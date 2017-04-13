Stress Tolerance: 50 Median Salary: C$82,450 Job description: Design, build, test, and install fuel cell components and systems. Conduct evaluations of fuel cell components, subsystems, and systems, identify failures, and calculate efficiency and output rates. Education requirements: A Professional Engineer License (P.Eng.) is considered a strong qualification for this job.

Stress Tolerance: 57 Median Salary: C$67,407 Job description: Conduct research in fundamental mathematics or in application of mathematical techniques to science, management, and other fields. Solve problems in various fields using mathematical methods. Education requirements: Minimum of a bachelor's degree, but salary and job opportunities get stronger with a master's or doctorate degree.

Stress Tolerance: 61 Median Salary: C$68,496 Job description: Develop, create, and modify general computer applications software or specialized utility programs. Analyze user needs and develop software solutions. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree and knowledge in computer programming.

Stress Tolerance: 61 Median Salary: C$65,000 Job description: Conduct research into physical phenomena, develop theories on the basis of observation and experiments, and devise methods to apply physical laws and theories. Education requirements: A Master's degree at minimum, with doctoral and post-doctoral training pursued by many working in the field.

Stress Tolerance: 61 Median Salary: C$67,217 Job description: Evaluate materials and develop machinery and processes to manufacture materials for use in products that must meet specialized design and performance specifications. Develop new uses for known materials. Education requirements: Minimum of a bachelor's degree.

Stress Tolerance: 63 Median Salary: C$76,076 Job description: Formulate and apply mathematical modeling and other optimizing methods to develop and interpret information that assists management with decision making, policy formulation, or other managerial functions. Education requirements: A bachelor's degree is a requirement in this field, with many people choosing to pursue a master's degree or higher.

Stress Tolerance: 63 Median Salary: C$150,000 Job description: Teach courses in law. Includes both teachers primarily engaged in teaching and those who do a combination of teaching and research. Education requirements: Most post-secondary schools require law professors to have a doctoral degree.

Stress Tolerance: 63 Median Salary: C$65,984 Job description: Study the composition, structure, and other physical aspects of the Earth. May use geological, physics, and mathematics knowledge in exploration for oil, gas, minerals, or underground water; or in waste disposal, land reclamation, or other environmental problems. Education requirements: At least a bachelor's degree.

Stress Tolerance: 64 Median Salary: C$71,025 Job description: Investigate and describe the determinants and distribution of disease, disability, or health outcomes. May develop the means for prevention and control. Education requirements: Many working in this field have either a master's or doctorate degree.

Stress Tolerance: 64 Median Salary: C$68,598 Job description: Analyze statistical data, such as mortality, accident, sickness, disability, and retirement rates and construct probability tables to forecast risk and liability for payment of future benefits. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree, with exam certification.

Stress Tolerance: 66 Median Salary: C$65,004 Job description: Develop plans for transportation projects, according to established engineering standards and provincial or federal construction policy. Plan modifications of existing streets, highways, or freeways to improve traffic flow. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree

Stress Tolerance: 66 Median Salary: C$72,460 Job description: Study cells to detect evidence of cancer, hormonal abnormalities, and other pathological conditions following established standards and practices. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree or higher.

Stress Tolerance: 67 Median Salary: C$69,511 Job description: Design or implement programs and strategies related to water resource issues such as supply, quality, and regulatory compliance issues. Education requirements: Minimum of a bachelor's degree, with some employers requiring a master's degree.

Stress Tolerance: 67 Median Salary: C$110,500 Job description: Examine, diagnose, and treat improper bites and oral cavity anomalies. Design and fabricate appliances to realign teeth and jaws. Education requirements: A doctoral degree and post-doctoral training.

Stress Tolerance: 68 Median Salary: C$73,698 Job description: Conduct research in management of crops and agricultural plants or trees, shrubs, and nursery stock, their growth in soils, and control of pests. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree or higher.

Stress Tolerance: 69 Median Salary: C$91,905 Job description: Design strategies for enterprise database systems and set standards for operations, programming, and security. Design and construct large relational databases. Education requirements: Bachelor's degree or higher.

Stress Tolerance: 69 Median Salary: C$68,784 Job description: Appraise real property to determine its value for purchase, sales, investment, mortgage, or loan purposes. Education requirements: Some college education, although most employers look for a bachelor's degree.

Stress Tolerance: 70 Median Salary: C$82,473 Job description: Diagnose, manage, and treat conditions and diseases of the human eye and visual system. Education requirements: Doctoral degree