DETAILS • All #makeup, no Photoshop • "Inception" makeup illusion inspired by a photoshopped image of Paul Ryan. Used @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_canada pencil and liquid eyeliners plus matte eyeshadows for this look. Lashes are all @houseoflashes "Knockout" falsies except for the littlest ones that I had to paint on. Took 3 hours. How I do my 5-minute #browblock (works for thinner brows): Dab @Duoadhesive or Prosaide on brows and press them with a spatula until your brow hairs are flattened. Wait till it's dry completely then apply colour corrective concealer on with a @beautyblender, pressing it hard into the hairs. Powder, press, and repeat concealer if needed until you achieve the coverage you want! ✨👀 __________________________________________________ Winner of #MIMLESORIGINALS makeup contest will be announced in the next post! 😍🤗💖

