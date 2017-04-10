Festival mini tut!! 🎥 Who's going to Coachella weekend 2?! I'll be there 💕🌸🌼 #makeupwithjojo FACE: @smashboxcosmetics Color correcting Primer and Pore Minimizing primer #smashboxcosmetics, @mywunderbrow Matte Foundation, and @frankierosecosmetics contour kit (Code: JORDANW to get 💸 off), @tartecosmetics Shape Tape concealer & Blush in "Exposed", @lauragellerbeauty Highlighter in "Gilded Honey" BROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills Brow Pro Palette in "Soft Brown" EYES: @makeupforeverofficial Flash Palette ✨#elfcosmetics #festivalfashion #festivalmakeup #coachellamakeup #flowereyeliner

A post shared by Jordan Willis (@makeupwithjojo) on Apr 7, 2017 at 4:25pm PDT