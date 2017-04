Une mannequin accuse le propriétaire des Oilers de lui avoir offert de l'argent contre des faveurs sexuelles

2016 Rio Olympics - Opening ceremony - Maracana - Rio de Janeiro, Brazil - 05/08/2016. Brazilian top model Gisele Bundchen takes part in the opening ceremony. REUTERS/Damir Sagolj FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS

Model Adriana Lima arrives for the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Kendall Jenner poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Mal de pierres" (From the Land of the Moon) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 15, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

MMVA host model Gigi Hadid arrives for the iHeartRadio Much Music Video Awards (MMVAs) in Toronto, Ontario, Canada June 19, 2016. REUTERS/Peter Power

Actress Rosie Huntington-Whiteley poses at the premiere of the film "Mechanic: Resurrection" at the Arclight Hollywood on Monday, Aug. 22, 2016, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

Model Liu Wen poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "La fille inconnue" (The Unknown Girl) in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 18, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Jasmine Tookes arrives at the CFDA Fashion Awards at the Hammerstein Ballroom on Monday, June 6, 2016, in New York. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Model Joan Smalls poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Youth" in competition at the 68th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, southern France, May 20, 2015. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Model Karlie Kloss arrives for the 2016 CFDA Fashion Awards in Manhattan, New York, U.S., June 6, 2016. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Model Barbara Palvin poses on the red carpet as she arrives for the screening of the film "Julieta" in competition at the 69th Cannes Film Festival in Cannes, France, May 17, 2016. REUTERS/Yves Herman

Photo by: Westcom/STAR MAX/IPx 8/28/16 Taylor Marie Hill at The 2016 MTV Video Music Awards. (Madison Square Garden, NYC)

Model Lily Aldridge arrives at the Metropolitan Museum of Art Costume Institute Gala (Met Gala) to celebrate the opening of "Manus x Machina: Fashion in an Age of Technology" in the Manhattan borough of New York, May 2, 2016. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz