Le sarin, un puissant gaz neurotoxique mortel
Le gaz sarin, que les Etats-Unis ont accusé jeudi le régime syrien d'avoir utilisé contre une ville rebelle mardi, faisant 86 victime dont une trentaine d'enfants, est un puissant agent neurotoxique mortel, inodore et invisible, découvert en 1938 en Allemagne.
Même s'il n'est pas inhalé, le simple contact avec la peau de ce gaz organophosphoré bloque la transmission de l'influx nerveux et entraîne la mort par arrêt cardio-respiratoire. La dose létale est d'un demi-milligramme pour un adulte.
Les victimes se plaignent d'abord de maux de tête violents et présentent des pupilles dilatées. Surviennent ensuite convulsions, arrêts respiratoires et coma précédant la mort.
Les images de Khan Cheikhoun, petite ville de la province rebelle d'Idleb, dans le nord-ouest de la Syrie, montrant des victimes agonisantes, cherchant vainement à respirer et de la bave aux lèvres ont choqué le monde entier.
Il peut être utilisé en aérosol, notamment à partir de l'explosion de munitions, mais également servir à empoisonner l'eau ou la nourriture, selon les Centres de contrôle et de prévention des maladies (CDC) américains.
Des vêtements entrés en contact avec des vapeurs de sarin de façon continue peuvent contaminer d'autres personnes pendant encore une demi-heure après l'exposition, selon les CDC, qui précisent que des antidotes existent.
La fabrication de sarin est un processus complexe, mais c'est par hasard, en travaillant sur de nouveaux pesticides, que des chimistes allemands d'IG Farben l'ont découvert en 1938. Le sarin tient son nom de ses inventeurs: Schrader, Ambros, Rüdiger et Van der Linde.
Il a été utilisé comme arme chimique lors du conflit Iran-Irak dans les années 1980, puis par la secte "Aum Vérité Suprême" dans un attentat perpétré le 20 mars 1995 dans le métro de Tokyo.
Des membres de la secte, équipés de sacs remplis de sarin sous forme liquide qu'ils avaient percés, avaient ainsi tué 12 personnes et en avaient blessé des milliers d'autres.
Le régime syrien y a déjà eu recours à plusieurs reprises depuis le début de la guerre civile en mars 2011, en particulier le 21 août 2013 dans une attaque, qui selon les services de renseignement américains, a tué 1 429 personnes, dont 426 enfants.
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Bodies of chlorine gas victims are seen after Assad Regime forces attacked with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Sadduldin Zaidan /Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
A civil defence member breathes through an oxygen mask, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
-
A man breathes through an oxygen mask as another one receives treatments, after what rescue workers described as a suspected gas attack in the town of Khan Sheikhoun in rebel-held Idlib, Syria April 4, 2017. REUTERS/Ammar Abdullah
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: A wounded kid receives medical treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: A wounded kid waits for the treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Wounded kids wait for the treatment at sahra hospital after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Abdulghani Arian/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: (EDITORS NOTE: Image depicts death) Body of a baby is seen after Assad Regime forces's attack with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Firas Faham/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man in taken by civil defence workers following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian man receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
A Syrian child receives treatment following a suspected toxic gas attack in Khan Sheikhun, a rebel-held town in the northwestern Syrian Idlib province, on April 4, 2017. Warplanes carried out a suspected toxic gas attack that killed at least 35 people including several children, a monitoring group said. The Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said those killed in the town of Khan Sheikhun, in Idlib province, had died from the effects of the gas, adding that dozens more suffered respiratory problems and other symptoms. / AFP PHOTO / Mohamed al-Bakour (Photo credit should read MOHAMED AL-BAKOUR/AFP/Getty Images)
-
IDLIB, SYRIA - APRIL 4: Children get treatment at a hospital after Assad Regime forces attacked with chlorine gas to Khan Shaykhun town of Idlib, Syria on April 4, 2017. (Photo by Mohammed Karkas/Anadolu Agency/Getty Images)
