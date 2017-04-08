Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Pearl Jam, Joan Baez entrent au panthéon du rock avec un appel à militer

Les icônes grunge Pearl Jam et la légende du folk Joan Baez ont appelé une nouvelle génération à s'engager et à militer, lors de leur cérémonie d'entrée au Rock'n Roll Hall of fame, le panthéon du rock.

Tupac Shakur est également entré dans ce Temple de la renommée des musiciens situé à Cleveland (en Ohio), et devient le premier rappeur ainsi honoré de manière individuelle.

Les pionniers du rock progressif Yes, l'expérimental Electric Light Orchestra et le groupe Journey ont aussi été honorés vendredi soir lors d'un concert à New York.

Eddie Vedder, le leader de Pearl Jam, a profité de cette opportunité pour lancer un appel en faveur de la protection de l'environnement, insistant sur le fait que le réchauffement climatique n'était pas "une fausse information".

"On ne peut pas être la génération sur laquelle l'Histoire se retournera et se demandera: Pourquoi n'ont-ils pas fait tout ce qui est humainement possible pour résoudre cette crise, la plus importante de notre époque ?", a-t-il lancé au public du Barclays Center à Brooklyn.

Pour cette cérémonie, Pearl Jam avait convié les cinq batteurs qui ont successivement occupé cette position dans le groupe, et pour la première fois en 25 ans le groupe a joué avec son batteur original, Dave Krusen.

Une des artistes les plus engagées des années 1960, Joan Baez, a reconnu que la jeune génération, et même sa propre petite-fille, ne connaissaient pas sa musique. Mais l'artiste de 76 ans a dit sa fierté d'avoir passé sa vie à "dire la vérité", depuis les campagnes contre la guerre du Vietnam jusqu'à celles en faveur des droits civiques aux Etats-Unis.

"Maintenant, dans la réalité politique et culturelle dans laquelle nous nous trouvons il reste beaucoup à faire", a-t-elle souligné. "Laissez-nous construire un pont, un grand pont, un magnifique pont pour une fois encore accueillir ceux qui sont pauvres et fatigués", a-t-elle poursuivi, juxtaposant des paroles de Donald Trump et du poème d'accueil des immigrés inscrit sur la Statue de la Liberté.

"Je veux que ma petite-fille sache que je me suis battue contre une marée diabolique et que j'avais le soutien des masses", a ajouté l'artiste avant de chanter "Deportees", ode aux travailleurs mexicains de Woody Guthrie.

Tupac, tué en 1996 à 25 ans dans une fusillade aux circonstances toujours floues, a été introduit par Snoop Dogg, autre figure du gangsta rap: "Tu vivras pour toujours, ils ne peuvent pas te prendre ça", a-t-il dit en pointant le trophée du Hall of Fame vers le ciel, insistant sur le fait que Tupac était pour lui "le plus grand rappeur de tous les temps".

