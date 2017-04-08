Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Le suspect est un Ouzbek de 39 ans

L'homme en garde à vue après l'attentat au camion bélier qui a fait quatre morts vendredi à Stockholm est un Ouzbek de 39 ans connu des services de renseignement, ont annoncé les autorités suédoises samedi.

La police a aussi précisé avoir retrouvé un engin suspect dans la cabine du camion, sans pouvoir en préciser la nature exacte pour le moment.

"C'est un homme de 39 ans d'Ouzbékistan", a déclaré lors d'une conférence de presse le responsable de la police suédoise, Dan Eliasson, au sujet de l'homme arrêté et placé en garde à vue quelques heures après l'attaque.

Il était connu des services de renseignement, a précisé leur chef, Anders Thornberg. "Il a fait surface dans notre collecte de renseignement dans le passé", a-t-il dit lors de la même conférence de presse, sans indiquer pour quels faits.

La police a par ailleurs indiqué avoir trouvé dans le véhicule utlisé pour l'attaque "un engin qui n'y a pas sa place. (...) Nous ne pouvons pas dire ce que c'est à ce stade, (...) si c'est une bombe ou un engin inflammable", a dit M. Eliasson.

  Police cordon off the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017.

