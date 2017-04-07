Cette artiste maquilleuse va vous retourner la tête avec ces illusions d'optique (PHOTOS)
Mimi Choi, cette artiste maquilleuse vivant à Toronto va vous fasciner avec ses maquillages absolument renversants et qui créent de vraies illusions d'optique.
Elle partage ses créations sur son compte Instagram suivi par 130 000 abonnés. Ici pas de Photoshop utilisé.
Cette véritable artiste ne partage aucune astuce ni conseil, elle se contente de publier ses réalisations qu'elle
DETAILS • All #makeup, no Photoshop • "Inception" makeup illusion inspired by a photoshopped image of Paul Ryan. Used @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_canada pencil and liquid eyeliners plus matte eyeshadows for this look. Lashes are all @houseoflashes "Knockout" falsies except for the littlest ones that I had to paint on. Took 3 hours. How I do my 5-minute #browblock (works for thinner brows): Dab @Duoadhesive or Prosaide on brows and press them with a spatula until your brow hairs are flattened. Wait till it's dry completely then apply colour corrective concealer on with a @beautyblender, pressing it hard into the hairs. Powder, press, and repeat concealer if needed until you achieve the coverage you want! ✨👀 __________________________________________________ Winner of #MIMLESORIGINALS makeup contest will be announced in the next post! 😍🤗💖
Wow 61K+ likes on this look so far! 😳 Thanks for the overwhelming amount of support and love everyone! ❤ For those who is wondering if this was Photoshopped -- No, this was done with just #makeup, please see the video in the last post. 😊 Unfortunately, I do not do video tutorials because most of the time I don't actually know what I'm trying to achieve or if it's even going to be successful at all. 😅 I really enjoy creating spontaneously so planning tutorials would not give me the same kind of satisfaction. I hope that my strange creatives can inspire people to think out of the box and create a style and trend that is unique to themselves. 🌟
This is #makeup • WORLDS WITHIN ME • Starting #2017 with this little layered-face makeup illusion inspired by a surreal drawing by @miles_art -- Thanks @ahlam_mallak for the suggestion! ❤️ _________ Products used: @kryolanofficial aquacolors, @suvabeauty hydra liners and @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca eyeshadows. Lashes are @houseoflashes "Mon Chéri"
Last one of this look I did on @lahbra 🖤😈💥 I used @patmcgrathreal #METALMORPHOSIS005 Everything Kit for the "cutouts", #LUST004 Kit for the lips and MAKE UP FOR EVER @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca kohl liners and ink liner for painting the extra eyes. Inspired by cardboard cutouts and digitally-manipulated photographs. Go to @blancheworld to see the rules for entering the new #BLANCHEWINS contest to win THE @patmcgrathreal Metalmorphosis 005 Kit! ✨
SWIRL 🌪🌪🌪 This is makeup • I'm back! Sorry for the lack of #makeup updates as I'm still pretty sick and I've been confined to my bed for almost 2 weeks now. But today I finally woke up with an appetite of a sumo wrestler and have enough energy to do a little #opticalillusion on my face using @suvabeauty Hydra cream base in "Dark Humor Matte". 🌚✌🏼️Used @stilacosmetics matte black eyeshadow for shading. Stay tuned for more weird 💩!
FACE ON CRACK 🔥 Same same but different. 👹Another version of my BROKEN FACE makeup #illusion using @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca Aqua lip liners, Aqua XL pencils, artist shadows, Aqua brow and @velourlashesofficial "Whispie Sweet Nothings". All #makeup, no Photoshop. If 2016 was 3/10 bizarre, 2017 will be 6/10. #fleekface #toomuchcoffee
My very sweet and long holiday has officially ended and I'm again back in hamster wheel working mode. 🌚 I think my most recent creative deserves one last post because I put 5 dizzying hours into it. I even had to take a small nap in between to prevent my eyes from staying crossed forever. 😶 ________________ LACE UP 👟👁🎀 • Shoelace quadruple eye #makeup illusion using @suvabeauty Hydra liners, @nyxcosmetics @nyxcosmetics_canada liquid eyeliners, @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca artist eyeshadows and @houseoflashes "Knockout" false lashes. All makeup, no Photoshop.
"If people copy you, move on. Create better, more unique things. They will always be one step behind, playing catchup." - @minsooky ___________ Close-up of the signature multiple-eye/lips makeup illusion I did on Emma yesterday. This might or might not have contributed to me fainting on the street after work, haha. 😅 Thank God @andrewy527 was there to collect me off the ground. To all makeup artists: Don't forget to eat this weekend. #MIMLESHALLOWEEN ___________ All hand-painted using @makeupforeverofficial @makeupforeverca flash palettes and Aqua XL eye pencils. Lashes are @velourlashesofficial "Whispie Sweet Nothings". Used @evepearl HD foundation and @stilacosmetics intense black stay-all-day eyeliner to define the eyes.
LIRE AUSSI:
» Maquillage printemps 2017: 21 nouveaux produits de beauté pour un look frais » Inspiration maquillage: les lèvres naturelles pour embrasser le printemps