Suède: Rakhmat Akilov avoue l'attentat de Stockholm
Rakhmat Akilov, un ouvrier ouzbek aux "sympathies" jihadistes, a reconnu mardi avoir commis l'attentat au camion bélier de Stockholm qui a fait quatre morts et 15 blessés.
Akilov, 39 ans, est soupçonné d'avoir volontairement renversé vendredi après-midi, au volant d'un camion volé, une vingtaine de personnes sur l'artère piétonne la plus fréquentée de la capitale suédoise, à une heure de forte affluence.
Deux Suédoises de 69 et 11 ans, un Britannique de 41 ans et une Belge de 31 ans ont péri dans l'attentat, le troisième en Europe en deux semaines après ceux de Londres (cinq morts) et Saint-Pétersbourg (13 morts). Huit blessés étaient toujours hospitalisés mardi à Stockholm, dont deux dans un état critique.
Interpellé dans l'agglomération quelques heures après la tragédie, Rakhmat Akilov a comparu mardi, à l'issue de sa garde à vue, devant un juge chargé de statuer sur son placement en détention provisoire.
Il "reconnaît avoir commis un acte terroriste et accepte son placement en détention provisoire", a déclaré Johan Eriksson, son avocat commis d'office, en présence de son client menotté qui ne s'est pas exprimé, a constaté une journaliste de l'AFP.
L'homme est entré sous escorte dans une salle en sous-sol du tribunal de Stockholm en état de siège, gardé par de nombreux policiers lourdement armés et dont les accès avaient été fermés à la circulation, des mesures de sécurité sans précédent pour la capitale suédoise.
Le visage dissimulé sous une polaire verte, il a été enjoint par la juge Malou Lindblom de se découvrir, ce qu'il a fait. Les cheveux grisonnants, le visage fermé, il était assisté par un interprète russophone.
L'audience s'est ensuite poursuivie à huis clos à la demande du parquet et les journalistes ont été invités à sortir en attendant la décision de la juge. Une heure plus tard, elle a ordonné qu'il soit écroué. Il encourt la prison à vie.
Cet ouvrier du BTP en situation irrégulière avait été débouté en juin 2016 de sa demande de permis de séjour, présentée en 2014. Il était ensuite entré en clandestinité pour éviter son expulsion.
Père de quatre enfants, il vivait seul en Suède, sans sa famille restée en Ouzbékistan, selon des informations de presse.
'Ordre' du groupe État islamique
Les enquêteurs ne laissent quasiment rien filtrer sur les interrogatoires menés avec le mis en cause, son mobile ou ses affiliations idéologiques. Ils ont néanmoins indiqué qu'il affichait "un intérêt pour les groupes extrémistes, dont l’État islamique".
Il était apparu sur les radars du renseignement intérieur mais rien, selon la police, n'indiquait qu'il pouvait commettre un acte violent. Des proches ou des collègues interrogés par la presse ont assuré qu'il n'était pas radicalisé.
Selon les quotidiens Aftonbladet et Expressen, qui citent des sources proches du dossier, il a affirmé au cours de sa garde à vue avoir agi sur "ordre" de l'EI pour venger "le bombardement de la Syrie". L'attentat n'a toujours pas été revendiqué.
Face aux enquêteurs, il a apporté des éclaircissements sur les raisons de son geste, selon son avocat, mais ce dernier s'est refusé à les rendre publics.
Rakhmat Akilov a vainement demandé ce week-end le remplacement de son défenseur par un avocat "musulman sunnite", une requête rejetée par la justice "faute de raisons valables", selon des documents judiciaires dont l'AFP a obtenu copie.
Le Parquet a par ailleurs annoncé mardi avoir levé la garde à vue d'un homme --un Ouzbek selon la presse-- arrêté dimanche dans le cadre de l'enquête. Il reste néanmoins détenu en vue de son expulsion du territoire en vertu d'un arrêté de reconduite sans rapport avec l'affaire.
"Nous allons poursuivre l'enquête sur Akilov et vérifier son entourage (...). Nous ferons le nécessaire pour amener devant la justice tous les coupables de cet acte", a déclaré à l'issue de l'audience le procureur Hans Ihrman.
-
