WikiLeaks est un «service de renseignement hostile», selon le patron de la CIA

The Herald Sun reports that Sarkozy was mocked as "an emperor with no clothes" who has "has a thin-skinned and authoritarian personal style."

According to the Associated Press, Merkel was dismissed as "risk averse and rarely creative."

In the biggest ever leak of U.S. diplomatic documents, Putin is described as the "alpha-dog" ruler of a deeply corrupt state dominated by its security forces, according to Reuters.

In contrast, Medvedev is described as hesitant in that he "plays Robin to Putin's Batman," and "has a more pragmatic vision for Russia than Putin, but there has been little real change," according to Reuters.

Karzai was said to be "driven by paranoia," while the Guardian reports he was described as "an extremely weak man who did not listen to facts, but was instead easily swayed by anyone who came to report even the most bizarre stories or plots against him."

Israel National News reports that Ahmadinejad was slammed as being "like Hitler."

Berlusconi is described as "feckless, vain and ineffective as a modern European leader," while another cable remarked on the Italian premier's "frequent late nights and penchant for partying hard," according to the Washington Post.

The North Korean dictator was referred to as a "flabby old chap" and someone who had suffered "physical and psychological trauma" as a result of his stroke, according to the Washington Post.

The wires slam Turkish Prime Minister Recep Tayyip Erdogan as governing with "a cabal of incompetent advisors," according to Sify.

The Kyiv Post reports that the documents note Libyan leader Muammar Qadhafi as being rarely without the companionship of “his senior Ukrainian nurse,” described as “a voluptuous blonde.”

In the documents, Ali Abdullah Saleh is described as "dismissive, bored and impatient," according to the Guardian.

As CNN reports, Mugabe is described as an "old man" who is "hampered by several factors: his ego and belief in his own infallibility."