Attentat à Stockholm: la police diffuse des images d'un homme recherché
La police suédoise a diffusé des images de vidéo-surveillance d'un homme qu'elle recherche pour l'attentat au camion bélier commis vendredi à Stockholm, dont le chauffeur n'a pas été arrêté, a-t-elle annoncé lors d'une conférence de presse.
"Nous n'avons pas de contact avec celui ou ceux qui conduisaient le véhicule", a déclaré un responsable de l'enquête, Dan Eliasson.
Un autre policier, Ulf Johansson, a montré à la presse un homme relativement jeune portant une capuche noire, filmé par une caméra à proximité immédiate des lieux de l'attentat.
La police n'a donné lors de cette conférence de presse aucune information sur le nombre de blessés et de morts. "Il y a beaucoup de blessés (...) et des informations selon lesquelles il y a des morts. Nous ne pouvons pas à l'heure actuelle confirmer le nombre de blessés et de morts", a déclaré M. Eliasson.
"Plusieurs personnes sont blessées et il y a également des morts", écrivait la police dans un communiqué.
La police a appelé les citoyens à ne pas venir dans le centre de la capitale suédoise.
Police cordon off the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Police cordons the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers stand in the centre of Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ilze Filks
Three people killed in incident when a truck was driven Friday April 7 2017 into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Andreas Schyman/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. NO COMMERCIAL SALES.
