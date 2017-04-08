Inondations: la surveillance de plusieurs rivières menaçantes se poursuit

Premier of Saskatchewan Brad Wall walks though a puddle after returning from a helicopter tour of flooded areas around Melville, Sask., before heading back to Regina on his plane on Wednesday, July 2, 2014

A section of Highway 16 has been completely washed out near Elfros, Sask. on Wednesday, July 2, 2014. Nearly 90 communities in Saskatchewan and Manitoba have declared emergencies because of flooding and more than 500 people have been forced to leave their homes.

High water levels in fields make sideroads unpassable in Springside, Sask. on Wednesday, July 2,2014. Nearly 90 communities in Saskatchewan and Manitoba have declared emergencies because of flooding and more than 500 people have been forced to leave their homes.

A bridge that connects Springside to Mellville, Sask. is on the verge of washing out on Wednesday, July 2, 2014. Nearly 90 communities in Saskatchewan and Manitoba have declared emergencies because of flooding and more than 500 people have been forced to leave their homes.

Murray Blakwill carries bags of food he recovered from his parents flooded home in Springside, Sask., Wednesday, July 2,2014. Nearly 90 communities in Saskatchewan and Manitoba have declared emergencies because of flooding and more than 500 people have been forced to leave their homes. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Liam Richards

Floodwaters invade a farmstead near Gainsborough, Sask., during Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall's aerial tour of flood-ravaged southeast Saskatchewan on Wednesday, July 02, 2014.

Premier Brad Wall looks gingerly at a gap in Saskatchewan Highway 18 just east of Carnduff during a tour of the province's flood-ravaged southeast on Wednesday.

Floodwaters surround cottages and homes on Crooked Lake, Sask., during Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall's aerial tour of flood-ravaged southeast Saskatchewan on Wednesday, July 02, 2014.

Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall looks out during his aerial tour of flood-ravaged southeast Saskatchewan on Wednesday, July 02, 2014.

Vehicles drive over a submerged section of Highway 5 near Humboldt, Sask. on Wednesday, July 2, 2014. Nearly 90 communities in Saskatchewan and Manitoba have declared emergencies because of flooding and more than 500 people have been forced to leave their homes.

Highway 47 North is almost unpassable in Springside, Sask. on Wednesday, July 2, 2014. Nearly 90 communities in Saskatchewan and Manitoba have declared emergencies because of flooding and more than 500 people have been forced to leave their homes.

An aerial view of the flooding in Alida, in southeast Saskatchewan is shown on Wednesday, July 2, 2014. Nearly 90 communities in Saskatchewan and Manitoba have declared emergencies because of flooding and more than 500 people have been forced to leave their homes.

An aerial view of the flooding about ten miles north of Alida, in southeast Saskatchewan, is shown on Wednesday, July 2, 2014. Nearly 90 communities in Saskatchewan and Manitoba have declared emergencies because of flooding and more than 500 people have been forced to leave their homes.

Ditches and culverts are at capacity due to overland flooding in Brandon and surrounding southwest Manitoba, Monday, June 30, 2014. Southwest Manitoba has seen a large amount of rainfall the past several days.

Signage slows traffic due to overland flooding in Brandon and surrounding southwest Manitoba, Monday, June 30, 2014. Southwest Manitoba has seen a large amount of rainfall the past several days

A herd of cattle is stranded between a fence and a rising creek outside Brandon, Man., Monday, June 30, 2014. Southwest Manitoba has seen a large amount of rainfall the past several days.

Security and WestJet staff closed the road to Brandon's airport due to overland flooding in Brandon and surrounding southwest Manitoba, Monday, June 30, 2014. Southwest Manitoba has seen a large amount of rainfall the past several days.

Brandon city staff members Brad Pavlick and Mike Messel close a road due to overland flooding in Brandon and surrounding southwest Manitoba, Monday, June 30, 2014. Southwest Manitoba has seen a large amount of rainfall the past several days.

A bit of blue sky peeks through as Optimist Soccer Park has been closed due to overland flooding in Brandon and surrounding south west Manitoba, Monday, June 30, 2014. Southwest Manitoba has seen a large amount of rainfall the past several days.