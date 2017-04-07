Attaque à Stockholm: un homme en garde à vue pour «acte terroriste»
Un homme soupçonné d'"acte terroriste" a été placé en garde à vue samedi à Stockholm au lendemain de l'attaque au camion bélier qui a fait 4 morts et 15 blessés dans la capitale suédoise, a annoncé le parquet.
LIRE AUSSI:
» Attentat mortel au camion à Stockholm
» Les images de la panique après l'attentat au camion (VIDÉO)
Cet hommme est celui interpellé vendredi soir à Märsta, une petite ville du nord de l'agglomération stockholmoise. Ce serait un Ouzbek de 39 ans, sympathisant de l'organisation Etat islamique, selon le quotidien Aftonbladet. Il est soupçonné "d'homicides à caractère terroriste", a précisé à l'AFP la porte-parole du parquet, Karin Rosander.
-
Police cordon off the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND / ALTERNATIVE CROP (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
TOPSHOT - Police cordons the truck which crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A police officer works at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, on April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Emergency servies work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, on April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TT NYHETSBYRÃ N AND TT News Agency / Noella Johansson / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read NOELLA JOHANSSON/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Special Police forces work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, on April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TT NYHETSBYRÃ N AND TT News Agency / Jessica GOW / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read JESSICA GOW/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TT News Agency / Noella JOHANSSON / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read NOELLA JOHANSSON/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Armed police operates at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / Jonathan NACKSTRAND (Photo credit should read JONATHAN NACKSTRAND/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police officers work at the scene where a truck crashed into the Ahlens department store at Drottninggatan in central Stockholm, April 7, 2017. / AFP PHOTO / TT News Agency / Noella JOHANSSON / Sweden OUT (Photo credit should read NOELLA JOHANSSON/AFP/Getty Images)
-
Police officers stand in the centre of Stockholm, Sweden, April 7, 2017. REUTERS/Ilze Filks
-
Three people killed in incident when a truck was driven Friday April 7 2017 into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Andreas Schyman/via REUTERS
-
People killed in incident when a truck was driven Friday April 7 2017 into a department store in central Stockholm, Sweden April 7, 2017. TT News Agency/Jessica Gow/via REUTERS ATTENTION EDITORS - THIS IMAGE WAS PROVIDED BY A THIRD PARTY. FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY. NOT FOR SALE FOR MARKETING OR ADVERTISING CAMPAIGNS. SWEDEN OUT. NO COMMERCIAL OR EDITORIAL SALES IN SWEDEN. NO COMMERCIAL SALES.
