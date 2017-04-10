La dernière tendance maquillage? Le eyeliner « fleuri » (PHOTOS)
Qui dit printemps dit fleurs, c'est un classique de saison. Ces fleurs qu'on retrouve de nos bombers préférés, à nos robes ou encore chaussures, se déclinent aussi en maquillage. À vos crayons, il s'agit là d'eyeliner floral. Une touche de romantisme qui viendra se poser délicatement sur vos paupières.
Pour celles qui n'osent pas se lancer dans un trait classique, il faudra oser, et s'amuser de couleurs vives ou pastels selon votre envie. Entre romantisme et hippie-chic, cette tendance est clairement l'un des courants qui fleurit sur Instagram. On se voit déjà porter notre jeans préféré pat d'eph - avec aux yeux une délicate couronne fleurie de saison.
Pour commencer, voici une démonstration en images qui vous permettra d'appliquer délicatement ces créations des beaux jours à la naissance de vos cils. Prêtes?
Festival mini tut!! 🎥 Who's going to Coachella weekend 2?! I'll be there 💕🌸🌼 #makeupwithjojo FACE: @smashboxcosmetics Color correcting Primer and Pore Minimizing primer #smashboxcosmetics, @mywunderbrow Matte Foundation, and @frankierosecosmetics contour kit (Code: JORDANW to get 💸 off), @tartecosmetics Shape Tape concealer & Blush in "Exposed", @lauragellerbeauty Highlighter in "Gilded Honey" BROWS: @anastasiabeverlyhills Brow Pro Palette in "Soft Brown" EYES: @makeupforeverofficial Flash Palette ✨#elfcosmetics #festivalfashion #festivalmakeup #coachellamakeup #flowereyeliner
Flower Power! 🌿🌼🌿🌻🌿🌺🌿 Part 2 of the series of eyelid art I worked on! This video is brought to you by @cosmopolitan and @maybelline ❤️ Featuring their new The Falsies Push Up Angel washable mascara. Model: @nicollelobo 😍 Hair by @cashlawlesshair ❤️ Makeup by me 😀 Special thank you goes to @annalisagesterkamp for bringing me on board ❤️ Also, thank you to @glowawaymeg for starting this awesome helix eyeliner trend. Thank you for the inspiration! #maybelline #maybellinenewyork #makeup #eyelidart #flowereyeliner #halloween #spooky #creativemakeup #halloweenmakeup
Summertime calls for a flower eyeliner 🌸🌺🌸🌺🌸🌺🌸🌺🍃 Swipe for more !!! TAG ur girl pals who would wanna try this 💐😍😘 Products used : Eyeshadows by @coastalscents . Flowers using matte pigment gloss in shades #Fantasy and #Obsess by @lagirlcosmetics Demi Wispies lashes by @ardell_lashes Better than Sex Mascara by @toofaced #flowereyeliner #betterthansexmascara #CoastalScents #ardell_lashes #toofaced #lagirlproconcealer #lagirllipstick #lagirlobsess #lagirlfantasy #lipstickaseyeliner #flowerslovers #chennaiartist #sculptitwithsharmila
Der Frühling kehrt langsam zurück & die ersten zarten Blümchen sprießen aus der kalten Erde. Seit gestern zeigen wir euch kreative Looks für die Spring Fairy Blogparade. 🦄💕💫 Ich habe mich an einem Blumeneyeliner versucht 🌷🌸💐 #springfairy #springfairyblogparade #blogparade #flowereyeliner #blumen #springtime #frühling #amu #flowerpower
LIRE AUSSI: » Cette artiste maquilleuse va vous retourner la tête avec ces illusions d'optique » Geode Hair: la nouvelle coloration cheveux des filles stylées (PHOTOS)