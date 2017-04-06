Lindsay Lohan pose en burkini en Thaïlande.

Lindsay Lohan at the "The Parent Trap" Los Angeles Premiere on July 2, 1998.

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a private screening of 'Dinner with Friends' July 28, 2001 in Southhampton, New York. (Photo by George De Sota/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the film premiere of 'Treasure Planet' at The Cinerama Dome on November 17, 2002 in Hollywood, California. The film opens nationwide on November 27, 2002. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends The 2003 Teen Choice Awards held at Universal Amphitheater on August 2, 2003 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends Macy's and Teen People's 'Freaky Friday' Mother/Daughter Fashion Show at Macy's Herald Square August 6, 2003 in New York City. Mothers and daughters were encouraged to switch styles in competition for prizes. (Photo by Matt Peyton/Getty Images for Disney)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives to the 2003 MTV Video Music Awards at Radio City Music Hall on August 28, 2003 in New York City. (Photo by Frank Micelotta/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan attends NBC's Access Hollywood Golden Globe Party, January 25, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Giulio Marcocchi/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan appears on stage during taping for MTV Spring Break 2004 on the beach deck at 'The City' March 12, 2004 in Cancun, Mexico. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the premiere of Paramount's 'Mean Girls' at the Cinerama Dome, on April 19, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actress Tina Fey and actress Lindsay Lohan hug at the after-party for Paramount's 'Mean Girls' at the Cinerama Dome Theater on April 19, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the T-Mobile Sidekick II Launch Party held at the Grove on August 4, 2004 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Actor Wilmer Valderrama and actress Lindsay Lohan attends the '5th Annual Latin Grammy Awards' held at the Shrine Auditorium on September 1, 2004 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Singer Lindsay Lohan attends the MTV's Iced Out New Years Eve celebration on December 31, 2004 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the 7th Annual Young Hollywood Awards at the Music Box/Henry Fonda Theater on May 1, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actress Paris Hilton and actress Lindsay Lohan pose for pictures at the Evening with an Icon - Happy Birthday Marilyn Monroe auction at Meson G on June 1, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives to the 2005 MTV Movie Awards at the Shrine Auditorium June 4, 2005 in Los Angeles, California. The 14th annual award show will premiere on MTV Thursday, June 9. (Photo By Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan poses for a photo backstage during MTV's Total Request Live at the MTV Times Square Studios June 22, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Scott Gries/Getty Images)

Singer Lindsay Lohan makes an appearance at MTV's Total Request Live on November 11, 2005 in New York City. (Photo by Peter Kramer/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan walks the runway at The Heart Truth - Red Dress Fall 2006 fashion show at the 'Tent' during Olympus Fashion Week at Bryant Park in New York City. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party at Mortons on March 5, 2006 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Mark Mainz/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the Conde Nast Traveler hot list party April 18, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Bryan Bedder/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the after party for the 'A Prairie Home Companion' premiere at the Hudson Hotel June 4, 2006 in New York City. (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives during the sixth day of the 63rd Venice Film Festival on September 4, 2006 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan and boyfriend Harry Morton arrive at the Hotel Luna Baglioni to attend a dinner party promoting 'Bobby' (work in progress) during the seventh day of the 63rd Venice Film Festival on September 5, 2006 in Venice, Italy. (Photo by Elisabetta Villa/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the premiere screening of Showtime's 'The Tudors' at the Egyptian Theatre on March 26, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

DJ Samantha Ronson and actress Lindsay Lohan DJ at an event with Charlotte Ronson at Warehouse on April 12, 2007 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Junko Kimura/Getty Images for Showroom Seven)

Actor Lindsay Lohan attends the Us Hollywood 2007 Party at Sugar on April 26, 2007 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Stephen Shugerman/Getty Images)

In this handout photo provided by the Santa Monica Police Department, Lindsay Lohan appears in a booking photo on July 24, 2007 in Santa Monica, California. Lohan, 21, was charged with drunken driving and cocaine possession and released on $25,000 dollars bail. (Photo by Santa Monica Police Department via Getty Images)

