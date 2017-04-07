Stockholm: les images de la panique aprÃ¨s l'attentat au camion en SuÃ¨de (VIDÃ‰O)
Les images montrent des passants fuir la grande rue piÃ©tonne du centre de Stockholm et les forces de l'ordre avancer avec prÃ©caution vers le lieu du drame.
Un camion a renversÃ© des passants en plein centre de la capitale suÃ©doise vendredi 7 avril, tuant plusieurs personnes et faisant "beaucoup de blessÃ©s", ont affirmÃ© les services de sÃ©curitÃ© suÃ©dois.
Le drame, qualifiÃ© d'Â«attentatÂ» par les autoritÃ©s, s'est produit peu avant 13H, heure locale, Ã proximitÃ© d'un grand magasin, au croisement d'une grande artÃ¨re et de la rue piÃ©tonne la plus frÃ©quentÃ©e de la capitale.
Une fumÃ©e Ã©paisse s'Ã©levait de ce lieu entourÃ© par la police d'un pÃ©rimÃ¨tre de sÃ©curitÃ©, selon les images des tÃ©lÃ©visions. Des hÃ©licoptÃ¨res survolaient le centre-ville.
-
Police cordon off the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
TOPSHOT - Police cordons the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
A police officer works at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, on April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, on April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TT NYHETSBYRÃƒÂ…N AND TT News Agency / Noella Johansson / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read NOELLA JOHANSSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Special Police forces work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, on April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TT NYHETSBYRÃƒÂ…N AND TT News Agency / Jessica GOW / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read JESSICA GOW/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TT News Agency / Noella JOHANSSON / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read NOELLA JOHANSSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Armed police operates at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TT News Agency / Noella JOHANSSON / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read NOELLA JOHANSSON/AFP/Getty Images)
Police officers stand in the centre of Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ilze Filks
Three people killed in incident when a truck was driven Friday April 7 2017 into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Andreas Schyman/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. NO COMMERCIAL SALES.
People killed in incident when a truck was driven Friday April 7 2017 into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Jessica Gow/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. NO COMMERCIAL SALES.