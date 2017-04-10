Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

La dernière tendance maquillage? Le eyeliner « fleuri » (PHOTOS)

Publication: Mis à jour:
Imprimer

Qui dit printemps dit fleurs, c'est un classique de saison. Ces fleurs qu'on retrouve de nos bombers préférés, à nos robes ou encore chaussures, se déclinent aussi en maquillage. À vos crayons, il s'agit là d'eyeliner floral. Une touche de romantisme qui viendra se poser délicatement sur vos paupières.

Pour celles qui n'osent pas se lancer dans un trait classique, il faudra oser, et s'amuser de couleurs vives ou pastels selon votre envie. Entre romantisme et hippie-chic, cette tendance est clairement l'un des courants qui fleurit sur Instagram. On se voit déjà porter notre jeans préféré pat d'eph - avec aux yeux une délicate couronne fleurie de saison.

Pour commencer, voici une démonstration en images qui vous permettra d'appliquer délicatement ces créations des beaux jours à la naissance de vos cils. Prêtes?









LIRE AUSSI: » Cette artiste maquilleuse va vous retourner la tête avec ces illusions d'optique » Geode Hair: la nouvelle coloration cheveux des filles stylées (PHOTOS)



À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage
sur
  • Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage

    Miss France

  • Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage

    Miss Tanzanie

  • Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage

    Miss Costa Rica

  • Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage

    Miss Islande

  • Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage

    Miss Israel

  • Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage

    Miss Inde

  • Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage

    Miss Equateur

  • Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage

    Miss Afrique du Sud

  • Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage

    Miss Haïti

  • Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage

    Miss Suisse

  • Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage

    Miss Mauritanie

  • Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage

    Miss Australie

  • Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage

    Miss Allemagne

  • Les candidates Miss Univers sans maquillage

    Miss Belize

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions