police escort. Dutch police used guard dogs, batons to disperse the protesters. The ministers were due to meet Turkish society ahead of April 16 referendum which will see a constitutional amendment. Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya said that she was being taken to Germany via Nijmegen border with 'democratic and humanitarian values trampled underfoot.' in a statement. The Turkish minister had remained defiant in the face of the police threats. (Photo by Berk Ozkan/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

Policemen break up protests that erupted around the Turkish consulate after Dutch authorities barred Turkish ministers from visiting, early March 12, 2017 in Rotterdam in the Netherlands. After initially dispersing, the crowd began to gather in smaller groups again, with the police once again moving in, an AFP correspondent said. The move came as the city's authorities expelled Turkey's Family Minister Fatma Betul Sayan Kaya and escorted her back to the German border. / AFP PHOTO / ANP / Bas Czerwinski / Netherlands OUT (Photo credit should read BAS CZERWINSKI/AFP/Getty Images)

A protester waves a Turkish national flag during a demonstration on March 12, 2017 in front of the Netherlands consulate in Istanbul. The Dutch embassy in Ankara and consulate in Istanbul have been sealed off for 'security reasons', Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Saturday, as tensions soar between Turkey and the Netherlands. / AFP PHOTO / YASIN AKGUL (Photo credit should read YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

Protesters shout slogans during a demonstration on March 12, 2017 in front of the Netherlands consulate in Istanbul. The Dutch embassy in Ankara and consulate in Istanbul have been sealed off for 'security reasons', Turkish foreign ministry sources said on Saturday, as tensions soar between Turkey and the Netherlands. / AFP PHOTO / YASIN AKGUL (Photo credit should read YASIN AKGUL/AFP/Getty Images)

ROTTERDAM, NETHERLANDS - MARCH 11: Turkish people gather outside Consulate General's residence of Turkey after the Turkish family minister's vehicle was intercepted by Dutch police 30 meters close to the Consulate General's residence of Turkey in Rotterdam, Netherlands on March 11, 2017. (Photo by Paco Nunez/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MARCH 12: Protesters sing songs and chant slogans outside the Dutch Consulate on March 12, 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey. Protesters gathered outside the consulate after the Turkish foreign minister, who was scheduled to speak in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, was refused entry and his plane banned from landing. In response to the action Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at a referendum rally described the Dutch as ' Nazi remnants and fascists' (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)

ISTANBUL, TURKEY - MARCH 12: Protesters hold a large Turkish flag as they sing songs and chant slogans outside the Dutch Consulate on March 12, 2017 in Istanbul, Turkey. Protesters gathered outside the consulate after the Turkish foreign minister, who was scheduled to speak in the Dutch city of Rotterdam, was refused entry and his plane banned from landing. In response to the action Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan speaking at a referendum rally described the Dutch as ' Nazi remnants and fascists' (Photo by Chris McGrath/Getty Images)