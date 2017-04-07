Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

Cette artiste maquilleuse va vous retourner la tête avec ces illusions d'optique (PHOTOS)

Publication: Mis à jour:
Imprimer

Mimi Choi, cette artiste maquilleuse vivant à Toronto va vous fasciner avec ses maquillages absolument renversants et qui créent de vraies illusions d'optique.

Elle partage ses créations sur son compte Instagram suivi par 130 000 abonnés. Ici pas de Photoshop utilisé.

Cette véritable artiste ne partage aucune astuce ni conseil, elle se contente de publier ses réalisations qu'elle


DETAILS • All #makeup, no Photoshop • "Inception" makeup illusion inspired by a photoshopped image of Paul Ryan. Used @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_canada pencil and liquid eyeliners plus matte eyeshadows for this look. Lashes are all @houseoflashes "Knockout" falsies except for the littlest ones that I had to paint on. Took 3 hours. How I do my 5-minute #browblock (works for thinner brows): Dab @Duoadhesive or Prosaide on brows and press them with a spatula until your brow hairs are flattened. Wait till it's dry completely then apply colour corrective concealer on with a @beautyblender, pressing it hard into the hairs. Powder, press, and repeat concealer if needed until you achieve the coverage you want! ✨👀 __________________________________________________ Winner of #MIMLESORIGINALS makeup contest will be announced in the next post! 😍🤗💖

A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) on










"If people copy you, move on. Create better, more unique things. They will always be one step behind, playing catchup." - @minsooky ___________ Close-up of the signature multiple-eye/lips makeup illusion I did on Emma yesterday. This might or might not have contributed to me fainting on the street after work, haha. 😅 Thank God @andrewy527 was there to collect me off the ground. To all makeup artists: Don't forget to eat this weekend. #MIMLESHALLOWEEN ___________ All hand-painted using @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca flash palettes and Aqua XL eye pencils. Lashes are @velourlashesofficial "Whispie Sweet Nothings". Used @evepearl HD foundation and @stilacosmetics intense black stay-all-day eyeliner to define the eyes.

A post shared by ＭＩＭＩ ＣＨＯＩ (@mimles) on


LIRE AUSSI:

» Maquillage printemps 2017: 21 nouveaux produits de beauté pour un look frais » Inspiration maquillage: les lèvres naturelles pour embrasser le printemps

À lire aussi sur le HuffPost Québec

Close
Le maquillage selon différentes femmes
sur

  • «Le maquillage peut aider les femmes à présenter une version plus polie d'elles-mêmes. Ça nous permet, les femmes fortes, les mères occupées, les présidentes, les superfemmes de créer l'illusion de huit heures de sommeil, même si ce n'est pas le cas. Quand on se sent bien à propos de nous, que ce soit avec ou sans maquillage, nous sommes impossibles à arrêter.» -- Lisa Roche

  • «Plus ou moins, on utilise toutes le même maquillage, et la façon dont je le porte me permet de dicter quelles parties de moi font que je ne porte pas de maquillage. Que je le porte ou pas, ça parle de mon moi intérieur, sur comment je me sens.» -- Reejuta

  • «Le bonheur, c'est beau. Et si le maquillage vous rend heureux, alors porter le! Si non, eh bien ne vous en faites pas avec cela. Peu importe, nous devrions toutes êtres confiantes et heureuses, parce que c'est de là que vient la vraie beauté.» -- Sioned Kay Kirkpatrick

  • «J'aime le maquillage parce que ça donne plus de définition à mon visage. Je déteste le maquillage parce que ça ne montre pas qui je suis vraiment.» -- Angelita Gillette

  • «Je crois que le maquillage est un outil pour faire valoir la beauté de chacun. Par contre le moins j'en porte, le plus belle je me sens.» -- Olivia Connors

  • «Je porte du maquillage à différents degrés, quand ça me plaît ; je pense toujours à la raison pour laquelle je le fais par contre.» -- Halah Ahmad

  • «Je dirais que j'aime le maquillage, mais je sens que je m'y fie trop. Nous oublions d'aimer notre beauté naturelle parce que les standards de beauté de la société sont tellement disproportionnés.» -- Isadora Laveau

  • «Ma mère ne portait jamais de maquillage et elle m'a toujours dit qu'elle n'en avait pas besoin et elle ne me laissait pas en porter. Je n'ai jamais pris l'habitude d'en mettre. Je ne le déteste pas, je ne l'adore pas, je fais juste très confiance à ma mère.» -- Kayla McGarrell

  • «Le visage d'une personne est comme un canevas vide. Le maquillage est la peinture qui crée l'ambiance de la pièce. Chaque chose qu'un artiste crée vient de l'âme. L'amour, la douleur, la joie, transcende chaque pièce, comme le fait le maquillage sur le visage d'une personne. » -- Vanessa Ly

  • «J'aime et je déteste le maquillage, de la même manière que j'aime et je déteste chaque chose qui est à la fois destructrice et créative. Traiter le visage des femmes comme de l'art est une idée magnifique, mais attacher notre valeur à un masque est complètement destructeur. Chaque femme doit trouver sa balance.» -- Amanda Beattie

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Suggérer une correction

 

Discussions