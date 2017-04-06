La tÃ©lÃ©vision d'Ã‰tat syrienne qualifie les frappes amÃ©ricaines d'Â«agressionÂ»
La tÃ©lÃ©vision d'Etat syrienne a qualifiÃ© vendredi d'"agression" les frappes amÃ©ricaines contre une base aÃ©rienne du rÃ©gime, une source militaire Ã©voquant des "pertes".
"Agression amÃ©ricaine visant des cibles militaires syriennes avec plusieurs missiles", a alertÃ© la chaÃ®ne sitÃ´t aprÃ¨s l'annonce amÃ©ricaine.
"L'une de nos bases aÃ©riennes dans le centre du pays a Ã©tÃ© visÃ©e Ã l'aube par un missile tirÃ© par les Etats-Unis, provoquant des pertes", a ensuite signalÃ© une source militaire citÃ©e par la tÃ©lÃ©vision d'Etat, sans prÃ©ciser s'il s'agit de pertes humaines ou matÃ©rielles.
"Cete agression amÃ©ricaine vient aprÃ¨s la campagne mÃ©diatique de dÃ©nigrement menÃ©e par des pays (...) aprÃ¨s ce qui s'est passÃ© Ã Khan Cheikhoun", a indiquÃ© pour sa part l'agence officielle Sana.
L'attaque chimique prÃ©sumÃ©e, qui a fait au moins 86 morts dans cette ville du nord-ouest syrien selon l'Observatoire syrien des droits de l'Homme, a Ã©tÃ© imputÃ©e au rÃ©gime de Bachar al-Assad, notamment par Washington, Paris et Londres.
