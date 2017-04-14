Le Canada sévit contre 27 membres du gouvernement de Bachar el-Assad
Le gouvernement canadien a annoncé vendredi des sanctions contre 27 membres importants du gouvernement du président syrien Bachar el-Assad.
La ministre des Affaires étrangères, Chrystia Freeland, a indiqué par voie de communiqué que ces dirigeants sont maintenant assujettis à un gel des avoirs et à une interdiction des transactions.
Mme Freeland explique que l'ajout de leurs noms à la liste des personnes visées par des sanctions contribuera à accroître la pression internationale sur le régime pour qu'il cesse immédiatement les actes de violence arbitraires contre son propre peuple, comme l'attaque à l'arme chimique perpétrée ce mois-ci, et qu'il amorce des négociations sérieuses.
Plus tôt cette semaine, Mme Freeland avait demandé à la Russie, qui appuie le régime Assad depuis longtemps, de larguer le président syrien et de faciliter son départ de manière à rétablir la paix dans la région.
Mme Freeland a dit que les sanctions annoncées vendredi font partie des efforts soutenus du Canada pour accentuer la pression sur le régime Assad afin qu'il cesse ses violences contre des innocents, enfants, femmes et hommes.
Le communiqué précise que le Canada contribue aux enquêtes sur l'utilisation d'armes chimiques et à la collecte de preuves pour appuyer la poursuite en justice des auteurs de crimes de guerre et de crimes contre l'humanité en Syrie.
"L'attaque à l'arme chimique perpétrée la semaine dernière au sud d'Idlib constitue un crime de guerre et est inacceptable. Le Canada collabore avec ses alliés pour mettre un terme à la guerre en Syrie et demander des comptes aux responsables", a dit la ministre Freeland.
Le Canada versera, sur trois ans, plus de 1,6 milliard $ consacrés à la sécurité, à la stabilisation, à l'aide humanitaire et à l'aide au développement, en plus d'avoir déjà accueilli plus de 40 000 réfugiés syriens au pays.
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Bodies of chlorine gas victims are seen after Assad Regime forces attacked with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Sadduldin Zaidan /Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
-
A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: A wounded kid receives medical treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: A wounded kid waits for the treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Wounded kids wait for the treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death) Body of a baby is seen after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Firas Faham/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man in taken by civil defence workers following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian child receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Children get treatment at a hospital after Assad Regime forces attacked with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Karkas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
