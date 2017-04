Egypte: au moins 11 morts dans l'attentat contre une église d'Alexandrie

FILE - In this Saturday, May 3, 2014 file photo, Al-Jazeera's award-winning Australian correspondent Peter Greste, appears in a defendants' cage in a courthouse near Tora prison in Cairo, Egypt. A senior Egyptian prison official and the country's official news agency say Greste has been freed from prison and is on his way to Cairo airport to leave the country. (AP Photo/Hamada Elrasam, File)

FILE - This combination of three 2014 file photos shows from left, Canadian-Egyptian journalist Mohamed Fahmy, Al-Jazeera's Australian correspondent Peter Greste, and Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed at a court room during their trial in Cairo, Egypt. An appeals court in Egypt on Thursday, Jan. 1, 2015 has ordered a retrial in the case of the three imprisoned Al-Jazeera English journalists. (AP Photo/Ahmed Abd El Latif, Hamada Elrasam, File) EGYPT OUT

FILE - In this Thursday, May 15, 2014 file photo, from left, Mohammed Fahmy, Canadian-Egyptian acting bureau chief of Al-Jazeera, Australian correspondent Peter Greste, and Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed appear in a defendant's cage along with several other defendants during their trial on terror charges at a courtroom in Cairo. On Wednesday, July 23, an Egyptian judge released his reasoning for harsh sentences issued against three Al-Jazeera journalists, saying they were brought together “by the devil” to fake news reports with the aim of destabilizing the country. (AP Photo/Hamada Elrasam, File)

Al Jazeera English bureau chief Mohamed Fahmy, left, producer Baher Mohamed, second left, and correspondent Peter Greste, center, stand inside the defendants' cage in a courtroom during their trial on terror charges, along with several other defendants, in Cairo Egypt, Wednesday, March 5, 2014. (AP Photo/Mohammed Abu Zaid)

Al Jazeera producer Baher Mohamed, left, and correspondent Peter Greste, center, stand inside the defendants' cage in a courtroom during their trial on terror charges, along with several other defendants, in Cairo Egypt, Wednesday, March 5, 2014. (AP Photo/Mohammed Abu Zaid)

FILE - In this Monday, March 31, 2014 file photo, Al-Jazeera English producer Baher Mohamed, left, Canadian-Egyptian acting Cairo bureau chief Mohammed Fahmy, center, and correspondent Peter Greste, right, appear in court along with several other defendants during their trial on terror charges, in Cairo, Egypt. senior Egyptian prison official and the country's official news agency said Sunday, Feb. 1, 2015, that Al-Jazeera's Australian reporter Peter Greste has been freed from prison. A Cairo airport official says Greste has left Egypt on a flight to Cyprus after his release from prison. The agency said his release on Sunday, after more than a year behind bars, followed a presidential "approval" and both said it was coordinated with the Australian Embassy in Cairo. (AP Photo/Heba Elkholy, El Shorouk, File) EGYPT OUT

FILE - In this Monday, March 31, 2014 file photo, Al-Jazeera English bureau chief Mohamed Fahmy, center, producer Baher Mohamed, center left, and correspondent Peter Greste, second right, stand in a courtroom along with several other defendants during their trial on terror charges, in Cairo, Egypt. The lawyers of an imprisoned Egyptian-Canadian Al-Jazeera journalist have called for his release, either on the basis of a recent law that allows Egypt's president to deport foreign defendants, or because of health reasons. Amal Clooney and Mark Wassouf said Monday, Nov. 24, 2014 that Mohammed Fahmy should benefit from the law, or be released because he suffers from Hepatitis C. (AP Photo/Sarah El Deeb, File)

A journalist, with black tape over the mouth to illustrate the silencing of free speech and journalists, demonstrates across the street from the Egyptian Embassy to mark a year since the detention of Al-Jazeera English journalists in Egypt, central London, Monday, Dec. 29, 2014. The unprecedented arrest and prosecution of Australian Peter Greste, Egyptian-Canadian Mohammed Fahmy and Egyptian Baher Mohammed sent a chill through the media in Egypt. They were detained in a raid on suspicion of helping the Muslim Brotherhood, which the government later declared a terrorist organization, and were sentenced to between seven and 10 years in prison in a trial that most observers called a politicized sham that lacked any evidence to incriminate the journalists of anything beyond doing their job. (AP Photo/Lefteris Pitarakis)

