Huffpost Canada Quebec qc
Édition: ca
Region: QC

Attaque à Stockholm: un homme en garde à vue pour «acte terroriste»

 |  Par Agence France-Presse
Publication: Mis à jour:
Imprimer

Un homme soupçonné d'"acte terroriste" a été placé en garde à vue samedi à Stockholm au lendemain de l'attaque au camion bélier qui a fait 4 morts et 15 blessés dans la capitale suédoise, a annoncé le parquet.

LIRE AUSSI:
» Attentat mortel au camion à Stockholm
» Les images de la panique après l'attentat au camion (VIDÉO)


Cet hommme est celui interpellé vendredi soir à Märsta, une petite ville du nord de l'agglomération stockholmoise. Ce serait un Ouzbek de 39 ans, sympathisant de l'organisation Etat islamique, selon le quotidien Aftonbladet. Il est soupçonné "d'homicides à caractère terroriste", a précisé à l'AFP la porte-parole du parquet, Karin Rosander.

Close
Attentat au camion à Stockholm
sur

  • Police cordon off the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • TOPSHOT - Police cordons the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • A police officer works at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, on April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, on April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TT NYHETSBYRÃN AND TT News Agency / Noella Johansson / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read NOELLA JOHANSSON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Special Police forces work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, on April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TT NYHETSBYRÃN AND TT News Agency / Jessica GOW / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read JESSICA GOW/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TT News Agency / Noella JOHANSSON / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read NOELLA JOHANSSON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Armed police operates at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TT News Agency / Noella JOHANSSON / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read NOELLA JOHANSSON/AFP/Getty Images)

  • Police officers stand in the centre of Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ilze Filks

  • Three people killed in incident when a truck was driven Friday April 7 2017 into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Andreas Schyman/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. NO COMMERCIAL SALES.

  • People killed in incident when a truck was driven Friday April 7 2017 into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Jessica Gow/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. NO COMMERCIAL SALES.

Partager
Tweeter
PUBLICITÉ
Partager
fermer
Image affichée

Abonnez-vous à notre page sur Facebook
Suivez-nous sur Twitter

 

Discussions