In this handout photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, actress Lindsay Lohan poses for a booking photo after being arrested on DUI charges at Lynwood jail on November 15, 2007 in Los Angeles, California. Lohan voluntarily reported to the facility to serve her minimum 24-hour jail sentence that was part of a plea bargain for two DUI charges. She checked out 84 minutes after booking. (Photo by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the premiere of Paramount Picture's 'Cloverfield' at the Paramount Pictures Lot on January 16, 2008 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan poses during the Paper Magazine 'March Issue' luncheon held at the Sunset Marquis Hotel & Villas on March 4, 2008 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Singer Lindsay Lohan arrives at the KIIS-FM's 2008 Wango Tango concert held at the Verizon Wireless Amphitheater on May 10, 2008 in Irvine, California. (Photo by Noel Vasquez/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan and DJ Samantha Ronson attend the Charlotte Ronson Spring 2009 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Promenade in Bryant Park on September 6, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images for IMG)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends a screening of 'Filth and Wisdom' hosted by The Cinema Society and Dolce and Gabbana at the IFC Center on October 13, 2008 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the Matthew Williamson New York Store Opening during Mercedes-Benz Fall 2009 Fashion Week on February 15, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the launch of A/X Watches at the SLS Hotel on April 15, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Michael Buckner/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan appears at the Wet Republic pool at the MGM Grand Hotel/Casino as she celebrates her birthday and her Sevin Nyne brand tanning mist June 27, 2009 in Las Vegas, Nevada. Lohan turns 23 on July 2. (Photo by Ethan Miller/Getty Images for Wet Republic)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the Cinema Society and Hugo Boss screening of 'Inglourious Basterds' at the SVA Theater on August 17, 2009 in New York City. (Photo by Andrew H. Walker/Getty Images for The Weinstein Company)

Lindsay Lohan attends the 6126 Pop-Up Shop party at Revolve Flagship store on August 28, 2009 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Angela Weiss/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the G Star Spring 2010 fashion show at Hammerstein Ballroom on September 15, 2009 in New York, New York. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images|)

Lindsay Lohan attends a photocall on the third and final day of the three day F1 Rocks Singapore concert at Fort Canning Park on September 26, 2009 in Singapore. (Photo by Alphonso Chan/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at Beverly Hills Municipal Court on October 16, 2009 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at the InStyle and Warner Bros. 67th Annual Golden Globes after party held at the Oasis Courtyard at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on January 17, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan attends the Viktor & Rolf Ready to Wear show as part of the Paris Womenswear Fashion Week Fall/Winter 2011 at Espace Ephemere Tuileries on March 6, 2010 in Paris, France. (Photo by Julien M. Hekimian/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at Star Magazine's Young Hollywood Issue launch party held at Voyeur on March 31, 2010 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jason Merritt/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan arrives for a hearing to respond to allegations she has not completed a set number of alcohol education classes, at the Beverly Hills Courthouse on May 24, 2010. Lindsay Lohan who failed to appear for a court hearing in Los Angeles last week, prompted a judge to issue an arrest warrant that was later withdrawn when lawyers for the troubled actress posted bail. Lohan, 23, had been ordered to appear before Judge Marsha Revel to respond to allegations she has not completed a set number of alcohol education classes required under the terms of her probation. AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan arrives at the 2010 MTV Movie Awards held at the Gibson Amphitheatre at Universal Studios on June 6, 2010 in Universal City, California. (Photo by Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan arrives for a probation violation hearing at the Beverly Hills Courthouse on July 6, 2010. Lohan, 24, was arrested in 2007 and placed on probation for driving under the influence. The judge scheduled the hearing after Lohan missed a court date in May and has been required to wear an ankle alcohol monitor since that time. LOhan faces up to 6 months in jail if she is found to have broken any condition of her probation. AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley attend a probation revocation hearing at the Beverly Hills Courthouse on July 6, 2010 in Los Angeles, California. Lindsay Lohan was put on probation for her August 2007 no-contest plea to drug and alcohol charges stemming from two separate traffic accidents, but the probation was revoked in May 2010 after missing a scheduled hearing. (Photo by David McNew/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan arrives to begin her 90 day jail sentence at the Beverly Hills Courthouse on July 20, 2010. Troubled Hollywood starlet Lindsay Lohan was a 'fidgety mess,' a magazine said just hours before she was due to be locked up for 90 days for parole violations in her 2007 drunk driving conviction. Lohan, 24, broke down in tears July 6 when the judge ordered her placed behind bars, but it is unlikely she will serve out her full sentence in a Los Angeles detention facility due to her nonviolent crime and similar preceding cases of Hollywood stars who served a mere fraction of their time. AFP PHOTO/Mark RALSTON (Photo credit should read MARK RALSTON/AFP/Getty Images)

In this booking photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Lindsay Lohan is seen at the Lynwood Correctional Facility on July 20, 2010 in Lynwood, California. Lohan received a 90-day jail sentence for the August 2007 no-contest plea to drug and alcohol charges. (Photo by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan arrives for a probation hearing on September 24, 2010 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

