Attaque chimique: la Russie avait Ã©tÃ© prÃ©venue d'avance, selon les Ã‰tats-Unis
La Russie avait Ã©tÃ© prÃ©venue que la Syrie s'apprÃªtait Ã lancer une attaque chimique la semaine derniÃ¨re, a affirmÃ© lundi un dirigeant amÃ©ricain.
Ce responsable n'a toutefois offert que des Ã©lÃ©ments circonstanciels, et aucune preuve concrÃ¨te, pour appuyer son allÃ©gation.
D'autres membres de l'administration Trump ont par contre prÃ©venu que les renseignements amÃ©ricains n'ont pas encore conclu avec certitude que Moscou avait Ã©tÃ© informÃ©e de cette attaque, qui a fait 80 morts et provoquÃ© des frappes amÃ©ricaines de missiles en reprÃ©sailles.
Le responsable amÃ©ricain a expliquÃ© qu'un drone russe a survolÃ© l'hÃ´pital au moment oÃ¹ des victimes de l'attaque y Ã©taient conduites. Quelques heures aprÃ¨s le dÃ©part du drone, un avion de chasse de fabrication russe a bombardÃ© l'hÃ´pital, ce qui avait comme objectif d'effacer toute trace d'utilisation d'une arme chimique, selon des dirigeants amÃ©ricains.
Le responsable amÃ©ricain a estimÃ© que la prÃ©sence d'un drone au-dessus de l'hÃ´pital ne pouvait Ãªtre une coÃ¯ncidence, et que la Russie savait donc que des victimes de l'attaque s'y rendraient pour Ãªtre soignÃ©es.
Le prÃ©sident russe Vladimir Poutine a dit mardi qu'il demandera aux Nations unies de faire la lumiÃ¨re sur cette attaque, une position trÃ¨s similaire Ã celle adoptÃ©e par les pays du G7 lors de leur sommet en Italie.
Pour sa part, l'Ã©tat-major russe a annoncÃ© que le rÃ©gime syrien est prÃªt Ã laisser des experts internationaux venir inspecter la base aÃ©rienne bombardÃ©e par les Ã‰tats-Unis Ã la recherche d'armes chimiques. Moscou s'est engagÃ©e Ã assurer la sÃ©curitÃ© des inspecteurs.
Voir aussi:
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Bodies of chlorine gas victims are seen after Assad Regime forces attacked with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Sadduldin Zaidan /Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
-
A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: A wounded kid receives medical treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: A wounded kid waits for the treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Wounded kids wait for the treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death) Body of a baby is seen after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Firas Faham/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man in taken by civil defence workers following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian child receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Children get treatment at a hospital after Assad Regime forces attacked with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Karkas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