Yemeni journalists protest by taping shut their mouths and holding placards to denounce the imprisonment in Egypt of journalists Peter Greste, Mohamed Fahmy and Baher Mohamed, in Sanaa, Yemen, Wednesday, June 25, 2014. Egyptian President Abdel-Fattah el-Sissi on Tuesday rejected calls from the United States and other Western governments that he pardon or commute the sentences of three Al-Jazeera journalists who were handed heavy prison terms. The journalists say they are being prosecuted simply for doing their job. (AP Photo/Hani Mohammed)

Yemeni women hold placards during a protest gathering notably journalists on June 25, 2014 in the capital Sanaa in solidarity with Al-Jazeera journalists jailed in Egypt. Egypt's president said on June 24 the authorities will not interfere in the judiciary, as protests were staged worldwide in solidarity with the journalists, including award-winning Australian journalist Peter Greste who was sentenced to seven years in jail. The placards read 'journalism is not a crime'. AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED HUWAIS (Photo credit should read MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP/Getty Images)

Yemenis, one with a gag on the mouth, hold placards during a protest on June 25, 2014 in the capital Sanaa in solidarity with Al-Jazeera journalists (seen on the poster) jailed in Egypt. Egypt's president said on June 24 the authorities will not interfere in the judiciary, as protests were staged worldwide in solidarity with the journalists, including award-winning Australian journalist Peter Greste who was sentenced to seven years in jail. The placard reads 'journalism is not a crime'. AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED HUWAIS (Photo credit should read MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP/Getty Images)

LONDON, ENGLAND - JUNE 24: The BBC's Director of News and Current Affairs, James Harding (R), joins staff and colleagues from other news organisations in a one-minute silent protest outside New Broadcasting House against the seven-year jail terms given to three al-Jazeera journalists in Egypt on June 24, 2014 in London, England. A court in Cairo found al-Jazeera's Cairo bureau chief, Mohamed Fahmy, who is Canadian-Egyptian, Egyptian producer Baher Mohamed and Australian correspondent Peter Greste guilty of spreading false news. (Photo by Rob Stothard/Getty Images)

A Yemeni woman, with a gag on the mouth, holds placards during a protest on June 25, 2014 in the capital Sanaa in solidarity with Al-Jazeera journalists (seen on the posters) jailed in Egypt. Egypt's president said on June 24 the authorities will not interfere in the judiciary, as protests were staged worldwide in solidarity with the journalists, including award-winning Australian journalist Peter Greste who was sentenced to seven years in jail. AFP PHOTO / MOHAMMED HUWAIS (Photo credit should read MOHAMMED HUWAIS/AFP/Getty Images)

À suivre: 9 "preuves" ridicules présentées lors du procès des journalistes d'Al Jazeera.

The Gotye song Somebody That I Used To Know was presented to the court, according to Guardian reporter Patrick Kingsley, with no explanation given. An engineer, who helped prepare the evidence and signed a document saying it was incriminating, told the court he had not analysed it and couldn't say whether it pointed to the journalists' guilt.

According to the Australian, members of the court could barely stifle giggles when pictures of former BBC journalist Peter Greste's laptop was analysed in court. Pictures of his parents on holiday in Latvia and Germany were shown to the court, without any comment on why they formed evidence against Greste.

The court was shown a report on Somalia Greste had done for the BBC’s Panorama program — for which he had won a Peabody Award. “It shows there is not a single shred of evidence against us,” Greste said at the time. “But I’m also very proud — I won a Peabody for that. “I wish they had shown more of that programme because it shows the sort of journalism we do rather than the sort of journalism we are alleged to have done.”

The short video was shown to the court from Greste's laptop on April 11. His lawyer told the judge: “Your Honour, it has taken several sessions of this court to reach a point where we are watching videos from Kenya and Somalia which have nothing to do with Egypt.”

Al Jazeera quoted reporters in the room as saying the picture of Fahmy standing behind former Egyptian military chief Mohamed Hussein Tantawihad been "clearly doctored". “But, doctored or not doctored,” his brother Adel Fahmy told the Globe and Mail, “there’s nothing wrong with it because it was taken prior to the Muslim Brotherhood regime.”

Footage of sheep farming was submitted as part of the video evidence, according to the Globe and Mail. No further comment was made.

None of the journalists have ever worked there and had nothing to do with the clip that was shown, according to the Australian.

None of the journalists ever worked on the documentary in question.