In this booking photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Lindsay Lohan is seen at the Lynwood Correctional Facility on September 24, 2010 in Lynwood, California. Lohan was denied bail at her probation violation hearing for failing a drug test. (Photo by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan arrives at court in Beverly Hills, California on October 22, 2010 for a formal hearing to determine if she violated her probation in a pair of driving under the influence cases by failing a court-ordered drug test last month. The 24-year-old actress was initially ordered jailed for 30 days without bail on September 24, 2010 by Beverly Hills Superior Court Judge Elden Fox. However, she was released from jail hours later after another judge ruled that Lohan should be allowed to post a three thousand dollar bond. Lohan has been at the Betty Ford Center in Rancho Mirage since shortly after that. AFP PHOTO / Mario Anzoni/POOL (Photo credit should read Mario Anzoni/AFP/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the game between the New York Knicks and the Los Angeles Lakers at Staples Center on January 9, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. The Lakers won 109-87. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Stephen Dunn/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the Giuseppe Zanotti Design Beverly Hills Store Opening dinner held at BOA Sunset on February 4, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Giuseppe Zanotti Design)

Actress Lindsay Lohan and Kanye West attend the Giuseppe Zanotti Design Beverly Hills Store Opening dinner held at BOA Sunset on February 4, 2011 in West Hollywood, California. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Giuseppe Zanotti Design)

Lindsay Lohan arrrives for her arraingment at the Airport Courthouse on February 9, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Lohan was charged with a felony count of grand theft for allegedly stealing a $2,500 necklace from a jewelry store in Venice. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan during her arraignment for a felony count of grand theft on February 9, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Lohan was charged with a felony count of grand theft for allegedly stealing a $2,500 necklace from a jewelry store in Venice. (Photo by Mario Anzuoni-Pool\Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan, escorted by Los Angeles County Sherriff deputies, arrives for a preliminary hearing at Airport Courthouse on February 23, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Lohan was charged with a felony count of grand theft for allegedly stealing a $2,500 necklace from a jewelry store in Venice, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan arrives for a preliminary hearing at the Airport courthouse on March 10, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Lohan allegedly stole a USD 2,500 necklace in January from a jewelry store in Venice, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the Cinema Society & Coach screening of 'Source Code' at the Crosby Street Hotel on March 31, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan and Victoria Gotti, the daughter of late mob boss John Gotti, pose for a photo during a press conference by Fiore Films, an independent production company, to announce the signing of John Travolta to star in the feature film, âGotti: Three Generationsâ in New York, April 12, 2011. Fiore Film announced also that they were in advanced talks to sign Lindsay Lohan to star in the film, based on the life of John Gotti, Jr. and his relationship with his father, mob boss John Gotti, which will be shot entirely on location in New York. AFP PHOTO/Emmanuel Dunand (Photo credit should read EMMANUEL DUNAND/AFP/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan arrives for a preliminary hearing to determine if she will stand trial for felony grand theft at the Airport Courthouse April 22, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Lohan allegedly stole a USD 2,500 necklace from a jewelry store in Venice, California in January. It's expected the charges against Lohan will be reduced from a felony to a misdemeanor. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives for a probation hearing at Airport Branch Courthouse on June 23, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. A judge will determine whether Lohan violated the terms of her probation on a drunk driving case after allegedly testing positive for alcohol. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan (L) and her attorney Shawn Chapman Holley appear at the Airport Branch Courthouse for her progress report hearing on July 21, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Lindsay Lohan pleaded no contest to a misdemeanor count of theft involving a necklace taken from a jewelry store in Venice, California. (Photo by Kevork Djansezian/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan attends the Cynthia Rowley Spring 2012 fashion show during Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week at The Stage at Lincoln Center on September 9, 2011 in New York City. (Photo by Astrid Stawiarz/Getty Images for Mercedes-Benz Fashion Week)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends amfAR MILANO 2011 at La Permanente on September 23, 2011 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Vittorio Zunino Celotto/Getty Images for amfAR)

Actress Lindsay Lohan is introduced as the new face of the Philipp Plein S/S 2012 campaign during Milan Fashion Week Womenswear S/S 2012 at Philipp Plein Showroom on September 24, 2011 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Tullio M. Puglia/Getty Images for Philipp Plein)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the Philipp Plein Urban Jungle Spring/Summer 2012 fashion show as part Milan Womenswear Fashion Week on September 24, 2011 in Milan, Italy. (Photo by Stefania D'Alessandro/Getty Images for Philipp Plein)

