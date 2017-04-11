Former prisoner from Buchenwald concentration camp holding a flag with a hammer and a sickle. Paris, May 1st, 1945. (Photo by Roger Viollet/Getty Images)

Weak and ill survivors of the Nazi concentration camp in Buchenwald march April 1945 towards the infirmary, after the liberation of the camp by Allied troops. (ERIC SCHWAB/AFP/Getty Images)

A prisoner dying of dysentery at the Nazi concentration camp of Buchenwald peers out from his bunk in April 1945 upon the liberation of the camp by Allied troops. (ERIC SCHWAB/AFP/Getty Images)

A young scrawny boy stands naked in front of his prisoner mates in block 61 Buchenwald death camp after the liberation of the Nazi's concentration camp in 1945. (ERIC SCHWAB/AFP/Getty Images)

A man shows a noose used for hanging in the Buchenwald concentration camp in April 1945. The construction of Buchenwald camp started 15 July 1937 and was liberated by U.S. General Patton's army 11 April 1945. (ERIC SCHWAB/AFP/Getty Images)

Corpses of prisoners are seen piled up at the Nazi concentration camp of Buchenwald in April 1945 upon the liberation of the camp by Allied troops. The construction of Buchenwald camp started 15 July 1937 and was liberated by U.S. General Patton's army 11 April 1945. (ERIC SCHWAB/AFP/Getty Images)

Prisoners look at the photographer in block 61 of Buchenwald concentration camp in April 1945. The construction of Buchenwald camp started 15 July 1937 and was liberated by U.S. General Patton's army 11 April 1945. (ERIC SCHWAB/AFP/Getty Images)

An unidentified man poses in front of pile of arms taken in the courtyard of Nazi camp of Buchenwald in April 1945 after its liberation. The construction of Buchenwald camp started 15 July 1937 and was liberated by U.S. General Patton's army 11 April 1945. (ERIC SCHWAB/AFP/Getty Images)

Prisoners and U.S. army soldiers stand behind the gate of Buchenwald concentration camp on which it is written 'Jedem das seine' (To each his just deserts). The construction of Buchenwald camp started 15 July 1937 and was liberated by U.S. General Patton's army 11 April 1945. (ERIC SCHWAB/AFP/Getty Images)

Slave laborers in their bunks at Buchenwald concentration camp near Weimar, Germany after liberation April 16, 1945. Many had died from malnutrition when U.S. troops entered the camp. Included in this photo is Elie Wiesel, future Nobel Peace Prize recipient, pictured in the second row of bunks, seventh from the left, next to the vertical beam. (Courtesy of the National Archives/Newsmakers)

A truck load of bodies at the German concentration camp at Buchenwald, found by troops of the 3rd U.S. Army on liberating the camp. The bodies were to be incinerated. (Photo by W Chicersky/Getty Images)

A German girl expresses horror at the sight of the decomposing bodies of the slain victims, German civilians of Namering were ordered by Military Government officers of the 3rd U.S. Army to view the exhumed bodies of 800 slave laborers, murdered by SS troops during a forced march from Buchenwald and Flossenburg Concentration Camps. (Photo by Photo12/UIG/Getty Images)

Bunker in which the Nazis practiced torture and scientific experiments on deportees, political prisoners from the camp of Buchenwald (Germany). (Photo by Keystone-France/Gamma-Keystone via Getty Images)