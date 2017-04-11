Sean Spicer suggère que même Adolf Hitler n'a pas utilisé d'armes chimiques
Le porte-parole de la Maison-Blanche Sean Spicer a fait réagir, mardi, en déclarant devant les journalistes qu'Adolf Hitler n'avait pas utilisé d'armes chimiques.
Adolf Hitler a tué des millions de Juifs pendant la Shoah en utilisant des chambres à gaz dans des camps de concentration.
M. Spicer, comparant l'ex-dirigeant allemand au président syrien Bachar el-Assad, a déclaré qu'Adolf Hitler "n'était pas allé jusqu'à utiliser des armes chimiques".
Le 4 avril, une attaque chimique perpétrée dans le nord de la Syrie a fait près de 90 morts, dont de nombreux enfants, et les États-Unis ont jeté le blâme sur le régime de Bachar el-Assad. Le ministre turc de la Santé a déclaré mardi que des analyses avaient permis de déterminer que du gaz sarin avait été utilisé.
M. Spicer a par la suite tenté de clarifier sa déclaration, affirmant qu'Adolf Hitler n'avait pas utilisé d'armes chimiques sur son propre peuple "de la même manière" que Bachar el-Assad.
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Bodies of chlorine gas victims are seen after Assad Regime forces attacked with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Sadduldin Zaidan /Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
-
A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: A wounded kid receives medical treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: A wounded kid waits for the treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Wounded kids wait for the treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death) Body of a baby is seen after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Firas Faham/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man in taken by civil defence workers following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian child receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Children get treatment at a hospital after Assad Regime forces attacked with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Karkas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