Lindsay Lohan attends the Dw by Kanye West Ready to Wear Spring / Summer 2012 show during Paris Fashion Week at Lycee Henri IV on October 1, 2011 in Paris, France. (Photo by Pascal Le Segretain/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan arrives at her probation progress report hearing at the Airport Courthouse on October 19, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Lohan was recently reassigned by her probation officer to community service with the American Red Cross after being terminated by the Downtown Women's Center for repeatedly failing to appear. Lohan was sentenced 360 hours of community service at the Downtown Women's Center and 120 hours at the L.A. County coroner's office stemming from a 2007 drunk-driving conviction and a jewelry theft conviction earlier this year. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan is led away in handcuffs at her probation progress report hearing as her lawyer Shawn Chapman Holley stands by at the Airport Courthouse on October 19, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Judge Stephanie Sautner suspended Lohan's probation and bail has been set at USD 100,0000 after Lohan was terminated by the Downtown Women's Center for repeatedly failing to appear for community service. If Lohan posts bail she has been ordered to community service for 16 hours per week at the L.A. County coroner's office until her next court date on November 2. Lohan has been sentenced to a total of 480 hours of community service stemming from a 2007 drunk-driving conviction and a jewelry theft conviction earlier this year. (Photo by Mark Boster-Pool/Getty Images)

In this booking photo provided by the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, Lindsay Lohan is seen in a mug shot October 19, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Lohan was arrested for probation violations and released after posting USD 100,000 bail. (Photo by Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department via Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives arrives at at the Los Angeles Superior Court on November 2, 2011. Lohan went to court Wednesday for her latest legal tangle, which could see her jailed for violating probation terms from an earlier jewel theft offense. The 25-year-old said nothing to waiting reporters as she arrived. Lohan was sentenced to 35 days of house detention in May, as part of a plea bargain over the alleged theft of a 2,500USD necklace from a jewelry shop near her home in Venice Beach. AFP PHOTO/VALERIE MACON (Photo credit should read VALERIE MACON/AFP/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan arrives for her probation report hearing at the Airport Courthouse on December 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. Lohan is currently performing 480 hours of community service at the Los Angeles County Coroner's office and attending court ordered psychotherapy sessions stemming from a 2007 drunk-driving conviction and a jewelry theft conviction earlier this year. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Shawn Chapman Holley, Lohan's attorney, Lindsay Lohan sits in court during her probation report hearing at the Airport Courthouse on December 14, 2011 in Los Angeles, California. According to Judge Stephanie Sautner, Lohan is successfully meeting the conditions of her probation. Lohan is currently performing 480 hours of community service at the Los Angeles County Coroner's office and attending court ordered psychotherapy sessions stemming from a 2007 drunk-driving conviction and a jewelry theft conviction earlier this year. (Photo by Michael Nelson-Pool/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends the party hosted by the Weinstein Company and Audi to Celebrate Awards Season at Chateau Marmont on January 11, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by John Shearer/Getty Images for Audi)

Actress Lindsay Lohan arrives at The Weinstein Company's 2012 Golden Globe Awards After Party held at The Beverly Hilton hotel on January 15, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan arrives for her probation update hearing at the Airport Courthouse on January 17, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Lohan received a positive review from Judge Stephanie Sautner and is due back in court February 22 for another update hearing. Lohan is currently performing 480 hours of community service at the Los Angeles County Coroner's office and attending court ordered psychotherapy sessions stemming from a 2007 drunk-driving conviction and a jewelry theft conviction earlier this year. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan attends the amfAR New York Gala To Kick Off Fall 2012 Fashion Week at Cipriani Wall Street on February 8, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jemal Countess/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan arrives in court with her mother Dina on February 22, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends Domingo Zapata's Oscar Art Show Presented by Mr. C Beverly Hills on February 22, 2012 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan arrives for her latest probation hearing on March 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Lohan could be placed on informal probation for the remainder of her 2011 Venice, California jewelry theft conviction if Judge Stephanie Sautner finds she has completed all of her required community service and psychotherapy sessions for her 2007 DUI conviction and probation violations. (Photo by Toby Canham/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan attends her probation hearing with attorney Shawn Chapman Holley (L) at the Airport Courthouse on March 29, 2012 in Los Angeles, California. Judge Stephanie Sautner ended Lohan's formal probation after concluding that she has completed the terms of her sentence for her 2007 DUI conviction and probation violations. Lohan is now on informal probation until May 2014 for her 2011 Venice, California jewelry theft conviction. (Photo by Joe Klamer-Pool/Getty Images)

Actress Lindsay Lohan attends day 3 of the 2012 Coachella Valley Music & Arts Festival at the Empire Polo Field on April 15, 2012 in Indio, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for Coachella)

Lindsay Lohan attends the 98th Annual White House Correspondents' Association Dinner at the Washington Hilton on April 28, 2012 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Stephen Lovekin/Getty Images)

Lindsay Lohan attends A&E Networks 2012 Upfront at Lincoln Center on May 9, 2012 in New York City. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images for A&E Networks)