5 choses à savoir sur les armes chimiques
L’Organisation mondiale de la santé (OMS) confirme que les symptômes observés sur les victimes du raid aérien perpétré dans le village syrien de la région d’Idlib, qui a fait près de 100 morts et des centaines de blessés le 4 avril, sont compatibles avec une exposition à une arme chimique. Cinq choses à savoir sur cette catégorie d’armes.
1. Ces armes sont interdites
L’utilisation des armes chimiques constitue un crime de guerre. Elles sont interdites par un traité international entré en vigueur en 1997 avec la Convention sur les armes chimiques. Cependant, elles sont encore utilisées dans des conflits armés. Des attaques au gaz sarin, une arme chimique neurotoxique, ont été rapportées à Damas, en Syrie, en 2013.
2. Ce sont des agents neurotoxiques
Il y a plusieurs catégories d’armes chimiques. L’une d’entre elles, sans doute en cause ici, porte le nom d’agent neurotoxique. Parmi les armes chimiques neurotoxiques, on retrouve notamment le gaz sarin, le tabun et le soman.
3. Ils sont fabriqués avec des insecticides
Les armes chimiques neurotoxiques sont fabriquées avec des insecticides développés dans les années 1930 et 1940 et des sous-composantes chimiques. Liquides à température ambiante, ces agents peuvent être libérés à partir d’une munition (missiles ou obus). Ce sont ses vapeurs, généralement incolores, inodores et insipides qui sont extrêmement toxiques. Contrairement à ce qu’on pourrait croire, le gaz sarin dont il pourrait être question dans l’attaque de cette semaine est difficile et très cher à fabriquer, en plus d’être dangereux à stocker.
4. Les effets de ces armes sur le corps humain
Les agents neurotoxiques sont absorbés par le système respiratoire, les yeux, la peau et le tube digestif. Comme leur nom l’indique, ils perturbent les liaisons chimiques entre le système nerveux et les muscles. Les symptômes varient selon la catégorie d’arme neurotoxique et peuvent inclure : transpiration, bronches qui se remplissent de mucus, vision embrouillée, vomissements, convulsions et paralysie complète du corps en quelques minutes pouvant mener à l’arrêt cardiaque. Ils sont généralement fatals, même si l’exposition n’a été que très brève.
5. Les civils peuvent difficilement s’en protéger
Le port d’une combinaison étanche et d’un masque à gaz n’est efficace que s’ils sont portés préventivement. Les personnes qui sont touchées doivent enlever leurs vêtements et décontaminer leur corps avec de l’eau. Puisque ces agents entraînent la paralysie, il faut agir très vite ou être aidé à le faire. Il existe deux antidotes qui doivent être administrés dans les minutes suivant l’exposition. Malgré tout, ils n’empêchent pas d’avoir des séquelles.
LIRE AUSSI:
» Le sarin, un puissant gaz neurotoxique mortel
» La Russie «responsable par procuration» des victimes de l'attaque chimique en Syrie
»Quelques exemples passés de terrorisme biologique et chimique
Voir aussi:
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Bodies of chlorine gas victims are seen after Assad Regime forces attacked with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Sadduldin Zaidan /Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
-
A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: A wounded kid receives medical treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: A wounded kid waits for the treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Wounded kids wait for the treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death) Body of a baby is seen after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Firas Faham/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man in taken by civil defence workers following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian child receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Children get treatment at a hospital after Assad Regime forces attacked with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Karkas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter