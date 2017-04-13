Quand Trump se souvient mieux de ce qu'il mange que des pays qu'il attaque (VIDÃ‰O)
&Quelques semaines aprÃ¨s son entrÃ©e en fonction Ã la Maison-Blanche, Donald Trump a dÃ©jÃ habituÃ© les AmÃ©ricains et mÃªme le monde entier Ã son style... trÃ¨s personnel. Et quatre jours aprÃ¨s avoir dÃ©cidÃ© de frappes contre le rÃ©gime de Bachar al-Assad, le prÃ©sident des Ã‰tats-Unis s'est offert une interview sur Fox Business pour en dÃ©voiler les coulisses. Et le rÃ©sultat est, vous vous en serez doutÃ©, une sÃ©quence surprenante.
Comme le montre notre vidÃ©o sous-titrÃ©e en tÃªte d'article, le milliardaire dÃ©taille ainsi face Ã une journaliste hilare et visiblement trÃ¨s fan comment la dÃ©cision a Ã©tÃ© prise. Et en trois minutes, il se trompe sur le nom du pays attaquÃ©, Ã©voque le prÃ©sident chinois se rÃ©galant du "meilleur gÃ¢teau au chocolat que vous ayez vu" et vante les mÃ©rites de l'Ã©quipement militaire amÃ©ricain... qui atteint sa cible.
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea on April 7, 2017. Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY?
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Ross (DDG 71) fires a tomahawk land attack missile in Mediterranean Sea on April 7, 2017. Robert S. Price/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.
Shayrat Airfield in Homs, Syria is seen in this DigitalGlobe satellite image released by the U.S. Defense Department on April 6, 2017 after announcing U.S. forces conducted a cruise missile strike against the Syrian Air Force airfield. DigitalGlobe/Courtesy U.S. Department of Defense/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT.
DigitalGlobe imagery of the Shayrat Air Base outside of Homs, Syria. Closeup-1. (Photo DigitalGlobe/Getty Images)
U.S. Navy guided-missile destroyer USS Porter (DDG 78) conducts strike operations while in the Mediterranean Sea which U.S. Defense Department said was a part of cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Ford Williams/Courtesy U.S. Navy/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY
Shayrat Airfield in Homs, Syria is seen in this DigitalGlobe satellite image on February 18, 2017 and released by the U.S. Defense Department on April 6, 2017 after announcing U.S. forces conducted a cruise missile strike against the Syrian Air Force airfield. DigitalGlobe/Courtesy U.S. Department of Defense/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NO RESALES. NO ARCHIVE. MANDATORY CREDIT.
A combination image released by the U.S. Department of Defense which they say shows the impact crater associated with April 4, 2017 Chemical Weapons Allegation released after U.S. cruise missile strike against Syria on April 7, 2017. Courtesy U.S. DoD/Handout via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. EDITORIAL USE ONLY.